Gentleman Jack unveils new look at season 2 as release date is teased

Amy West
·2 min read
Photo credit: BBC
Photo credit: BBC

HBO has unveiled a new look at the long-awaited second season of Gentleman Jack, the Suranne Jones-led period drama centred on real-life lesbian landowner Anne Lister – and teased its premiere along with it.

Taking to Twitter on Valentine's Day (February 14), the broadcaster shared a photo of Jones snapping a selfie on set with her co-star Sophie Rundle, who plays Anne's love interest Ann Walker.

"Love thy selfie," it said alongside, before confirming that the new episodes are set to land on HBO Max "this spring".

Created by Happy Valley's Sally Wainwright, the show's first chapter began airing in the US in April 2019, and the UK on BBC One a month later. So it's no surprise that it's eyeing a similar slot in 2022, following several production delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fellow returning players in season two include Killing Eve's Gemma Whelan (as Anne's sister Marian) and Lydia Leonard, who stars as Anne's ex-lover Marianna Lawton. The Thick of It's Joanna Scanlan is set to join the cast as another of Lister's earlier partners, Isabella 'Tib' Norcliffe.

While their involvement has yet to be confirmed, it's expected that Gemma Jones (Aunt Anne Lister), Timothy West (Jeremy Lister), Katherine Kelly (Elizabeth Sutherland), Tom Lewis (Thomas Sowden), Amy James-Kelly (Suzannah Washington), and Peter Davison (William Priestley) will all be back too.

Photo credit: BBC
Photo credit: BBC

Related: Gentleman Jack writer hints at tragic end to BBC series

Set in Halifax, Yorkshire, in the 1830s, season one documented Anne's endeavour to restore her ancestral home, Shibden Hall, to its former glory, and her passionate, tempestuous romantic relationship with Ann. It concluded with the pair taking the sacrament together and discreetly exchanging rings in church, before Ann agreed to live at Shibden.

"They move into Shibden together in series 2 and it's about how they negotiate their married life, conspicuously in public, and how they deal with their detractors and the effect that has on their relationship as well," Wainwright previously told Digital Spy.

"There's no end of stories, the diaries, this huge wealth of knowledge."

Gentleman Jack airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK, and HBO Max in the US.

