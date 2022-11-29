Genomic Vision’s cutting-edge TeloSizer® application to be used in cancer research

Genomic Vision
·5 min read
Genomic Vision
Genomic Vision

GENOMICS | GENETICS | R&D | DIAGNOSIS TESTS

Genomic Vision’s cutting-edge TeloSizer® application to be used in cancer research

Genomic Vision and CNRS launch a core oncology program with the Cancer Research Center of Marseille to develop companion tests based on TeloSizer®

Bagneux (France) Genomic Vision (FR0011799907 – GV, the “Company”), a Euronext-listed biotechnology company that develops tools and services for the highly accurate characterization of DNA sequences, is pleased to announce a collaboration with the Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS), the French state research organization, to launch a four-year core scientific program with the Cancer Research Center of Marseille (CRCM) for the development of companion diagnostic tests using Genomic Vision’s TeloSizer® application.

Telomeres are repetitive nucleotide sequences that form the ends of linear chromosomes. TeloSizer® allows for high precision measurement of telomere length and distribution to uncover links between telomere length and the onset and severity of diseases such as cancer and age-associated diseases.

Learn more about TeloSizer® by visualizing the video https://info.genomicvision.com/TeloSizer.

“Genomic Vision continues to apply its innovative technologies for the benefit of patients and this collaboration with CNRS is an important milestone. We are pioneering the use of telomere length as a disease biomarker and this will contribute to cancer research.” said Thierry Huet, Ph.D., Research and Development Director of Genomic Vision. “Telomere instability is a well-known hallmark of cancer. With TeloSizer, we can accurately visualize and measure telomeres length”.

Christophe Lachaud, Group Leader at CRCM, commented: “We are very excited to utilize Genomic Vision’s TeloSizer application to develop highly accurate companion tests that will benefit patients. TeloSizer offers greater accuracy and more information compared to other telomere measurement methods.” Vincent Geli, Deputy Director of CRCM expert in telomeres added, “TeloSizer will provide new information on individual telomere length and their distribution ”.

New tests will be developed as part of a four-year core scientific program collaboration set up between Genomic Vision and the CRCM and will utilize Genomic Vision’s DNA combing technology and TeloSizer application. The program will employ scientific teams across the institute and will examine telomere length heterogeneity across different samples to uncover novel leukemia-specific telomere characteristics. Actionable insights from the project will be used for the development of personalize medicine approaches based on telomere morphology. This project is part of the CRCM/IPC project supported by the OPALE Carnot Institute, a preferred partner to the healthcare Industry for research and development of innovative solutions aimed at diagnostic, treatment and follow-up of patients with leukemia, the blood cancer with the highest mortality rate, but also the leading cancer in children.

About Genomic Vision

GENOMIC VISION is a biotechnology company developing products and services dedicated to the analysis (structural and functional) of genome modifications as well as to the quality and safety control of these modifications, in particular in genome editing technologies and biomanufacturing processes. Genomic Vision proprietary tools, based on DNA combing technology and artificial intelligence, provide robust quantitative measurements needed for high confidence characterization of DNA alteration in the genome. These tools are also used for monitoring DNA replication in cancerous cell, for early cancer detection and the diagnosis of genetic diseases. Genomic Vision, based near Paris in Bagneux, is a public listed company listed in compartment C of Euronext’s regulated market in Paris (Euronext: GV – ISIN: FR0011799907).

For further information, please visit www.genomicvision.com.

About CRCM

The CRCM is affiliated with Inserm (UMR1068), the CNRS (UMR7258), the Aix-Marseille University (UM105) and the Institut Paoli-Calmettes (IPC). As a pioneer in the fight against cancer, the Marseille Cancer Research Center has been making every efforts for 50 years to obtain a better understanding of the major biological mechanisms that are responsible for the disease and to translate them into medical innovations. By maintaining its efforts to characterize dysfunctions of the cancerous cell and immune system, the CRCM works alongside the IPC in a sustainable approach to improving patient care and quality of life, through the identification of new treatments.

