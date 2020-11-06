Tributes Paid To Geoffrey Palmer Following His Death, Aged 93

Tributes have been paid to Geoffrey Palmer, following the actor’s death at the age of 93.

His agent announced that the As Time Goes By star had “died peacefully” on Thursday at his home.

Geoffrey Palmer pictured in 2014 (Photo: Karwai Tang via Getty Images) More

After news of his death broke on Friday, names from across the acting industry and beyond honoured Geoffrey online.

Comedian Eddie Izzard recalled working with the late actor, tweeting: “Very sad to hear that Geoffrey Palmer has left us. I was very excited to meet him once and then had the honour to act with him in the film Lost Christmas.

“His work will stay with us and through that he can live on forever. Good work Sir. Rest in peace”

Many others also shared online tributes...

RIP Geoffrey Palmer - such a wonderful actor, such a lovely guy. Brilliant at his craft & just the best company: wickedly funny ... he did everything he did so well. Thanks for all the happy memories Geoffrey: we’ll cherish them as time goes by. pic.twitter.com/8nmvTVgphw — Gyles Brandreth (@GylesB1) November 6, 2020

Geoffrey Palmer years later during a radio play told me he’d just received a residuals cheque for Vorsprung durch technik. ‘I just called my agent & said they’ve put too many 0’s on the cheque.‘ After lunch he said ‘Apparently they haven’t’. His face didn’t change. — frances Barber (@francesbarber13) November 6, 2020

RIP GEOFFREY PALMER. He was such a gifted actor and enormously good company. We worked together several times, laughed a lot and he was kind and generous. I am much saddened. Love to his family. Sleep well Mr Palmer. — Annette Badland (@AnnetteBadland1) November 6, 2020

Geoffrey Palmer, a beautiful actor and by all accounts a beautiful person. Our profession has lost one of its finest. pic.twitter.com/eiOoOeQFP4 — Jenna Russell 🕷 (@jennarusselluk) November 6, 2020

Grew up watching Geoffrey Palmer in so many shows. Reginald Perrin, Butterflies, Doctor Who (three different roles), and so much more. He’s sadly died aged 93. Leaves behind a wonderful, wonderful career https://t.co/nokiEtWcJM #RIPGeoffreyPalmer pic.twitter.com/ajKvvA82Ru — lizo mzimba (@lizo_mzimba) November 6, 2020

RIP Geoffrey Palmer. An immaculate singular actor, always brilliant in everything, but my favourite was always Ben Parkinson in "Butterflies". — Reece Shearsmith (@ReeceShearsmith) November 6, 2020

We’re sad to report the death of Geoffrey Palmer, who starred in The Silurians, The Mutants and Voyage of the Damned 💙💙 https://t.co/6bH1uJLceI pic.twitter.com/4lmX9McNIC — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) November 6, 2020

Geoffrey was best known for appearing opposite Judi Dench in BBC sitcom As Time Goes By.

He played Lionel Hardcastle in nine series of the show between 1992 and 2005.

He was also known for roles in other sitcoms The Fall And Rise Of Reginald Perrin and Butterflies.

Geoffrey, who was awarded an OBE in 2004 for his services to acting, is survived by his wife Sally Green, with whom he had a daughter and a son.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.