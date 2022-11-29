Genre-Bending Horror Film ‘The Blackening’ Set for Juneteenth 2023 Release

Lionsgate has set the wide-release date for “The Blackening,” a new horror-comedy from director Tim Story. The film will premiere in theaters on June 16, 2023, the weekend of Juneteenth.

The MRC-produced movie revolves around a group of Black friends who spend Juneteenth weekend at a remote cabin, where they’re forced to play games with a twisted killer. Co-written by Tracy Oliver and Dewayne Perkins, the genre-subverting film is based on a sketch by Perkins that asks who dies first in a horror movie when everyone is Black?

In addition to Perkins, “The Blackening” also stars Antoinette Robertson, Sinqua Walls, Grace Byers, X Mayo, Melvin Gregg, Jermaine Fowler, Yvonne Orji and Jay Pharoah. It was produced by Marcei A. Brown, Jason Clark, E. Brian Dobbins, Tracy Oliver, Tim Story and Sharla Sumpter Bridgett, with Perkins serving as a co-producer and Vicky Story as associate producer.

Story’s previous film work includes “Ride Along”, “Think Like A Man” and “Barbershop.” Oliver also wrote “Girls Trip” and “Harlem,” while Perkins’ credits include “The Amber Ruffin Show” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”

“The Blackening” premiered earlier this year at TIFF as part of the festival’s Midnight Madness program, which features genre fare, underground and/or cult films. Lionsgate edged out multiple buyers for the theatrical rights in late October.

