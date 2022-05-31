Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of US$0.12

Gentex Corporation's (NASDAQ:GNTX) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.12 per share on 20th of July. The dividend yield is 1.5% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

Gentex's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. However, prior to this announcement, Gentex's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 25.3%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 29%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Gentex Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$0.24 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$0.48. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 7.2% over that duration. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Gentex May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Earnings have grown at around 2.1% a year for the past five years, which isn't massive but still better than seeing them shrink. If Gentex is struggling to find viable investments, it always has the option to increase its payout ratio to pay more to shareholders.

Gentex Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Gentex that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

