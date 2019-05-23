George Best statue mocked for looking nothing like George Best

Mohamed Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo have both already been there, having a statue of them unveiled that bears little or no resemblance to their actual appearance.

George Best is the latest football star to receive the honour, this one outside Northern Ireland’s national stadium Windsor Park, in his hometown of Belfast.

The Manchester United legend’s sister Barbara McNarry and his former international team-mate Pat Jennings revealed the tribute on what would have been Best’s 73rd birthday.

His hero status in his homeland is undeniable, even if the accuracy of the statue questionable.

Twitter users were quick to point this out, suggesting it looks more like the Night King from Game of Thrones than the former European Footballer of the Year.

why has someone done a statue of George Best as the Night King pic.twitter.com/E2T7yStwA2 — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) May 23, 2019

The new George Best statue.



Add it to the list of 'great statues'...🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/U9wLJaOO0v — 90min (@90min_Football) May 22, 2019

“So, this new statue of George Best - any chance you can make it look like he was a zombie in Spandau Ballet?”



“No problem, mate” pic.twitter.com/tixddOiiNg — Jason (@NickMotown) May 22, 2019

The statue was created by Belfast sculptor Tony Currie from the art group Lecale Bronze.

Speaking to Newsletter.co.uk, the artist hit back at criticism of his work

“People like to hear themselves talk I think. It was good enough for Barbara [Best’s sister], and superfan Robert Kennedy [who was also at the launch]. So that’s good enough for me.

The bust of Cristiano Ronaldo at Madeira Airport was widely ridiculed (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

“The Ronaldo one was just terrible. I don’t think ours is in that category. Ours is kind of ok in that respect. There was one woman this morning who said’ he is not as good looking as I remember’ – but she’s an uber-fan, you know.

“I know there’s folk out there who just want to have a go. But let them talk, you know. Everybody’s got an opinion.

“People can knock it. But the family is happy, the fans are happy. That’s all that matters.”

