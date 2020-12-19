George Barton's last-gasp try sees Gloucester triumph over Ulster

Paul Rees at Kingsholm
·4 min read
<span>Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

At the end of a week in which Danny Cipriani left a club for the fifth time, Gloucester’s entertainment value did not drop as they somehow emerged victorious in a mad, marvellous match they had already won and lost. If neither side offered much evidence they will challenge for Exeter’s title, it was an antidote to the stodge of the autumn, even if at times it lived up to advert at the ground for comedy theatre.

Related: Leinster shrug off injuries to claim bonus against Northampton

An example came at the end of a period when Gloucester had a two-man advantage, with Rob Herring and Alan O’Connor in the sin-bin for bringing down driving mauls that were close to Ulster’s line. It’s a sign of where the modern game is that the home side struggled to adapt to something they had not trained for, unable to get hold of the ball for five minutes and then failing to achieve width.

Herring and O’Connor were standing on the touchline when Lloyd Evans, the first-choice outside-half after Cipriani’s departure, threw a pass without looking and it bounced off Jordie Reid. The flanker picked up the ball and threw it forward to Evans who caught it and was promptly penalised.

John Cooney decided to burn up the remaining sin-bin seconds by taking aim at the posts from just inside his own half. As he approached the ball, it fell over and, as there was no time left for a reset, Gloucester were awarded a scrum to end a period in a game in which both sides enjoyed periods of supremacy without either taking control.

Gloucester made a strong start when Chris Harris evaded Ulster’s midfield 45 metres out and started a move that ended with Mark Atkinson floating a long pass that gave Louis Rees-Zammit the chance to gallop beyond the tackles of Matt Faddes and Sean Reidy and make the line.

Ulster were level within four minutes. Billy Burns, returning to Kingsholm, should have provided a scoring pass to Reidy but the flanker slipped. Three phases later, Burns detected Atkinson pushing up in defence and the outside-half stepped into the space the centre had vacated to score.

Both sides had lost their opening round matches, with Gloucester taking such a below-strength team to Lyon that only three of the starting line-up remained. Opportunities were snatched at and for all the moments of individual brilliance, not least from the two full-backs, Kyle Moyle and Michael Lowry, there were numerous mistakes and a lack of discipline at the breakdown.

Gloucester regained the lead through an Evans penalty before finding salvation via the driving maul. Herring saw yellow after Atkinson had been in possession as the backs joined in but it was O’Connor’s offence that was deemed worthy of a penalty try.

The match was there for the taking for Gloucester but they are not a team to make their supporters feel secure. Ulster scored the only points when the home side were down to 13 men thanks to a Cooney penalty as Ciaran Knight fell on the centre, Stuart McCloskey, after the whistle had blown. It was a festive gift, but when Atkinson finished off a driving maul two minutes after the restart following Evans’s long penalty touchfinder, Gloucester led by 14 points.

Surely not even Gloucester could blow it. They tried and very nearly did. Cipriani was not known for his tackling, but the home defence was no more secure in his absence. When Cooney sniped from a ruck and found the No 8 Nick Timoney, Lowry skipped into space and finished from 35 metres.

Ulster sensed vulnerability. They were level before the hour when Rees-Zammit deliberately knocked the ball on near his line with James Hume free on the right, although it took the television match official to convince the referee the act merited a penalty try as well as a yellow card. From then on, there was only one winner.

Cooney’s 45-metre penalty on 65 minutes put Ulster ahead for the first time and the scrum-half secured a bonus point and a likely victory with a break from inside his own half after Jacob Stockdale fumbled a kick, only for Gloucester to lose the ball after they secured it.

Top 14 matches this season have been littered with yellow cards and Alexandre Ruiz sent a fourth player to the sin-bin when Ethan McIlroy, less than a minute after coming on, slapped away Rees-Zammit’s scoring pass to Moyle. This time galvanised Gloucester knew how to work a numerical advantage and four minutes after the clock had reached zero, George Barton settled a bonkers contest.

Latest Stories

  • Canadian Oshae Brissett one of three players waived by Raptors

    The Toronto Raptors have waived Canadian guard/forward Oshae Brissett, forward/centre Henry Ellenson and forward Alize Johnson.

  • Thomas Bryant fined $45K for making contact with official while trying to fight Blake Griffin

    Thomas Bryant touched and shoved an NBA official while trying to fight Blake Griffin.

  • 10 things: Raptors end preseason with lackluster loss against Heat

    The Toronto Raptors lost their third and final preseason game to the Miami Heat on Friday, with no real positive takeaways.

  • Report: NHL, NHLPA reach agreement on season pending board of governors vote

    The NHL and NHLPA took another step towards a 2021 season, which is now subject to approval from the league's board of governors.

