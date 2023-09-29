George and Amal Clooney Spotlight Brave Honorees at The Albies in N.Y.C.

George and Amal Clooney’s foundation honoring defenders of justice held its second annual ceremony at the New York Public Library

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Amal Clooney and George Clooney

George Clooney and Amal Clooney are shining a light on brave change-makers from around the world.

The couple's Clooney Foundation for Justice hosted the second annual Albies on Thursday night at the New York Public Library. Darren Walker, president of the Ford Foundation, co-hosted the event, which partnered with Microsoft, Versace and Charlotte Tilbury Beauty.

Celebrity guests included Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, Julianne Moore, Scarlett Johansson, Mary J. Blige, Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz, and Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach.

Amal, 45, shined in a white gown covered in a sparkly rhinestone netting that featured spaghetti straps and a long train. Putting his arm around her was George, 62, wearing a sharp black tuxedo with bowtie.

The Albies (named after Justice Albie Sachs) honor "brave individuals who, at great personal risk, have devoted their lives to justice," according to the foundation. It encompasses figures in human rights, business, entertainment, fashion and technology.

Dr. Denis Mukwege, a gynecologist and human rights advocate from Democratic Republic of the Congo, received the organization's lifetime achievement award. The justice for women award went to Niloofar Hamedi and Elahe Mohammadi, who reported on the death of Mahsa Amini in Iran.



Truth Hounds, a Ukrainian rights group, was given the justice for survivors award. The Syrian Center for Media and Freedom of Expression was honored with the justice for journalists award, and the Thai Lawyers for Human Rights got the justice for democracy defenders award.

George and Amal, who share 6-year-old twins Alexander and Ella, founded the Clooney Foundation for Justice in 2016, and they hosted the inaugural Albies last September.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Amal Clooney and George Clooney

At last year's event, George told PEOPLE that their work on the Albies and their foundation is something his wife, a human rights attorney, "happens to be really especially gifted at."

Plus, "My father's a journalist. I have a great affinity for them, her mother's a journalist," he added at the time. "It's really exciting for me when she's able to get people who are wrongly accused for doing their job out [of prison]. So, for me, it's just — I couldn't be more proud of my wife."



