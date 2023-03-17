GENETWORx Looking to acquire or partner with Diagnostic Laboratories

King of Prussia, PA, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GENETWORx, a private equity backed laboratory, announces it’s looking to buy or partner with other diagnostics laboratories.

GENETWORx is a clinical diagnostics laboratory based outside of Richmond, VA, that specializes in molecular pathogen and pharmacogenomic testing. GENETWORx offers providers the information they needed to properly prescribe therapeutic options, resulting in improved outcomes.

“We are looking to acquire or strategically partner with laboratories to scale a national platform,” says Steve Crossley, CEO for GENETWORx. “As we look to the future of diagnostic testing, partnering with other laboratories will expand accessibility to patients and, ultimately, improve patient outcomes. We’re excited to be a part of leading the future of diagnostic testing together.”

All opportunities will be considered. Please contact Kevin Mullin at 610-994-2942 or Steve Crossley via email at labrequest@genetworx.com.

Molecular Pathogen Testing

Molecular PCR pathogen testing generates results that are more accurate than standard culture and sensitivity testing within 24-48 hours of lab receipt.[1] GENETWORx offers clear and concise reports that provide a picture of the type and percent of pathogens causing an infection and, in many cases, identifies antimicrobial resistance regardless of concurrent antibiotic use.

Pharmacogenomic Testing

Pharmacogenomic (PGx) testing is a DNA Medication-Response test that detects genetic differences that affect the metabolism of therapeutic medications and possibilities for adverse events. PGX testing provides pertinent information to ensure patients are prescribed the most effective medication based on drug-metabolism pathways. Understanding how patients metabolize medications and gene/drug interactions may help clinicians improve therapeutic efficacy and reduce adverse effects, while providing insight into potential therapy modifications in certain circumstances.[2]

About GENETWORx:

Located in Glen Allen, VA, GENETWORx is a fully integrated CAP accredited laboratory which is certified by the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendment (CLIA) for high complexity clinical diagnostic testing. The company is a full clinical diagnostics laboratory with an expansive test menu, including infectious disease testing, COVID-19 testing, and pharmacogenomic testing. GENETWORx provides a full range of diagnostic testing to healthcare facilities nationwide.