  • Jerry Rice responds to Randy Moss snub in now deleted post: 'You just got Mossed'

    Jerry Rice believes the stats don't lie, and that he's the best receiver in NFL history.

  • Week 15 fantasy football rankings: Chasing a championship

    Complete positional rankings to prepare you for your semifinal matchup.

  • Watch: Gennadiy Golovkin defeats Kamil Szeremeta via 7th-round TKO

    Watch highlights from Gennadiy Golovkin's victory over Kamil Szeremeta on DAZN.

  • Kyrie Irving burns sage around court before return to TD Garden with Nets

    "Kyrie probably sages his room before he plays 2K."

  • 'Become a defensive monster': Kyle Lowry on Raptors goals

    Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry is hoping his squad can become one of the best defensive teams in the league as they aim to integrate new faces to a complicated system.

  • Milestone watch: Will Derrick Henry hit 2,000 yards? | More Football

    The Titans running back will need to average 156 yards per game in his final three contests, but that's not as far fetched as you may think. A few other milestones to keep your eye on: Travis Kelce is in position to become the first tight end to lead the league in receiving yards, while the Pittsburgh Steelers are chasing down a defensive feat that hasn't been done since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970.

  • Charlie Woods shows Tiger how it's done by hitting shot of the day at PNC Championship

    Charlie Woods already looks like at the PNC Championship.

  • Months after Canadian Grand Prix cancelled, ticket holders still waiting for refunds

    The Formula One Canadian Grand Prix is known for its glitz and glamour, but months after the Montreal event was cancelled due to COVID-19, many frustrated ticket holders say they are still waiting for refunds, with no timeline in sight. "It makes me worry that I won't see this money again," said Eileen Sheridan, who bought tickets totalling nearly $1,800. In April, with the pandemic setting in, the Canadian race, scheduled for June 12 to 14, was postponed. At the time, organizers hoped to reschedule the event, but it was officially cancelled at the end of July. Sheridan, who lives in Guelph, Ont., bought the tickets directly from Octane Racing Group, the official race organizer and promoter. She was told that due to the volume of requests, refunds would take up to 60 days. But when October rolled around and she still hadn't received any money back, she contacted customer service. They apologized for the delay but could not give her an exact date when her refund would be completed. Sheridan contacted them again at the beginning of December and got the same answer. "It's a significant amount of money for us," Sheridan said. "It's been a tough year for everybody, and it would definitely go a long way with us. "It would just be nice to have that money back in my pocket." Long delays CBC has spoken to several ticket holders based in British Columbia, Ontario and the United States. None of them have received refunds. Some, like Jay Howard of Toronto, bought their race tickets from authorized F1 ticket resellers, rather than the promoter. Howard bought four tickets from montrealgrandprix.com last Christmas. He thought it would be a great way to celebrate his son's upcoming high school graduation and 18th birthday. Once the race was cancelled, Howard was promised a full refund of his nearly $1,900. When the delay stretched well beyond the predicted 30 to 60 days, Howard repeatedly checked back with the reseller to find out what was going on. Fed up, he decided to contact CBC Montreal last week after the reseller told him it had still not received any money back from the promoter, five months after the event was cancelled. "I feel like I've been taken advantage of," Howard said. The owner of montrealgrandprix.com, Angelo D'Ambra, said he feels terrible for his clients and understands they are angry and disappointed. With Christmas around the corner, many people were counting on getting their money back. "We don't have it," said D'Ambra, who has received demand letters. "I swear to you, I've literally broken down with clients having to make that call, telling them, 'It's your money. I know it's your money. You deserve to get your money back, we just don't have it right now.'" He said his company buys tickets from Octane Racing Group but is independent from them. "We haven't gotten refunded for the tickets from Octane," he said. D'Ambra is asking his clients to trust that the refunds will eventually come through. Soured on F1 The whole experience has left a bad taste in Taimi Williamson's mouth. "Enough is enough. It's time to start giving people back their money," said Williamson, who bought her tickets from another F1 authorized reseller. When she was told the reseller couldn't reimburse her because the promoter hadn't provided refunds yet, she contacted Octane Racing Group directly. She was told it had no record of her purchase. Although the reseller buys tickets from them, it doesn't share client information. Williamson has now forwarded all of her ticket information to Octane. "Obviously, I would love an $800 credit on my credit card heading into Christmas because it's been a pretty steep month," said Williamson, who lives in London, Ont. She thinks fans are being treated poorly and isn't sure she'd ever buy tickets for an F1 race again. "I think it's terrible from a customer service perspective," she said. Consumer recourse Jeff Orenstein, a lawyer with the Consumer Law Group, said it doesn't matter if the tickets were bought directly from the promoter or a middleman. In situations where an event is cancelled and no new date is selected, consumers who live in Quebec or who dealt with a Quebec-based company are entitled to refunds under the Quebec Consumer Protection Act. He recommends consumers complain to both the Better Business Bureau in Quebec and the Office of Consumer Protection. "There is power in numbers," Orenstein said. He also suggests people check with their credit card company and ask for a chargeback for the purchase. If that doesn't work, he said, people can go the legal route, but it can be costly. It might also be complicated if the reseller sold the ticket at a markup. If people do decide to go to court to recoup their money, he recommends naming as many people in the chain of distribution as possible. "So there's going to be a little bit of a blame game being played perhaps between the defendants," Orenstein said. "But again, from the consumer's side, they don't really care who pays them back, they just want their money back." François Dumontier, president of the Canadian Grand Prix and the head of Octane Racing Group, declined CBC Montreal's request for comment.

