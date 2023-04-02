This New Geodisic Travel Trailer Can Also Cruise the High Seas as a Houseboat

Dreadnort Boat’s latest creation isn’t solely meant for the water.

The New Zealand-based company recently unveiled an upgraded mobile version of its P.O.D. survival structure. The third iteration of the concept is easily the most versatile yet, as it can now function as both a travel trailer and boat.

The impetus for the P.O.D. was the Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami that struck Japan in 2011, according to HiConsumption. With the catastrophic disaster fresh in mind, Dreadnort set about designing the multi-purpose survival structure that would become the P.O.D., which is short for “Point of Difference.” The concept has evolved a fair amount over its three distinct iterations, but two things have been present from the very beginning—a striking geodesic polyhedron-shaped exterior and an emphasis on modularity.

Inside the Dreadnort P.O.D.

The P.O.D’s geometric design makes it one of the coolest travel trailers you’ll ever see, but its main selling point is its versatility. Dreadnort says the structure can be used as a disaster relief shelter, a portable office, a food stall, a glamping unit, a caravan and a houseboat (it also says it can be used as an inter-planetary rover, but that one feels like a stretch). This is due in no small part to its wide-open 23 feet by 10 feet floor plan. Renderings on the website show the more than 100-square foot space equipped with everything from kitchenettes to dinettes that can be converted into beds to a bathroom with its own separate shower. A larger version, with dimensions of 29.5 feet by 14.8 feet, is said to be in the works.

The structure sits on a set of adjustable legs that hold it 3.9 inches off the ground. The rendering of the third version of the structure shows it equipped with a set of wheels and a tow hitch, and the company says a “full road-legal” model is on its way. A 200-Ah battery and two sets of 150-W solar panels will keep the structure and all its appliances running even if you’re off the grid, too.

The caravan version of the P.O.D.

The P.O.D. may still be a concept, but Dreadnort plans to put the structure into production within months. Pricing starts at NZD $98,000 (or about $61,000 by today’s exchange rate), although we expect the caravan and water-ready versions to start north of that. You can reach out to the boat maker now through its website for more information.

