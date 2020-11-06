Geoffrey Palmer obituary

At first a dour and dignified supporting actor, usually playing figures of authority and moral rectitude, Geoffrey Palmer, who has died aged 93, became a television star in three highly popular series. In each, he punctured his own apparent pomposity with a comedy technique that made him attractive and funny to audiences over several decades.

I first saw him on the West End stage in a small role in a routine courtroom drama, Difference of Opinion, at the Garrick in 1964; he and most of the cast, led by Raymond Huntley and Robert Beattie, were men in suits talking earnestly about nothing much I can remember. Fifty years later, he was virtually a national treasure, the voice of the Audi car commercials and the narrator of the TV talking-heads show Grumpy Old Men. “I am not grumpy,” he said. “I just look this way.”

He used that look – bloodhound face, jowly and still, hooded eyes – and an armoury of slow-burn reactions and minimal gestures accompanied by a voice of mellow fruitiness, to score countless laughs, opposite Leonard Rossiter in David Nobbs’s The Fall and Rise of Reginald Perrin (1976-79); Wendy Craig in Carla Lane’s Butterflies (1978-83); and, most resoundingly, Judi Dench in Bob Larbey’s As Time Goes By (1992-2005).

In the first, he was Rossiter’s military-mannered buffoon of a brother-in-law, given to scrounging meals with such semi-apologetic lines as, “Bit of a cock-up on the catering front”; in the second, he was a butterfly collector and bad-tempered dentist married to a woman (Craig) who felt life was passing her by; and with Dench, he played an ex-army officer belatedly “falling in” with the woman he loved – previously denied, like Romeo’s Juliet, by an unreliable postal service.

The acting in all three series was as brilliant as the writing, and the appeal to audiences was one of recognition and delight in familiar situations and domestic crises. Palmer rarely ventured outside of his prescribed territory, never shook you with shock or surprise, but everything he did was perfectly timed and executed.

He played only twice for the National Theatre: in Laurence Olivier’s 1974 production of JB Priestley’s Eden End (as a “handsome bachelor” in love with Joan Plowright), which ran at the Old Vic; and as another hopelessly besotted but equally ineffectual suitor, a landowner, in Trevor Griffiths’s Piano (1990), a panoramic variation on Chekhov’s Platonov with added material from the short stories and an unfinished Russian film.

Surprisingly, perhaps, he played the role of the drunken, charismatic Captain Stanhope – originally performed by Olivier in 1928 – in RC Sherriff’s famous play of the first world war trenches, Journey’s End. But that was when he was a leading light of the drama club at Highgate school in north London.

His stamp of respectability came from his parents, Frederick Palmer, a chartered accountant, and Norah (nee Robins), and he went straight from school into the Royal Marines. He then started work in accountancy, but was sidetracked into amateur theatre by a girlfriend, before finding his way, in the early 1950s, to the outstanding nursery of professional talent that was the Q theatre in Kew.

After the glamour of working as an assistant stage manager in Croydon, and several years of acting in rep, his first television work was in straight-faced stooge roles opposite Harry Worth and Arthur Askey, and in the sitcom The Army Game (1959-60), with Bernard Bresslaw and Alfie Bass. The first of his two appearances at the Royal Court, in John Osborne’s West of Suez (1971), with Ralph Richardson as a literato gunned down by guerrillas on his own lawn, led to filming with Alfred Hitchcock in Frenzy (1972) and Lindsay Anderson in O Lucky Man! (1973).