  • Gladbach's Thuram sent off for spitting in opponent's face

    BERLIN — Borussia Mönchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram was sent off for spitting in the face of an opponent and his side went on to lose to Hoffenheim 2-1 in the Bundesliga on Saturday.Thuram spat in Hoffenheim defender Stefan Posch’s face in the 77th minute after a disagreement between them. Referee Frank Willenborg received a signal to consult video and showed the French player the red card. The score was 1-1.“It's a shame for the team and a shame for him,” Gladbach teammate Valentino Lazaro said. “It doesn't fit with his character at all.”Midfielder Christoph Kramer showed less understanding.“His fuses blew. That should of course never happen to him. You can't excuse it,” Kramer said.Gladbach coach Marco Rose apologized “on behalf of the whole club” and added, “It simply doesn't belong on a football pitch. It goes way beyond the limits.”Posch was booked for his part in the altercation and subsequently substituted for Kevin Akpoguma, who set up Ryan Sessegnon for Hoffenheim’s winner from close range in the 86th.Lars Stindl’s penalty gave Gladbach a 34th-minute lead, but Andrej Kramaric equalized in the 75th and Sessegnon’s late winner stretched Gladbach’s winless run to six games across all competitions.LEIPZIG'S MISSED CHANCECologne goalkeeper Timo Horn helped his team go 0-0 in Leipzig, where Jan Thielmann almost scored an injury time winner for the visitors.Leipzig missed the chance to move to the top ahead of the late game between Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich. Leverkusen – the only remaining unbeaten team – leads the defending champion by a point.SCHALKE MISERY CONTINUESEven a change of coach did little to help Schalke snap its long run without a win. Fabian Klos scored early in the second half for relegation rival Arminia Bielefeld to beat interim coach Huub Stevens’ team 1-0. Arminia Bielefeld moved six points above Schalke, which remained on the bottom.Stevens replaced the fired Manuel Baum on Friday for the game against Bielefeld and cup game against Ulm on Tuesday before Schalke finds a permanent replacement for the new year. Its winless run in the Bundesliga is at 29 games and closing in on Tasmania Berlin's league record of 31 straight games without a victory from the 1965-66 season.Also, Eren Dinkci scored in the last minute for Werder Bremen to win at Mainz 1-0, and Eintracht Frankfurt won at Augsburg 2-0.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsCiaráN Fahey, The Associated Press

  • Man City downs Southampton 1-0 in EPL

    SOUTHAMPTON, England — Manchester City returned to winning ways by defeating in-form Southampton 1-0 in the English Premier League on Saturday.Raheem Sterling turned home a Kevin De Bruyne cross early, and they held on after consecutive league draws.Southampton went into the game third in the standings after one defeat in its previous 11 games.Manager Pep Guardiola’s City looked resolute at the back throughout, although they have yet to hit their stride and amassed just 19 goals from their first 13 league games.Southampton started brightly, confidently chasing down goalkeeper Ederson and forcing some rushed kicks into touch.When the chance came, however, City was clinical as Sterling turned in a well-struck low De Bruyne cross in the 16th minute.Saints manager Ralph Hasenhuttl said before the game he would be open to making Theo Walcott’s season-long loan from Everton permanent and he looked to repay his manager’s faith in him, causing problems for City down the right-hand side all afternoon.But Southampton's task was made more difficult after Danny Ings, who has seven goals this season, was forced off just before the break.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press

  • Watch: Lionel Messi nets his 643rd goal for Barcelona, equals Pelé for most with a single club

    Just when it looked like Lionel Messi missed his chance to equal Pelé as the player with the most goals for any one club, the Barcelona legend notched No. 643 in fitting fashion.

