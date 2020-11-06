Tributes Paid To Geoffrey Palmer Following His Death, Aged 93

Ash Percival
Entertainment Editor, HuffPost UK

Tributes have been paid to Geoffrey Palmer, following the actor’s death at the age of 93

His agent announced that the As Time Goes By star had “died peacefully” on Thursday at his home. 

Geoffrey Palmer pictured in 2014 (Photo: Karwai Tang via Getty Images)

After news of his death broke on Friday, names from across the acting industry and beyond honoured Geoffrey online.

Comedian Eddie Izzard recalled working with the late actor, tweeting: “Very sad to hear that Geoffrey Palmer has left us. I was very excited to meet him once and then had the honour to act with him in the film Lost Christmas.

“His work will stay with us and through that he can live on forever. Good work Sir. Rest in peace”

Many others also shared online tributes...

Geoffrey was best known for appearing opposite Judi Dench in BBC sitcom As Time Goes By. 

He played Lionel Hardcastle in nine series of the show between 1992 and 2005.

He was also known for roles in other sitcoms The Fall And Rise Of Reginald Perrin and Butterflies. 

Geoffrey, who was awarded an OBE in 2004 for his services to acting, is survived by his wife Sally Green, with whom he had a daughter and a son.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.