A gentle soul: Randall McKissick, Midlands artist and illustrator dies at 76

Ted Clifford
·5 min read
Amber McKissick Albert

A talented artist; a doting father; a true friend; a gentle soul. This is how family, friends, and colleagues have described Randall McKissick, a Columbia-born artist who died Dec. 28, after many years of struggling with Alzheimer’s. He was 76 years old.

Over a decades long career, McKissick went from an award-winning commercial illustrator whose work was featured in national magazines and was commissioned by companies including Coca Cola, American Express, AT&T, McDonald’s, and the Boy Scouts to a sought after painter of animals, portraits and landscapes.

He is remembered for his deep friendships, his joy for music, his customized Harley Davidson, and a worshipful love of nature and animals, especially cats.

“He was a true original, just like his paintings were,” said his daughter, Amber McKissick Albert.

His talent for art emerged early. As a young boy growing up in Columbia, McKissick won a blue ribbon prize for a tempera painting of a circus clown at his elementary school. But the always-humble McKissick tended to admire other people’s talents over his own.

“The man did not possess an ego,” said Herbert “Bing” Chambers III, an author and historian and life-long friend of McKissick’s. Chambers remembered how in their early teens he began to see McKissick blossom into a talented artist, whose first artistic love was in drawing and painting NASCAR cars and drivers.

McKissick began his career after graduating with honors from the Ringling College of Art and Design in Sarasota, Florida. He received the prestigious Hallmark Scholarship and graduated in 1970. He then began his career as an illustrator at a graphic arts company in Charlotte, North Carolina. Two years later he started his own commercial studio in Columbia.

His daughters remember him as a sensitive father who would play hide-and-seek after dark with the neighborhood kids. Sometimes he would be brought to tears as he stood in his living room with his arms folded, music blaring from four speakers, one in each corner. As a friend, he was described as humble, attentive and possessing a deep love for people.

”He’d say ’I’m not pragmatic.’ That was like a cuss word for him,” said his daughter Brooke Holladay.

Over the course of his life, McKissick always returned to tangible subjects: people, animals, cars, places. But he wasn’t interested in simply rendering his subjects in photo realism. Instead, he was fascinated by light and shadow. Using techniques associated with impressionism, he brought life and mood to his paintings, which reflected a world as beautiful as the one he saw.

Many of his best known works embodying this approach were his paintings of animals. In them, a herd of zebras stand in the shimmer of Africa’s heat, a regal horned kudu can be glimpsed through hazy forest light, a trout arcs through sun dappled waters, the frantic blur of a cheetah lunging at a gazelle. Their tension frozen forever on the canvass.

In an interview with The State in 2017, McKissick described his need for inspiration before he could paint.

“Anything can inspire you, or turn you off,” McKissick said at the time. “I have to be excited, or I’m wasting my time picking up the brush... So long as it pleases me I couldn’t give a damn if anybody likes it or buys it.”

But beneath the seeming spontaneity of his art was a deep streak of perfectionism.

“People want to kick my ass because I tear up half of what I do because I think it’s not good enough,” McKissick said in 2017.

When he was commissioned to do a painting for the raising of the Confederate submarine Hunley, McKissick was said to have worked on the painting right up until the day of the unveiling. He then took the portrait straight from the framers, wrapped it in blankets and drove it from Columbia to Charleston in a trailer hooked to the back of his Harley.

But in the 2000s, McKissick’s career began to decline. In 2017, he was living in the upstairs apartment of a home owned by a friend when the publicity-shy artist was dragged into the internet’s spotlight.

A Zillow posting for the home went viral, stating, “Upstairs apartment cannot be shown under any circumstances... Buyer assumes responsibility for the month-to-month tenancy in the upstairs apartment. Occupant has never paid, and no security deposit is being held, but there is a lease in place. (Yes, it does not make sense, please don’t bother asking.)”

But McKissick was uninterested in his short brush with 21st century viral fame. He was struggling to find inspiration to paint, which friends and family attribute to the first, slow creep of Alzheimer’s.

“I try to get excited about working... but you’ve got to have that spark and somebody has blown that spark out. But I do anticipate it coming back,” McKissick said at the time.

While he struggled to paint again, his artist’s eye never dimmed. His daughters remember how he would look out from the window of his assisted living apartment in Columbia’s Five Points and admire the play of light on buildings and the world around him.

“That’s a painting,” he would say.

He is survived by his daughters, Amber McKissick (Erich) Albert and Brooke McKissick (Jack) Holladay; grandson, River Albert; his sisters, Pam McKissick and Cara (Todd) Mielke; and his brother, Russ (Renee) McKissick.

He is predeceased by his parents, James and Maxine McKissick.

Visitation will be held Monday, Jan. 2 from 1-2:30 p.m. at Caughman-Harmon Funeral Home at 503 North Lake Drive, Lexington, SC. A short service will be held afterward at 3 p.m. that day at the gazebo at Woodridge Memorial Park, 138 Corley Mill Road, Lexington, SC.

