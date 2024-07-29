Gent’s Matias Fernandez-Pardo offered to Roma

Roma are being linked with Gent starlet Matias Fernandez-Pardo.

The 19-year-old – who mostly plays as a left-winger for Gent – is said to be among the players that have been offered to the capital club.

In recent meetings with intermediaries from all over Europe, Leggo reports that Roma were offered Fernandez-Pardo’s services.

Fernandez-Pardo is supposedly looking to move away from Belgium.

As a result, intermediaries have been offering him mainly in Italy with teams like Roma, Lazio and Milan willing to take him into consideration ahead of next season.