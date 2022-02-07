GenTech Holdings, Inc. has Record Setting January with American Metabolix® Leading the Pack

Wheat Ridge, COLORADO, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTEH) (“GenTech” or the “Company”), (a/k/a Supplement Group (USA) Inc.) ( www.gentechholdings.com ) an emerging leader in the Functional Food ( www.sinfit.com ) and Nutritional Supplement ( www.americanmetabolix.com ) marketplaces, grows all of its brands in January as it see its newest brand “Storm™" unit sales grow from strength to strength.

GenTech’s American Metabolix® outsold all other brands, boasting an impressive 3000 units sold across the range, with the most units sold being the “Muscle Test” products. Hot on their heals though was the new Storm™ brand which the Company launched at the Olympia in Orlando in October 2021 to great reception from both consumers and retailers alike. Aimed at the younger demographic with its new flavor types, it was recently announced that Deshawn Jordan, an X-Games® Gold Medal Winner in the Men’s Street Skateboarding category in 2021 is a STORM brand ambassador. ( http://www.xgames.com/athletes/4218137/dashawn-jordan )

Leonard Armenta, GenTech’s President, commented that “it's so exciting to see that whilst our industry leading brand American Metabolix® still leads the way in sales, it is the new boy on the block, Storm™, who is second. I was not at all surprised to see that STORM’s Pre-Workout Blue Raspberry Rage was the third-biggest selling item by unit numbers in January. For such a young brand to be growing so quickly is incredible. It won’t be long before Fizzique and Storm are fighting for that top spot in the company of most units sold.”

GenTech recently announced that its Nature Soothie™ suckers sold +100,000 individual soothies between August 2021 and present day, showing incredible growth over the previous period and is testament that the sales operation at SINFIT Nutrition, Inc. drives exponential growth into brands. The Company attributed growth both to its increase in the number of independent retailers as well as to impressive growth from Sprouts® and Whole Foods®. Nature Soothie™ is available from Clark’s Nutritional Centers in California, through Harmon’s in Utah and across to the Natural Retail Group in Florida are all stocking the product, as well as many other incredibly successful partners in between.

Another of the company’s brands, Fizzique®, recently announced that it has signed Megan Olivi ( http://meganolivi.com ) as brand ambassador. Mrs. Olivi serves as a host and lead reporter for the UFC™ on ESPN™ as well as commenting on NFL™ for Fox™. During the fight broadcasts, Megan can be seen live reporting through the night, conducting interviews, and hosting from the desk. She also serves as a sideline and feature reporter during football season for NFL on Fox. Mrs. Olivi gets 1.25 million views on the UFC prelim fight and almost 2 million on the UFC pay per views per fight. As well as over 1m followers on various social media platforms and achieves exceptional engagement across all channels which are all essential metrics when choosing a Brand Ambassador.

GenTech Holdings, Inc. (a/k/a Supplement Group (USA) Inc., www.supplementgrp.com ) is a publicly traded company under the symbol GTEH. The Company owns and operates leading functional foods brand, SINFIT Nutrition, which offers a range of high-end Functional Foods as well as American Metabolix, Inc. which provides a diverse range of Nutritional Supplements through its brands American Metabolix, Storm Lifestyles and Core Natural Sciences.

www.sinfit.com www.americanmetabolix.com www.stormlifestyles.com www.nxtbar.com www.naturesoothie.com www.swftstims.com www.yourganics.com www.mpbsnacks.com www.drinkfizzique.com

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of GenTech, Inc.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of GenTech, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on GenTech's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. GenTech cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, GenTech undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by GenTech.