For further information, please visit https://www.crcm-marseille.fr/en/the-crcm-celebrates-its-50th-anniversary/

Genomic Vision
Aaron Bensimon
CEO
Phone: +33 1 49 08 07 51
Email: investisseurs@genomicvision.com

Consilium Strategic Communications

International Investor Relations

& Strategic Communications

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3709 5700

GenomicVision@consilium-comms.com



Ulysse Communication

Media Relations

Bruno Arabian

Tél. : +33 1 42 68 29 70

barabian@ulysse-communication.com



NewCap
Investor relations 
Phone: +33 1 44 71 94 94
Email: gv@newcap.eu

 

 

        Member of the CAC® Mid & Small and CAC® All-Tradable indices

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release contains implicitly or explicitly certain forward-looking statements concerning Genomic Vision and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Genomic Vision considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements are subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the universal registration document filed with the AMF on April 14, 2022 under reference number R.22-0293, as updated by the amendment filed with the AMF on May 20, 2022, under number D.22-0293-A01, available on the web site of Genomic Vision (www.genomicvision.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Genomic Vision operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Genomic Vision or not currently considered material by Genomic Vision. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Genomic Vision to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute and should not be construed as an offer or an invitation to sell or subscribe, or the solicitation of any order or invitation to purchase or subscribe for Genomic Vision shares in any country. The distribution of this press release in certain countries may be a breach of applicable laws. The persons in possession of this press release must inquire about any local restrictions and comply with these restrictions.


Latest Stories

  • Rams' McVay takes accidental helmet to jaw on sideline

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Sean McVay took a frightening shot to the jaw from the helmet of Roger Carter as the Rams tight end checked into Sunday's game against the Chiefs, leaving the Los Angeles coach wiggling it to make sure it was still working properly. Carter sent McVay's headset spinning when he ploughed through him on his way to the field in the first quarter. Rams trainers examined McVay briefly, but he never left the sideline. Things couldn't get much worse for him at this point. The Ram

  • Will Nick Nurse play starters heavy minutes once the Raptors are healthy?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss the Raptors' rotation and how minutes will be distributed once the team is fully healthy. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Mitchell, Mobley lead Cavaliers to 102-94 win over Pistons

    DETROIT (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, Evan Mobley added 20 and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied late to beat the Detroit Pistons 102-94 on Sunday. Cleveland trailed for much of the game, but outscored the Pistons 29-16 in the fourth quarter. Darius Garland added 16 points for Cleveland, which has won five of six. Marvin Bagley III had 19 points for the Pistons, who were missing starters Bojan Bogdanovic (ankle), Jaden Ivey (knee), Isaiah Stewart (foot) and Cade Cunningham (shin). The

  • Kingsbury's seat heating up after Cards' loss to Chargers

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Leading by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the Arizona Cardinals needed an extended possession to run time off the clock. It lasted 31 seconds, plenty of time for the Los Angeles Chargers to not just tie the game, but win it with a 2-point conversion. Now the clock may be ticking on coach Kliff Kingsbury's time in the desert. Giving Los Angeles ample time after their blink-and-miss-it possession, the Cardinals lost 25-24 on Sunday when the Chargers scored on a touc

  • Alexandar Georgiev makes 41 saves, Avalanche beat Stars 4-1

    DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev made 41 saves, Nathan MacKinnon and Josh Manson scored first-period goals and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Saturday night. Andrew Cogliano and Dryden Hunt also scored for the Avalanche, and Manson added an assist. Colorado was called for five minor penalties in the second period, but was able to kill off four of them. Joe Pavelski got the lone power-play goal for Dallas, which outshot Colorado 42-36. “It was a lot of shots but I feel like w

  • Brown scores 36, Tatum-less Celtics outlast Wizards 130-121

    BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 36 points and the Boston Celtics held off the Washington Wizards 130-121 on Sunday. Malcolm Brogdon added 17 points and Derrick White finished with 15 for the Celtics, who have won three straight and 12 of their last 13. It is also Boston’s second win this season over Washington, which has lost its last three. Celtics star Jayson Tatum missed his first game this season with a sprained left ankle. But his absence didn’t slow down the offense, as Boston jumped out

  • Scottie Barnes comments on not starting vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses coming off the bench, how he's feeling physically and why Pascal Siakam is an elite offensive talent.

