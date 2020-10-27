These Genius Mesh Bags Are the Secret to Cutting Laundry Time in Half

amazon.com

It’s officially sweater season, and we’re going to let you in on Amazon shoppers’ best kept secret to keeping their winter wardrobe in pristine condition: laundry bags. Washing your delicates in mesh laundry bags prevents tangles and minimizes wear and tear, like pilling or snags, that can occur while washing. Plus, you won’t have to worry about washing your favorite jeans in a different load from delicates when everything is contained in its own bag.

This six-pack from Bagail includes three large and three medium bags to fit normal to heavy-weight fabrics. You can also choose from a variety of other sizes to wash lingerie or bulkier items like coats to keep them fresh throughout the season. Each bag is made from a breathable mesh material with a locking zipper to keep your clothes secure in both the washer and dryer.

These bags are a “laundry game changer,” according to one five-star reviewer. “They not only help extend the life of delicates, but they allow me to do things like wash my nice sweater with my husband's heavy jeans without having to worry about sorting a million different loads.”

They also provide an extra layer of protection, even when washing non-clothing items. One shopper said, “I wanted to get a multi-pack that had a variety of sizes so I could use them for delicates and also other items that need extra protection in the wash, such as sweaters or even stuffed animals.”

Some users have gotten away with washing dry-clean only items thanks to these laundry bags. “I own a bunch of clothes that are supposed to be ‘dry-cleaned only.’ After doing some research, I found that I could wash them in the washing machine with some good mesh bags. These have worked wonderfully,” raved one happy shopper.

Some care labels may fool you into thinking fabrics like wool or cashmere always have to be dry-cleaned. In fact, you can wash most fabrics at home by hand, on a delicate wash cycle, or even by DIY dry-cleaning. If you’re using a washing machine, these mesh bags ensure your sweaters and delicates will stay protected while being tossed around. For best results, wash sweaters inside out then lay flat to dry to avoid shrinkage or friction created in the dryer. Fabrics blended with synthetic fibers like polyester or rayon tend to pill more often than 100 percent natural fibers, but no need to worry—those annoying balls of fuzz can be kept at bay with a fabric defuzzer.