  • On Football: Looking toward April and the NFL draft

    It sure seems like in the NFL it's all about the quarterbacks. Not only do they tend to drive success on the field, but they also can be the major reasons for failure.Just ask the jokes that are the Jets and Jaguars, whose tepid race for the No. 1 overall draft pick is about as engrossing as the work of Blake Bortles and Sam Darnold in recent years.Still, as we eventually move through the doldrums of winter toward rebirth in the spring — the draft is set for late April in Cleveland — what's left of the fan bases in the Big Apple and the First Coast will believe every word they hear about Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields.Of course, those standout college quarterbacks will have the final say on whether they wind up in either place, because both have college eligibility remaining. Might the daunting prospect of heading to such dire situations in the pros make Clemson look exceptionally enticing for another year for Lawrence? Ditto Ohio State for Fields?It has happened before, sort of. Although there were other factors, Peyton Manning remained at Tennessee for his senior season in 1997, eschewing a chance to join — you guessed it — the J-E-T-S, who had gone 1-15 and owned the top overall selection.More likely, particularly because of the money involved, but also because they aren't likely to shy away from challenges, Lawrence and Fields (or Fields and Lawrence) will go 1-2 in the draft. These are desperate times for the Jets and Jags, who recognize that two teams in their divisions are on impressive upward spikes: Buffalo and Miami in the AFC East, Tennessee and Indianapolis in the AFC South.Both the Jets and Jaguars have missed on QBs far too often recently — Mark Sanchez, Geno Smith and Darnold in New York; Bortles and Nick Foles in Jacksonville — but have little choice but to try once more.The general belief is that Lawrence, who has won a national title and pretty much has handled the spotlight and pressure at Clemson with aplomb, is the top prospect.In his most recent rankings, ESPN's Mel Kiper says so.“He makes it look easy,” Kiper writes. “Lawrence has everything NFL teams want in a starting quarterback, from size to arm talent to the ability to process reads and make the right throw.”Adds his colleague Todd McShay:“Lawrence is the best quarterback prospect I’ve seen come out of college since Andrew Luck was drafted by the Colts in 2012. Lawrence’s intangibles are high end, and I love his huge arm and the mobility he brings at his size. He’ll need a little refining with his pocket presence, and his footwork is still progressing, but this kid is the real deal.”Yes, that is swooning occurring at the training facilities of the Jets and Jaguars.Fields, though, isn't a bad consolation prize, according to most draft analysts."More than a dual-threat quarterback, he is comfortable picking apart defences with precision or dialing up deep passes," notes Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz of USA Today. “Fields is an outstanding starting point for an organization seemingly facing an imminent reset.”Jacksonville has little to no baggage when it comes to adding a quarterback. Foles is gone to Chicago, Gardner Minshew has the look of a career backup, though with a good upside, and recent starter Mike Glennon is a journeyman.Things are not so simple in New York/New Jersey. Darnold was the third overall draft pick in 2018, then Adam Gase was hired to nurture him to stardom. Instead, Darnold has proven only one thing: He is injury prone. And Gase appears on the way to an 0-16 season and then out the Florham Park door.There is little market for an unproven and often banged up Darnold, and he might be too young at 23 to give up on completely. But would that create an uncomfortable situation in the quarterback room with Lawrence or Fields on board?Beyond those two bottom-enders, no other teams in the quarterback market are likely to be picking very high. But Detroit, Chicago, Atlanta, San Francisco and New England could be in the mix. Later on, Pittsburgh, Indianapolis and even Tampa Bay and New Orleans might address the QB question.As for the other exceptional prospects for the 2021 grab bag, consider these guys:Offensive linemen Penei Sewell of Oregon, Rashawn Slater of Northwestern, and Wyatt Davis of Ohio State; tight end/wideout Kyle Pitts of Florida; defensive backs Caleb Farley of Virginia Tech and Patrick Surtain II, whose father was an outstanding pro; and linebackers Micah Parsons of Penn State and Joseph Ossai of Texas, all underclassmen.The upcoming draft will be tricky because of the number of collegians who opted out because of the COVID-19 pandemic, plus the many players whose teams didn't get on the field too much. Regardless, barring a major injury — or wanting to avoid the Jets and Jaguars — look for Lawrence and Fields atop the April draft. Or Fields and Lawrence.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLBarry Wilner, The Associated Press

  • Can you trust Steelers players in fantasy semifinals?

    Michelle Magdziuk from Ball Blast joins Fantasy Football Live's Matt Harmon to break down the state of the Pittsburgh Steelers for fantasy purposes.

