Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited (ASX:GMA) Reported Earnings Last Week And Analysts Are Already Upgrading Their Estimates

As you might know, Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited (ASX:GMA) just kicked off its latest half-yearly results with some very strong numbers. Sales crushed expectations at AU$239m, beating expectations by 27%. Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia reported a statutory loss of AU$0.22 per share, which - although not amazing - was much smaller than the analysts predicted. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

View our latest analysis for Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia

earnings-and-revenue-growth More

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia's three analysts is for revenues of AU$497.2m in 2020, which would reflect a sizeable 33% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of AU$0.02 per share. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of AU$453.9m and AU$0.023 per share in losses. So we can see there's been a pretty clear upgrade to expectations following the latest results, with a small increase to revenues expected to lead to profitability earlier than previously forecast.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 6.6% to AU$2.41per share. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia at AU$2.70 per share, while the most bearish prices it at AU$2.10. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia's past performance and to peers in the same industry. For example, we noticed that Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to grow 33%, well above its historical decline of 11% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the wider industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to decline 20% next year. So it's pretty clear that Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia is expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts now expect Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia to become profitable next year, compared to previous expectations that it would report a loss. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Story continues