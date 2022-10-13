Genome Editing Market / Genome Engineering Market worth $11.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
·5 min read
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.

Chicago, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the new market research report "Genome Editing Market / Genome Engineering Market by Technology (CRISPR, TALEN, ZFN, Antisense), Product & Service, Application (Cell Line Engineering, Genetic Engineering, Diagnostics), End user (Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Academia) - Global Forecast to 2026", the global Genome Editing Market is projected to USD 11.7 billion by 2026 from USD 5.1 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 18.2 % between 2021 and 2026.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Genome Editing Market / Genome Engineering Market"
147 - Tables
48 - Figures
208 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=231037000

Scope of the Report:

Report Coverage

Details

Market Size

USD 11.7 billion by 2026

CAGR

18.2%

Historical Data

2019-2026

Base Year

2020

Forecast Period

2021-2026

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By product & service, By technology, By application, By Geography

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World

Key Companies Profiled/Vendors

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US) | Merck KGaA (Germany)| GenScript (China)

Key Market Opportunities

Extensive use of genome editing in personalized medicine.

Key Market Drivers

Rise in government funding and growth in the number of genomics projects.

The Developments in this field have led to significant improvements in the genome editing capabilities that have enabled the modification of gene sequences of interest in a wide variety of cell types and model organisms. Genome engineering, earlier used by large research organizations, such as academic and government research centers, has now become a potentially transformative diagnostic tool, especially for oncology studies. This shift from academics to clinical and diagnostic laboratories is primarily driven by rapid improvements in gene editing technologies.

Based on product & service, the genome editing/genome engineering market is segmented into reagents & consumables, software & systems, and services. The reagents & consumables segment accounted for the largest share of 58.8% in 2020, mainly due to the repetitive purchase of reagents and consumables as well as the rising demand for and multiple uses of editing and sequencing.

Based on technology, the genome editing market is segmented into CRISPR, TALEN, ZFN, antisense, and other technologies. The CRISPR segment accounted for the largest share of 63.1% of the genome engineering market in 2020. The ease of use associated with CRISPR technology gives it a significant advantage over ZFN and TALEN, especially in generating a large set of vectors to target numerous sites or even genome-wide libraries. Another potential advantage of CRISPR is its ability to use multiple guide RNA parallelly to target multiple sites simultaneously in the same cell. This makes it easier to mutate multiple genes at once or engineer precise deletions in a genomic region and has attributed to the growth of this technology.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=231037000

Based on application, the genome editing/genome engineering market is segmented into cell line engineering, genetic engineering, diagnostic applications, drug discovery & development, and other applications. The cell line engineering segment accounted for the largest share of 32.0% of the market in 2020. The availability of funds for the purchase of new stem cell lines, the development of advanced genomic methods for stem cell analysis, and the rising number of approvals for the clinical trials of stem cell therapies are some of the factors expected to further support the growth of the market segment.

Based on end user, the genome Editing/ genome Engineering market is segmented into pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, and academic & government research institutes. In 2020, pharmaceutical companies accounted for the largest share of the genome engineering market. Pharmaceutical companies were the largest end user segment of the market in 2020. Genome editing techniques, such as CRISPR-Cas9 are being used by pharma companies to find new drug targets in human disease models.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=231037000

Geographical Growth Scenario:

The genome editing/genome engineering market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) regions. North America accounted for the largest share of 48.4% of the genome editing market, followed by Europe, in 2020. The growth of the market in North America in the global market can be attributed to the availability of government funding and support, the increased use of GM crops, and the rise in the prevalence of diseases such as cancer. The market in Asia Pacific is to grow at the highest CAGR of 20.1% during the forecast period, primarily due to increasing investments in research and the rising number of applications of gene synthesis for genetic engineering of cells and tissues of organisms.

Key Players:

Key players in the genome editing/genome engineering market include: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), and GenScript (China).

Browse Adjacent MarketsBiotechnology Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Cell Therapy Technologies Market

Genomics Market

Regenerative Medicine Market

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market

Single-Use Assemblies Market

Flow Cytometry Market

Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com


