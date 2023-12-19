How gentle exercise can help six common conditions

Exercise doesn’t have to be intense for you to feel the benefits - Andrew Fox

We’ve long known that exercise is good for our health. But for many people, the very word conjures up something exhausting: high-intensity workouts, spinning classes, hardcore circuits, all in revealing Lycra.

But now comes some good news. According to a new study, even regular gentle leisure time activities, like walking, can reduce the risk of serious illness.

Experts from the Institute of Cancer Research in London analysed 547,000 women over an average of almost 12 years and found the most active 10 per cent were a tenth less likely to develop breast cancer than the least active 10 per cent.

Researchers agreed that activity could include leisurely movement, like walking and stretching; things we can incorporate into our normal day, like taking the dog for a stroll. Researchers said there was no specific amount of physical activity that women needed to complete to see benefits.

“I strongly promote the ethos of ‘movement is medicine’; it seems less formal and more accessible than exercise,” says Dr Esther Fox, director of physiotherapy and clinical lead at Mount Kelly Physiotherapy. “Simple things like walking to the shops, cycling into town, gardening or even dancing in the kitchen are good for your health – and can help you prevent and overcome a variety of illnesses.

“Muscles were once thought to just move joints and bones,” she says. “Now we understand that muscles act as a protein reserve and glucose sponge, and having active muscles can prevent things like diabetes and back pain as well as lower your blood pressure. In turn, this can help prevent and ease other illnesses, such as osteoporosis, and reduce the effect of osteoarthritis.”

As someone who works full time with two children, this is music to my ears. Read on for how exercise – however gentle – can benefit your body

1. Hip and back pain

After multiple falls from horses, Fox herself suffered with incredible hip and back pain. “I thought I would need a young adult hip replacement, but since doing Pilates every day I am now pain-free and fitter than most of the girls 20 years younger than me.”

Story continues

“Pilates can be helpful in easing both back and hip pain,” says Eloise Skinner a psychotherapist and fitness instructor. “It focuses on back pain, it focuses on strengthening the core muscles and deep abdominals that support the spine. Over time, a strengthened core can ease pressure on the lower back, reducing aches and pains. And for hip pain it helps with mobility and strengthening of the glute muscles and hip flexors. Core strength can also help to build stability around the hip.”

If new to yoga or Pilates, Chistine Simms, physiotherapist and Pilates teacher, advises building your confidence in the comfort of your own space.

“Watch a Pilates for beginners’ video first (like the NHS Pilates for back pain video) and if you feel safe to begin, then give it a go. But only move in a range that you feel comfortable with, and ultimately, learn to listen to your body, it craves movement, not the sofa.”

Anna-Louise Dearden practising yoga at home - Andrew Fox

2. Blood pressure

One in four adults in the UK has high blood pressure, which can contribute to a number of life-threatening conditions such as heart disease and stroke.

“Almost everyone can engage in walking – it requires no special equipment, making it an accessible form of exercise for people of all fitness levels,” says Tej Patel, fitness expert and founder of Tej-Fit.

“And a healthy cardiovascular system is essential for delivering oxygen and nutrients throughout the body to reduce the risk of heart disease.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, regular exercise makes the heart stronger, so it can pump more blood with less effort. This means less force on the arteries and a lower blood pressure.

“Maintain good posture, choose diverse routes to keep things interesting and vary your pace,” says Patel. “This variation between brisk walking and slower walking challenges your heart and lungs more (elevating heart rate), which also helps burn more calories, contributing to weight management and improved metabolic health.”

Last but not least, Patel advises investing in supportive and comfortable shoes to reduce the risk of injuries and provide adequate cushioning for your joints.

3. Diabetes

Over 4.7 million people in the UK have diabetes, according to Diabetes UK, and this number is expected to reach 5.5 million by 2030.

The continuing rise in obesity is linked to the rise of Type 2 diabetes and while not every case is caused by being overweight, it is a huge factor – and we know exercise can help with weight.

Patel agrees: “Obesity is associated with a higher risk of various health issues, including diabetes, and maintaining a healthy weight is a cornerstone of good health. Exercises like walking and yoga not only burn calories but also help regulate the metabolism, making it easier to achieve and maintain a healthy weight.”

4. Colds and other viruses

“I cannot overstate the whole-body benefits of movement like walking, swimming and yoga,” says Dr Naheed Ali, a medical doctor and sleep specialist at Sleep Bubble.

“Even moderate movement can strengthen overall immune function substantially,” says Ali. “This reduces the risk of contracting all sorts of infections, including mild common colds.” The biochemical, circulatory and anti-inflammatory changes of gentle movement effectively supercharge our body’s defences against bacteria and viruses, he explains.

Patel agrees: “Low-impact exercise improves cardiovascular health without putting excessive strain on joints and can improve respiratory function by strengthening muscles and increasing lung capacity. This reduces the risk of respiratory infections and conditions such as the common cold.”

So whether it’s yoga, walking, or simply doing more gardening, it’s all good news for winter viruses.

Even taking the shears to the garden counts as exercise - Andrew Fox

5. Insomnia

“While physical activity significantly enhances sleep quality, the timing and intensity of exercise are crucial,” says Ali. “Vigorous workouts later in the day can disrupt rest by increasing stimulatory hormones such as adrenaline and cortisol, activating the nervous system.”

He suggests light movement earlier in the day, which rejuvenates without causing overstimulation.

“Light yoga, gentle stretching and leisurely walking earlier in the day offer ideal movement forms for troubled sleepers. These types of exercises improve circulation and relax muscles without overstimulating the mind. And I recommend finishing moderate activity at least three hours before bedtime.”

Ali says if you get the timing right, sweating out tension while boosting calming neurotransmitters definitely sets the stage for better sleep every night. “Our inner thermostats nimbly adjust after moving. Cooler core body temperature initiates drowsiness. Nightly exercise essentially turns us into sleepiness magnets.”

He says that moving a little every day will see us witness life-changing improvements over time – and this can be everyday movement as well as exercise.

6. Depression

“If we are struggling with depression, we might experience physical symptoms including fatigue, pain, difficulty sleeping and stomach problems, says Georgina Sturmer, a counsellor and member of the British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy. “Engaging in gentle exercise can help boost our mood and reduce our stress levels, which can sometimes help to alleviate our experience and symptoms of depression.”

Ali agrees, “Physical activity elevates mood-stabilising serotonin, energising dopamine and the oft-dubbed ‘bliss molecule’ known as anandamide.”

A regular swim could be so beneficial to your health and wellbeing, according to a campaign, that your GP might even prescribe it instead of medicine.

Swimming as Medicine was launched earlier this year and is a joint initiative from Swim England, the governing body for swimming in England, and the Royal College of General Practitioners. Its aim is to encourage more healthcare professionals to consider recommending swimming and water-based activities to patients.

Whether it’s swimming or any movement, we know it can help depression and feelings of sadness. As David Bidler, a social entrepreneur, puts it on one of my favourite podcasts, Feel Better, Live More, “It’s not that exercise is an antidepressant, it’s that not exercising is a depressant.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.