Genie Energy to Present to Present at The Third Annual Winter Wonderland - Best Ideas Investor Conference

NEWARK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2023 / Genie Energy Ltd., (NYSE:GNE)(NYSE:GNEPRA), a global provider of energy services, today announced that Avi Goldin, Genie's chief financial officer, will present at the Third Annual Winter Wonderland - Best Ideas Investor Conference on.

Presentation Date: Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Presentation Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2952/47650

1:1 Meetings: Thursday and Friday, February 23 and 24, 2023

Investors can register here. To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email angie.wright@issuerdirect.com.

About Genie Energy Ltd.:

Genie Energy Ltd., (NYSE: GNE, GNEPRA) is a retail energy and renewable energy solutions provider. The Genie Retail Energy division supplies electricity, including electricity from renewable resources, and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States. The Genie Renewables division is a vertically-integrated provider of commercial, community and utility-scale solar energy solutions. For more information, visit Genie.com.

About the MicroCap Rodeo Winter Wonderland Best Ideas Conference

The MicroCap Rodeo is back with its Third Annual Winter Wonderland Best Ideas Conference. This conference is a virtual conference that brings you the top 37 best ideas. Qualified institutional investors recommended each of the 37 companies represented as one of their best ideas.

Contact:

Brian Siegel, IRC, MBA

Senior Managing Director,

HaydenIR

P: (346) 396-8696

E-mail: brian@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Genie Energy Ltd.





