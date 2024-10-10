George Baldock: Greek police say no criminal activity in death of former Sheffield United defender

George Baldock played for Sheffield United in the Premier League last season (Getty Images)

Greek police say there is no evidence that criminal activity caused the death of former Sheffield United defender George Baldock.

The 31-year-old, who joined Panathinaikos in the summer, was found dead in the swimming pool of his house in southern Athens.

A statement from Greece's Ministry of Citizen Protection released on Thursday read: “A preliminary investigation has been carried out by the Attica Security Directorate.

“A forensic pathologist was called to the scene and examined the body with no evidence of criminal activity.

“In addition, the police searched the house to determine if there are any traces of a burglary, with a negative result.

Police secure the area outside the house of British-born Panathinaikos and Greece defender George Baldock (REUTERS)

“Also, a specialised team of the Criminal Investigation Directorate of the Police carried out a check at the house in order to exclude the possibility of criminal activity."

Baldock was capped 12 times by Greece, who he qualified for through his grandmother.

The FA confirmed there would be a period of silence before Thursday night's Nations League match between England and Greece at Wembley, and that players of both sides would wear black armbands.

The Greece national team said in a statement: “With profound sadness and sorrow, the national team and the Greek Football Federation bid farewell to George Baldock.

“There are no words to describe the human pain caused by the news of the unexpected loss of one of our own, young, man. The moment forces silence. Condolences to his family. Condolences from his second family.”

Additional reporting: Press Association