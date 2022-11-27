Georg Pollert Is The Non-Independent Director of Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU) And They Just Picked Up 15% More Shares

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Non-Independent Director, Georg Pollert, recently bought a whopping CA$1.0m worth of stock, at a price of CA$0.25. Not only is that a big swing, but it increased their holding size by 15%, which is definitely great to see.

See our latest analysis for Blue Star Gold

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Blue Star Gold

In fact, the recent purchase by Non-Independent Director Georg Pollert was not their only acquisition of Blue Star Gold shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of CA$2.0m worth of shares at a price of CA$0.65 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of CA$0.23. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While Blue Star Gold insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The average buy price was around CA$0.43. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Blue Star Gold insiders own 58% of the company, currently worth about CA$9.0m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

Story continues

So What Do The Blue Star Gold Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Blue Star Gold. One for the watchlist, at least! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example, Blue Star Gold has 5 warning signs (and 2 which are concerning) we think you should know about.

Of course Blue Star Gold may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here