  • Kamara's fumbles lead to Saints 1st shutout loss in 21 years

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Alvin Kamara took a handoff on the fourth play of the game and had it punched out of his grasp for a lost fumble. With Kamara fighting for the end zone as New Orleans tried to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, he lost the ball again. On a day when the Saints offense struggled against San Francisco's stout defense, it sure didn't help that one of its best players kept giving the ball away. Kamara lost two fumbles, Wil Lutz missed a field goal and New Orleans had i

  • 17 most interesting NHL stats through first quarter of the season

    Here are some of the coolest stats of the NHL season thus far.

  • Bruins set NHL record: 12 straight home wins to start season

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins set the NHL record for most home victories to start a season with their 12th straight, topping the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime on Friday with a power-play goal from David Pastrnak. The Bruins broke the mark of 11 that was set by the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks and equaled by the Florida Panthers last season. “That felt awesome,” Bruins first-year coach Jim Montgomery said. “We talked about it after the second (period) going into the third. There’s been a lo

  • Canada through to Davis Cup semifinals with 2-1 win over Germany

    MÁLAGA, Spain — Denis Shapovalov overcame a loss in the opening singles match and teamed with Vasek Pospisil in a deciding doubles victory as Canada advanced to the semifinals of the Davis Cup with a 2-1 win over Germany on Thursday. Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Pospisil, of Vernon, B.C., looked out of their depth in the first set against doubles specialists Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz before turning the tables and posting a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 win. Shapovalov iced the tie when his return

  • Brissett faces pal Brady in possible last start for Browns

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett began his NFL career as one of Tom Brady's backups — and his shadow. As a rookie in 2016, Brissett spent one season with the New England Patriots and followed Brady everywhere he went, hoping to learn as much as he could from the best quarterback of all time. “I was one of those guys that kind of tried to be a sponge,” Brissett said. On Sunday, Brissett gets to show Brady what he absorbed. His 11-game stint as Cleveland's No. 1 quarterback coming to an end with D

  • Hughes has hat trick, Devils beat Caps for Ruff's 800th win

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes had his first career NHL hat trick, Vitek Vanececk made 38 saves against his former team and the New Jersey Devils beat the Washington Capitals 5-1 on Saturday for coach Lindy Ruff’s 800th victory. Ruff became the fifth NHL coach to reach the mark. The former Buffalo player won 571 games with the Sabres from 1997-2011. He had 165 wins in five seasons with Dallas and has 64 in two-plus seasons with New Jersey. The Atlantic Division-leading Devils have won two in a

  • Oilers score 4 times in chaotic third period to stun Rangers

    After looking dead and gone for the majority of the game, the Oilers shocked the Rangers with a comeback for the ages on Saturday.

  • Early deficits, lots of throws add up to wins for Chargers

    Most teams lose when attempting 40 or more passes in a game that doesn't go to overtime. And teams that face double-digit deficits in the first half don't usually overcome them. Then there are Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers rallied from a 10-point, second-quarter deficit to beat the Arizona Cardinals 25-24 on Sunday and remain in contention for an AFC playoff spot at 6-5. They were able to win thanks to Herbert, who completed 35 of 47 passes for 274 yards, three touchd

  • Oilers trade could solve Leafs' Alex Kerfoot problem

    Alexander Kerfoot has just one goal in 23 games this season for the Toronto Maple Leafs but the Edmonton Oilers are in the trade market for a forward following the loss of Evander Kane to injury.

  • Pascal Siakam on return vs. Cavaliers, watching from the bench

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses how he felt in his return to the lineup and what he noticed as an observer on the bench while he was out.

  • Burrow's TD pass to Higgins lifts Bengals over Titans 20-16

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals have a knack for beating the Tennessee Titans at their own game — by playing more physically and forcing the opponent into mistakes at the wrong time. They did it again Sunday. Joe Burrow threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Tee Higgins with 13:42 left to put Cincinnati ahead to stay, and the Bengals held off the Tennessee Titans 20-16 on Sunday for their third straight victory and fifth in six games. “This is the kind of game that great teams win,” Bu

  • NHL Best and Worst: Leafs star Mitch Marner is on some kind of run

    In this week's edition of NHL's Best and Worst, we look at Mitch Marner's brilliance, the Kraken thriving, the Flyers nosediving, and more

  • Will O.G. Anunoby's offensive punch continue once Pascal Siakam returns?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss O.G. Anunoby's reps as a lead scoring option and if it will continue once the Raptors get Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam back. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.