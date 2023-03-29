Is Gentrack Group Limited (NZSE:GTK) Trading At A 38% Discount?

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Gentrack Group is NZ$4.46 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Gentrack Group's NZ$2.75 share price signals that it might be 38% undervalued

The NZ$2.93 analyst price target for GTK is 34% less than our estimate of fair value

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Gentrack Group Limited (NZSE:GTK) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Model

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (NZ$, Millions) NZ$8.27m NZ$12.9m NZ$18.4m NZ$28.0m NZ$30.2m NZ$31.9m NZ$33.3m NZ$34.6m NZ$35.7m NZ$36.8m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 5.52% Est @ 4.52% Est @ 3.81% Est @ 3.32% Est @ 2.97% Present Value (NZ$, Millions) Discounted @ 8.2% NZ$7.6 NZ$11.0 NZ$14.5 NZ$20.4 NZ$20.4 NZ$19.9 NZ$19.2 NZ$18.4 NZ$17.6 NZ$16.8

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = NZ$166m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.2%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = NZ$37m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (8.2%– 2.2%) = NZ$626m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= NZ$626m÷ ( 1 + 8.2%)10= NZ$285m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is NZ$451m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of NZ$2.8, the company appears quite good value at a 38% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Gentrack Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.011. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For Gentrack Group, we've put together three pertinent aspects you should consider:

Risks: Take risks, for example - Gentrack Group has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of. Future Earnings: How does GTK's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every New Zealander stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