  • Ulsan wins Asian Champions League beating Persepolis 2-1

    DOHA, Qatar — Ulsan Horang-i of South Korea came from behind to defeat Persepolis of Iran 2-1 and become the champion of Asia for the second time on Saturday.Two goals from Brazilian striker Junior Negrao gave the Tigers the win in the Asian Champions League final in Doha.Ulsan also won in 2012.The result left Iran still searching for a first continental championship since 1993, Persepolis also lost in the 2018 final. South Korea has a record 12 titles, five more than Japan.“We have worked so hard in the past month or so and I want to thank the players,” Ulsan coach Kim Do-hoon said. “The final was tough against a very good team but we are delighted ... to be champion of Asia.”While Ulsan controlled the first half, a defensive mistake from Park Joo-ho allowed Mehdi Abdi to put Persepolis ahead with a low shot in the 45th minute.Ulsan levelled just before the break. Yoon Bit-garam, who hit the post in the ninth minute, was brought down in the area by Ahmad Nourollahi.Junior Negrao's penalty was saved by Persepolis goalkeeper Hamed Lak but the striker, top scorer in the K-League in 2020, scored from the rebound.Ulsan had a second spot kick eight minutes after the restart following a handball from Mehdi Shiri, and this time the Brazilian made no mistake to score his seventh goal of the tournament.Persepolis pushed forward but was unable to find the equalizer despite a penalty claim five minutes from time.The outbreak of coronavirus caused the tournament to be suspended from March to September. Qatar, host of the 2022 World Cup, stepped in to stage all of the remaining games in a bio-secure setting.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press

