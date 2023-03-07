Geno Smith agrees to three-year, $105 million contract to stay with Seattle Seahawks

Geno Smith defeated Russell Wilson in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season and now the Seattle Seahawks are declaring the quarterback torch has officially been passed, striking a new contract with Smith.

The team announced Monday that it has signed Smith to a contract extension. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported that the terms of the contract are a three-year, $105 million deal. This comes a day ahead of Tuesday's franchise tag deadline.

The former West Virginia standout posted, "Thank you Lord" with a praying hands emoji on Twitter.

Smith won the NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award and made his first Pro Bowl after the 2022 season.

After beating out Drew Lock for the newly vacant quarterback role after Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos, Smith led Seattle back to the playoffs after the team missed the postseason in 2021. He started all 17 regular-season games and threw for 4,282 yards, 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions with a league-high 69.8% completion percentage.

NFL MOCK DRAFT: Bidding war begins for QBs Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud after combine

NFL COMBINE WINNERS, LOSERS: Anthony Richardson, Nolan Smith dazzle as top performers

Thank You Lord 🙏🏾 — Geno (@GenoSmith3) March 6, 2023

PROVING HIMSELF: Seahawks QB Geno Smith wins AP's NFL Comeback Player of the Year

This was Smith's fourth year in Seattle, where he previously played a backup role to Wilson. He was drafted in 2013 by the New York Jets, for whom he started as a rookie and during his second season. But in August 2015, he was punched by Jets teammate IK Enemkpali and suffered a broken jaw, sidelining him and eventually leading to him losing the starting job to Ryan Fitzpatrick. He spent one year each with the New York Giants and the Los Angeles Chargers before finding his home in the NFC West.

"Geno is the real deal. He can do all of the things that a terrific quarterback does," head coach Pete Carroll said of Smith after the Seahawks lost their wild-card game to the San Francisco 49ers. "His movement was probably more of a surprise that he was so efficient with his movement - he could always throw it. His ability to stay poised and calm throughout the season, throughout the year - with all of the hype and the buildup, he could have gone south five different times, and he never did."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Geno Smith lands three-year, $105 million deal to stay with Seahawks