Gennady Golovkin opens up about making DAZN signing official

LOS ANGELES — After months of laying low, Gennady Golovkin finally appeared in front of media, days after the announcement that the former middleweight king had joined forces with DAZN.

Golovkin appeared alongside DAZN chairman John Skipper, his trainer Abel Sanchez and DAZN correspondent Chris Mannix at downtown LA’s Conga Room. They detailed the logistics of the deal, which calls for six fights for the Kazakh-born fighter, as well as four dates for GGG Promotions beginning in 2020. The first fight of this deal is likely to take place in June, with Golovkin’s sights set on facing the winner of DAZN’s highly-anticipated matchup between Canelo Alvarez and Daniel Jacobs on May 4 in Las Vegas.

Join DAZN and watch GGG fight in June plus more than 100 fight nights a year

Scroll to continue with content Ad

DAZN has sunk hundreds of millions of dollars into the middleweight division with long-term deals made with Canelo, Jacobs, and now Golovkin. They control all the major world titles at 160 pounds and can make top-level matchups over the next several years at the weight. Golovkin was a major piece in that plan, and if he didn’t sign with DAZN, things would have felt incomplete. Skipper alluded to that.

Story continues

“We have a clear agenda at DAZN to bring fans the best fights and to bring fans the best fights for an affordable subscription price. We are not gonna be able to bring fans the best fights without Gennady Golovkin,” Skipper said. “He was a key element of our plan to be what he just said we are going to be, which is the premier destination for fight fans. There’s very little question in my mind that this was a signing we needed to make. I’m happy to hear that Gennady expects to fight six times, and I’m happy to hear that he’s open to fighting more than six times if he’s still fighting at the same high level. But we’re thrilled. This is a great, great deal for us. We’re very excited.”

Noticeably absent Monday in Los Angeles was longtime Golovkin career architect Tom Loeffler, but the word was that he was abroad for a funeral. However, Loeffler was not part of any negotiations to bring Golovkin to DAZN, and though Golovkin said he remains part of the team, he wouldn’t specify his role when pressed by Sporting News in an interview. It’s likely Loeffler will retain an administrative role in helping Golovkin get his promotional company off the ground, and may even weigh in on helping the former champion pick opponents.

DAZN beat out offers from ESPN and Premier Boxing Champions. ESPN fell out of the race early on in the process, but a sizable offer from the PBC forced DAZN to come back with a bigger offer in order to secure Golovkin’s services.

“It’s not a secret that I had some other offers from other companies, he said. “But right now I have the best partner, we have a great partnership which will let me promote my own GGG Promotions, and myself as a fighter.”

By the time Golovkin faces his next opponent, he will be 37-years-old. In his last three major fights, he’s been pushed to the limits by Jacobs in a 12-round win, then a controversial draw with Canelo, followed by a close majority-decision loss to Canelo last September. In between, he scored a second-round knockout win over Vanes Martirosyan.

It’s expected that in the proposed June matchup, Golovkin will face an opponent not on the top level. At 37, there’s a chance we’ve seen the best of Golovkin, but when not facing fighters the level of Canelo or Jacobs, he’s torn through opponents. He stopped his last 24 opponents inside the distance that weren’t Canelo or Jacobs.

Mannix asked Golovkin if he sees these six fights as part of this deal as the last six fights of his career.

“I hope I can do the six fights,” he said. “I feel great right now, but I hope I do the six fights. After the six fights, we’ll see what else I can do.”

It will be interesting to see who Golovkin faces this summer. All signs point to a mega fight in the fall, and yet another marquee fight in DAZN’s hands.