  • A winner: Chiefs vs Saints, with Brees back to face Mahomes

    A rite of December in the NFL, along with Christmas, Hanukkah and meaningless games for the Jets, Bengals and Lions, is the release of playoff scenarios.Those scenarios become less complicated as the league gets deeper into the month. Suffice to note that eight of the top teams can clinch something this weekend.The real spotlight, of course, is on two of the clubs already headed to the playoffs: defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City (12-1) at New Orleans (10-3).Kansas City owns the AFC West crown and clinches the top seed and bye in the AFC with a victory plus losses by Pittsburgh and Buffalo. With only one bye for this season's playoffs, that's huge.New Orleans takes the NFC South with a win or a Buccaneers loss. The race for the No. 1 conference seed is tight, with the Packers one game ahead of the Saints, the Rams and Seahawks one game behind.Drew Brees will be active after missing four games with fractured ribs and a collapsed lung, making for an intriguing matchup with Patrick Mahomes.“You want to play against those great quarterbacks that you watched growing up that were kind of guys that you looked up to and the way they played the game,” Mahomes said before the Saints announced Brees' return on Friday.Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is one player to watch. He is tied for the NFL lead in touchdowns receiving with 14.Meanwhile, Brees will be without star wide receiver Michael Thomas, who has had a rough season after winning the 2019 Offensive Player of the Year award. He was ruled out for the game with an ankle injury. Thomas had been coming on following several injuries, with two games in which he eclipsed 100 yards receiving in the past four — with Taysom Hill at quarterback.The action began Thursday night with some extra football. Rookie Justin Herbert completed a 53-yard pass to Jalen Guyton that set up Herbert's touchdown sneak from inside the 1 as the Los Angeles Chargers won at Las Vegas 30-27. The Chargers (5-9) had lost nine in a row within the AFC West.Las Vegas (7-7) had kicked a field goal on the only other possession of the overtime.Buffalo (10-3) at Denver (5-8), SaturdayThe Bills can clinch their first AFC East title since 1995 with a win. Their previous 11-win season was in 1999.Buffalo receiver Stefon Diggs could go off in this afternoon match. Diggs has 100 catches for 1,167 yards. He’ll be facing a depleted Denver secondary that’s lost five cornerbacks in the past two weeks: A.J. Bouye to a PED suspension; Bryce Callahan to a foot injury; and Kevin Tolliver II, Essang Bassey and Duke Dawson to ACL tears. That leaves CBs De’Vante Bausby and rookie Michael Ojemudia along with nickel back Will Parks to attempt to limit the dynamic Diggs.Carolina (4-9) at Green Bay (10-3), Saturday nightThe Panthers have lost seven of their past eight games, but they have a productive rookie in safety Jeremy Chinn. He leads all rookies with 91 tackles and has two fumble returns for touchdowns, a sack and forced fumble in the past two games.Carolina will need all of that and more against the Packers, who have clinched the NFC North and share the NFC’s best record with New Orleans. The Packers own a tiebreaker for beating the Saints on Sept. 27.Green Bay WR Davante Adams has caught a touchdown pass in eight straight games, the third-longest such streak within a single season in the Super Bowl era. Jerry Rice caught a touchdown pass in 12 straight games in 1987 and A.J. Green did it in nine straight games in 2012. Although Adams missed two games with a hamstring injury, he still has 14 touchdown catches to tie Kansas City’s Tyreek Hill for the NFL lead.Seattle (9-4) at Washington (6-7)The Seahawks will clinch a playoff spot for the eighth time in nine seasons with a victory or tie. What happens inside the 20-yard line could be telling: Seattle’s red-zone offence is second best in the league at 74.5% success rate, and Washington's red-zone defence is tied for second best at 50%.Each team has a dangerous defender who can swing matters, too. Seahawks safety Jamal Adams has 8 1-2 sacks, the most in a season by a defensive back since sacks became an official stat in 1982. Washington end Chase Young, the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, leads rookies with 5 1-2 sacks. Last week against San Francisco, he had a sack, a forced fumble and a 47-yard fumble return for a TD.New England (6-7) at Miami (8-5)A loss means no playoffs for New England, snapping an 11-season run. Of course, Tom Brady now plays in Tampa Bay.One of Miami's strengths is takeaways. The Dolphins’ streak of at least one forced turnover in 19 consecutive games is the longest in the NFL. Miami is tied for the NFL lead with 25 takeaways, and tied for second in turnover differential at plus-10. Xavien Howard’s nine interceptions are the most in a season in the NFL since Chicago’s Tim Jennings had nine in 2012. Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson is second in interceptions with seven.Tampa Bay (8-5) at Atlanta (4-9)A great matchup for Brady as the Bucs seek to snap a 13-year playoff drought, the second-longest string in the NFL behind Cleveland. They need a victory and an unlikely tie between Minnesota and Chicago. Brady is 6-0 and has thrown for 1,908 yards and 13 touchdowns with only two interceptions in six career starts against the Falcons, all with New England. That includes the 466-yard passing performance in the Super Bowl comeback four seasons ago.With standout receiver Julio Jones unable to stay healthy, Atlanta's Calvin Ridley has stepped up. He had eight catches for 124 yards and a touchdown last week. His six 100-yard games are tied for the NFL lead.