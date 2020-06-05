Genetic Variations and Blood Type May Leave Some People More Vulnerable to Severe COVID-19

A new study from European scientists has found that genes may leave some people more vulnerable to severe cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by coronavirus.

The study, which is currently undergoing a peer review, found genetic variations at two spots in the human genome that are associated with a greater risk of respiratory failure in coronavirus patients.

The first spot is a gene that determines blood types. Researchers concluded that patients with Type A blood were 50 percent more likely to need to get oxygen or go on a ventilator.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The second spot, showing a stronger link to COVID-19 than the first, was on Chromosome 3 but the team of scientists are not yet sure which of the six genes on the chromosome has an impact on coronavirus.

RELATED: U.S. Should Have ‘Couple of Hundred Million Doses’ of Coronavirus Vaccine by Early 2021: Fauci

Dr. Andre Franke, one of the study’s co-authors, told The New York Times that no one knows why Type A blood is linked to an increased risk of developing severe coronavirus symptoms, though a previous study from China found the same link.

“That is haunting me, quite honestly,” Franke said.

Previously released risk factors for developing severe COVID-19 include being elderly or immunocompromised. Several studies have also found that obesity may be a risk factor, particularly in young people.

RELATED: Social Distancing and Masks Are Effective in Reducing the Spread of Coronavirus, Study Confirms

One large study of 4,000 COVID-19 patients at NYU Langone Hospital in New York City found that obesity was the second-highest reason why patients were hospitalized with COVID-19.

Another, separate study from NYU Langone found that patients under 60 years old with a body mass index (BMI) between 30 and 34 were twice as likely to be admitted to the hospital with severe cases of COVID-19, and 1.8 times more likely to need treatment in the intensive care unit.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.