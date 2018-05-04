Gennady Golovkin: ’A question mark’ about Canelo Alvarez rematch ever happening

Gennady Golovkin isn’t sure if he will face Canelo Alvarez in the ring a second time.

Golovkin, the unified middleweight world champion, and Alvarez fought to a split draw in their bout in September. The two originally were scheduled for a rematch Saturday. But the fight was cancelled when Alvarez was temporarily suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission after two failed drug tests.

Golovkin, who will now face Vanes Martirosyan in the ring Saturday, told ESPN he’s unsure if there will be a rematch with Alvarez in September 2018, adding that he’s unhappy Alvarez isn’t currently involved in a testing program for banned substances.

"He's not being tested and that tells a lot," Golovkin said. "I'm clean. I don't have any problems. I feel comfortable answering those questions. They keep saying things like nothing happened."

Golovkin said he made concessions in order to schedule the original fight. He said he may not be willing to do that again for a rematch.

"Knowing that (there were concessions made) and knowing other things about the other side, there is a question mark about whether there will be a fight in September or not,” Golovkin said. “I have nothing to hide, but I don't see any willingness from the other side to offer some fair conditions. Maybe they will do it later, but at this point, no.”

Golovkin added he thought he won the first fight in September and that Alvarez is “the largest problem we have in boxing.”

“He's a dirty fighter because he was caught doping and that's why we shouldn't spend too much time talking about him,” Golovkin told ESPN. “He's a problem we have in boxing.”