“It’s always tough when you’re missing a great player, there’s no question about that,” QB Matt Ryan says of Jones. “When he’s out there, he’s a difference-maker for us."Detroit (5-8) at Tennessee (9-4)Tennessee clinches a playoff berth with a victory and Baltimore loss, or by winning and the Dolphins losing and the Browns winning.Derrick Henry, who Hall of Famer running back LaDainian Tomlinson has compared to Jim Brown, ran for a season-high 215 yards and scored two TDs against Jacksonville. He's the first player with four career games with at least 200 yards rushing and two or more TD runs.Detroit has lost five straight to Tennessee and CB Jeff Okudah, the No. 3 overall pick in the draft, had season-ending surgery to repair a groin injury.Jacksonville (1-12) at Baltimore (8-5)Look for a ground emphasis here.The Ravens have run for at least 100 yards in 36 straight games, seven short of the NFL record set by Pittsburgh from 1974-77. Baltimore is averaging 173.8 yards on the ground and topped 200 yards in each of the past two games. QB Lamar Jackson leads the NFL with a 6.3 yards per carry average and ranks 10th in the league with 793 yards rushing.In Jacksonville's awful season, including defeats in the past 12 games, James Robinson is the fourth undrafted rookie in NFL history to reach 1,000 yards rushing. He leads all rookies this season in scrimmage yards (1,361), rushing yards (1,035), rushing attempts (224), first downs (65) and rushing TDs (seven).Houston (4-9) at Indianapolis (9-4)Philip Rivers keeps reaching milestones. He has 417 career touchdown passes and needs three to tie Dan Marino for fifth. Rivers also would be making his 238th career start, tying Tony Gonzalez for No. 8 on the league’s all-time list.While the Colts are right in the post-season mix, the Texans are one of the NFL's biggest flops. Last week's 36-7 against Chicago's inept offence was particularly embarrassing.New York Jets (0-13) at Los Angeles Rams (9-4)Did somebody say mismatch? Invoke the mercy rule?The NFL’s best defence — that would be the Rams — faces the NFL’s worst offence. The Rams are also tops in the league in passing defence, and the Jets are last in passing offence, a major reason they appear headed to the third 0-16 season in NFL history.Adding extra incentive for the hosts: Los Angeles clinches a playoff berth with a victory.Pittsburgh (11-2) at Cincinnati (2-10-1), Monday nightThe only saving grace for this prime-time affair is that the Steelers can secure the AFC North title if Cleveland loses or Pittsburgh wins. Pittsburgh has dominated the series, winning 11 straight and 14 of the past 15. The Steelers are riding a string of 70 games with at least one sack, an NFL record.Probably the only reason to have this matchup on a Monday night in December was the presence of Bengals QB Joe Burrow. Sorry, he'll be absent with a torn-up knee.Cleveland (9-4) at New York Giants (5-8)The Browns are 3-0 against NFC East teams this season and are 9-4 for the first time since 1994. With one more win, the Browns will match their highest victory total since their 1999 expansion rebirth. They went 10-6 in 2007. They also have scored more than 40 points in successive games for the first time since 1968, but Cleveland has allowed 82 points in the past two games.Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was limited by a hamstring issue last week and now is battling ankle problems. Another loss for New York could doom any post-season hopes, even in that weak division.Philadelphia (4-8-1) at Arizona (7-6)Former Sooners QBs Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts go at it.Hurts won his first career start last week, replacing Carson Wentz and leading an upset over New Orleans. He needs to watch out for Haason Reddick. The Cardinals had eight sacks in their win over the Giants last weekend and Reddick set a franchise record with five sacks. Philly has yielded 53 sacks, but Hurts wasn't trapped by the Saints.Murray has led the Cardinals to a 3-0 record against the NFC East, too, winning those games by a combined 94-32.San Francisco (5-8) at Dallas (4-9)On the original NFL schedule, this was the Sunday night game. It shows how far these teams have fallen that the league flexed it to the afternoon. America's Team?With one more loss, San Francisco will become the second team in the past 13 seasons to finish with a losing record the season after losing the Super Bowl. Carolina went 6-10 in 2016.The Cowboys have allowed a league-high 400 points (30.8 per game), 36 shy of the franchise record from 10 years ago. The seven points allowed against Cincinnati last week were the fewest since a 31-6 win over Miami in Week 3 last season.Chicago (6-7) at Minnesota (6-7)Yes, both teams are alive in the playoff race? Not sure either one deserves that.The Bears and Vikings are tied for eighth place in the NFC, one game behind Arizona for the last wild-card spot. Chicago has won its past two games at Minnesota. The previous time the Bears had three straight road victories against the Vikings was 1983-85.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLBarry Wilner, The Associated Press

