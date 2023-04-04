Genetec Security Center unifies security and operations at Hercílio Luz International Airport in Florianópolis.

Genetec helps Brazil’s Floripa Airport enhance safety and leisure from curb to gate

Floripa is both a busy travel hub for domestic flights and international destinations throughout South America, and a popular shopping and entertainment destination for the local community

The Genetec platform currently manages over 500 cameras and 210 doors to administrative and critical areas of the terminal, such as boarding, arrivals and customs

MONTREAL, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), a leading technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions, today announced that the company’s flagship unified security platform, Security Center, has been chosen by Brazil’s Hercílio Luz International Airport in Florianópolis (Floripa), to manage its physical security infrastructure, and provide operational insights.

Named ‘best airport in Brazil’ by the Brazilian National Civil Aviation Secretariat (SAC), Floripa is one of Brazil’s most modern airports. Managed by Zurich Airport Brazil, the airport underwent an extensive expansion project and reopened in October 2019 to accommodate up to 8 million passengers a year. Today, Floripa is both a busy travel hub for domestic flights and international destinations throughout South America, and a popular shopping and entertainment destination for the local community.

“It was very important for us to choose a modern security system that could be totally integrated with the airport's critical operations,” says Kleyton Mendes, executive manager of Zurich Airport Brazil. "Genetec Security Center has allowed us to implement state-of-the-art technology, and integrate new hardware, artificial intelligence, and analytics tools while increasing our cybersecurity posture."

The Genetec platform currently manages over 500 cameras and 210 doors to administrative and critical areas of the terminal, such as boarding, arrivals and customs. Because Genetec™ Security Center is based on an open platform, it can integrate a variety of operational systems and sophisticated analytics tools such as the ability to identify and track unaccompanied luggage and generate alerts so that appropriate security measures can be taken.

Using the Security Center Plan Manager tool, the airport’s security teams can easily visualize and manage their security environments through an intuitive interface that displays the location of events and devices on geographical maps and floor plans. Cameras, doors, automatic license plate recognition units, intercoms, and other security devices can all be operated from the same interface. Plan Manager can also display relevant information from external systems, enriching operators’ comprehension so they can quickly make the right decision.

With Security Center, the team at Floripa has been able to put in place a smooth process to issue employee and contractor credentials. They have also been able to streamline access for employee parking using the Genetec AutoVu™ automatic license plate recognition system.

With features designed to protect data and personal information, Security Center enables the airport to remain compliant with Brazil’s General Data Protection Law (LGPD). Using the reporting tools in Security Center, the Floripa security team is also able to easily create security compliance reports required by ANAC, Brazil’s civil aviation authority to ensure the security of critical environments.

"In working with Floripa Airport, we were able to provide a solution that meets their needs and that will allow them to scale and evolve in the years to come while remaining compliant with local laws and regulations, " said Alexandre Nastro, Vertical Sales Manager Government & Infrastructure at Genetec Inc.

To read the full customer story, visit: https://www.genetec.com/customer-stories/floripa-airport

About Genetec

Genetec Inc. is a global technology company that has been transforming the physical security industry for over 25 years. Today, the company develops solutions designed to improve security, intelligence, and operations for enterprises, governments, and the communities in which we live. Its flagship product, Security Center, is an open-architecture platform that unifies IP-based video surveillance, access control, automatic license plate recognition (ALPR), communications, and analytics. Founded in 1997, and headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Genetec serves its customers via an extensive network of certified channel partners and consultants in over 159 countries.

For more information about Genetec, visit: https://www.genetec.com





© Genetec Inc., 2023. GenetecTM, AutoVuTM, and their respective logos are trademarks of Genetec Inc. and may be registered or pending registration in several jurisdictions. Other trademarks used in this document may be trademarks of the manufacturers or vendors of the respective product.

