Gentle yoga, mindfulness and classes at Mr. C hotel have given this yoga studio a boost

Gentle yoga classes, mindfulness workshops and a hefty dose of student loyalty have created the recipe for Dharma Yoga Studio’s survival during the pandemic. Since late June, online technology has provided the karmic — and physical — connection between the studio and its public.

Now, the Coconut Grove studio is starting to offer small in-person classes at an outdoor garden at nearby Mr. C Miami and plans to form other partnerships with open-air spaces as it transitions to what could become a hybrid model, said founder Natalie Morales.

“We are still not ready to go back to an in-person studio setup but we want to offer some options to our students,” said Morales. “The classes at Mr. C breathed new life into our deflated schedule. We became a shell of what we were before and we needed a boost.”

After Miami-Dade went under quarantine in mid-March to slow the spread of COVID-19, yoga studios like Dharma moved online to generate at least some revenue from loyal clients and to keep instructors employed. But demand dropped as many students lacked the discipline or the means to keep up with classes, Morales said.

Dharma, which used to offer 40 classes a week before the lockdown, was livestreaming 28 sessions during much of the summer. Of the 20 teachers guiding students through Vinyasa, Hatha and power yoga classes, only 12 remained. The studio is now offering 24 classes, including in-person classes at Mr. C three times a week.

With a maximum capacity of nine people, Dharma’s Mr. C classes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays are selling out almost every time, she said. They are also livestreamed for those who are not ready to gather in person.

The intimate space at the hotel’s Il Giardino terrace gives students a feeling of being in a private setting surrounded by greenery and fresh air. When it rains, the group can use a conference room on the fifth floor.

Morales is also in talks with Shake Backyard, a new wellness and fitness concept that uses trampolines as the basis for fun outdoor workouts, created by Grove resident Isaac Kodsi. Dharma could potentially offer classes at the space — Kodsi’s own backyard.

For now, Dharma’s online classes have kept the business stable as a loyal core group of students continue to buy class packages and monthly passes. Eliminating rent as an expense in late June helped, as did a $12,000 Paycheck Protection Program loan the studio received in May.

Now Morales can experiment with options like Mr. C classes. Renting the space costs $500 a month. Prices for class packages have dropped slightly: 10 sessions cost $130, from $150 pre-COVID. A monthly pass costs $150 compared with $165 before. Individual classes cost $16. Some of the classes are livestreamed from Morales’ backyard.