  • New NBA coaches for 9 teams navigating compressed timeline

    Pelicans first-year coach Stan Van Gundy was hired less than two months before the Pelicans first preseason game earlier this week.Never mind that he's taking over a roster that is loaded with young players and has been entirely overhauled since New Orleans hired David Griffin as executive vice-president of basketball operations in 2019.So when Van Gundy was asked whether he expected to have a clear vision for individual players' roles and minutes during the preseason, he didn't hesitate to say he did not even expect to know that when New Orleans' regular season slate opens on Dec. 23.“I’m not sure I’ll be there on Jan. 15 either. It’s going to take some time," Van Gundy continued. "I want these guys in a mindset of competing and having to produce for minutes.”While coaches with overhauled rosters face similar challenges trying to navigate a compressed timeline that is loaded with uncertainty, it's even more difficult for Van Gundy and the eight other NBA teams with new coaches this season.Because of the pandemic-truncated off-season, during which NBA facilities were largely off-limits to players before the start of training camp, they are all in a race to figure out how their coaching styles and philosophies mesh with the players on their roster, and to determine optimal player rotations.“We’re trying not to skip steps, be that relationally with players, be that understanding who these players are and what their strengths are,” said newly hired Oklahoma City coach Mark Daigneault. “You can’t press fast-forward on some of this stuff. We’re just going to be diligent and do the best we can and follow our process and not allow anything external or outside of our control impact how we approach this.”A look at the nine NBA coaches starting fresh with new teams during this unusual season:Steve Nash, Brooklyn Nets— NBA coaching experience: None. Spent five seasons as a player development consultant for the Golden State Warriors.— Staff experience: Two assistants are former NBA head coaches: Mike D’Antoni, two-time NBA coach of the year with Phoenix and Houston; Jacque Vaughn, Orlando Magic coach (2012-15) and Nets interim head coach end of last season.— The team: Unlike most first-time coaches, Nash starts his career with a team ready to win now. Superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are back from injuries and the Nets have enough quality depth around them that they made the playoffs last season even with Irving playing only 20 games. If they stay heathy, they will be one of the favourites to win the Eastern Conference.Tom Thibodeau, New York Knicks— NBA coaching experience: Eight seasons with Chicago and Minnesota. NBA coach of the year in 2011. Assistant coach on 2008 NBA champion Boston Celtics.— Staff experience: Assistant Mike Woodson, head coach Atlanta Hawks (2004-10) and New York Knicks (2012-14).— The team: The Knicks are a young team that struggles to score, so Thibodeau will hope they grasp his defensive schemes quickly. He was an assistant with the Knicks from 1996-03, the last time they had any sustained success, but returns to New York now to inherit a team that has missed the playoffs for seven straight seasons since Woodson led them to a division title in 2013.Stan Van Gundy, New Orleans Pelicans— NBA coaching experience: 12 seasons with Miami, Orlando and Detroit. Led Orlando to the 2009 NBA Finals.— Staff experience: No former NBA head coaches on staff.— The team: The Pelicans have a young and promising core led by 2019 top overall draft choice Zion Williamson at power forward and 2020 All-Star Brandon Ingram on the wing. Lonzo Ball and Eric Bledsoe comprise the backcourt and newly acquired 7-footer Steven Adams gives New Orleans veteran savvy and a physical presence at centre. The Pelicans' vacancy opened up when Alvin Gentry was fired following New Orleans fourth non-playoff season in five years.Billy Donovan, Chicago Bulls— NBA coaching experience: Five seasons with Oklahoma City.— Staff Experience: Assistant Maurice Cheeks was the head coach in Portland, Philadelphia and Detroit, compiling a 305-315 record in nine seasons.— The team: The Bulls underwent a makeover after finishing 11th in the Eastern Conference at 22-43. They hired Arturas Karnisovas to lead their basketball operation and Marc Eversley as general manager. Chicago then fired former coach Jim Boylen and replaced him with Donovan, who led Oklahoma City to the playoffs in each of his five seasons.Nate Bjorkgren, Indiana Pacers— NBA coaching experience: Phoenix Suns assistant, 2015-17; Toronto Raptors assistant 2018-20; part of Toronto’s title-winning team.— Staff Experience: Assistant Kaleb Canales served as interim head coach with Portland in 2011-12 and went 8-15.— The team: Bjorkgren inherits a team that overcame major injuries each of the past two season to reach the playoffs – and then make quick first-round exits. He can build around two All-Stars, Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis; one of the league’s top rim protectors, Myles Turner; a rising star in Malcolm Brogdon; and high-scoring forward T.J. Warren. Winning games hasn’t been the issue, winning in the post-season has. And the Pacers are betting big that a new attitude, new style and new approach will put them back in the championship hunt.Tyronn Lue, Los Angeles Clippers— NBA coaching experience: Parts of three seasons with Cleveland, winning an NBA championship with the Cavaliers in 2016.— Staff experience: Two assistants are former NBA head coaches: Larry Drew, former head coach with Atlanta, Milwaukee and Cleveland; Kenny Atkinson, former Brooklyn head coach.— The team: Led by Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the Clippers are favourites to win their first NBA championship after bowing out in the second round last season under coach Doc Rivers. Leonard and George were hampered by injuries in their first year together. Lue has experience managing a big name, having guided LeBron James and the Cavaliers to the 2016 NBA title, and he knows how to shuffle a supporting cast around star players.Stephen Silas, Houston Rockets— NBA coaching experience: It’s his first season as a head coach after spending 20 years as an assistant with various teams. Silas began his career working as an assistant for New Orleans in 2000 under his father and longtime NBA coach Paul Silas. Stephen Silas has worked for the Mavericks for the last two seasons.— Staff experience: Assistant John Lucas, head coach San Antonio Spurs (1992-94), Philadelphia 76ers (1994-96) and Cleveland Cavaliers (2001-03).— The team: Silas inherited a veteran team when he took over for Mike D’Antoni, who chose not to return after his contract ran out following Houston’s loss to the Lakers in the Western Conference Semifinals. But the 47-year-old faces a tough task as he tries to settle into his first head coaching job while dealing with the distraction from persistent rumours that superstar James Harden wants to be traded. Harden reported late to camp but is with the team now and Silas has said they’ve had good talks about basketball but that they haven’t discussed his future. If the Rockets keep Harden, he’ll be expected to lead a team that has new additions John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins that will try to contend for its first title since winning two in a row in 1994-95.Mark Daigneault, Oklahoma City Thunder— NBA coaching experience: First head coaching job, one year as Thunder assistant, five years as coach of Thunder G-League affiliate.— Staff experience: Assistant Mike Miller was interim head coach of the New York Knicks for part of last season and had a 17-27 record.— The team: The Thunder reached the playoffs last season, but most of the players who got them there are gone. Chris Paul, Dennis Schroder, Danilo Gallinari and Steven Adams have moved on. The team has some young talent, led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who averaged 19 points per game last season. Guard Lu Dort and forward Darius Bazley got some starting experience for Oklahoma City last season as rookies. The Thunder added veterans Al Horford, George Hill and Trevor Ariza in the off-season.Doc Rivers, Philadelphia 76ers— NBA coaching experience: 22nd season. Coached Orlando, led Boston to the 2008 NBA title, spent last seven season with Los Angeles Clippers— Staff experience: Assistant Dave Joerger, former NBA head coach with Memphis, Sacramento.— The team: Rivers takes over a franchise that underachieved under former coach Brett Brown. Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons are both All-Stars and expected to carry to the franchise for years to come. It’s up to Rivers to unlock their potential. If he can, the Sixers should be perennial contenders to win the Eastern Conference.___AP Sports Writers Brian Mahoney, Beth Harris, Andrew Seligman, Michael Marot, Kristie Rieken, Cliff Brunt and Dan Gelston contributed.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsBrett Martel, The Associated Press