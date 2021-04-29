Genesis to Tour North America in November
As more and more tour dates go on the books for the fall, Genesis has announced rescheduled North American tour dates for their “The Last Domino?” tour, the first time in 14 years the group has played the continent. The tour will see core members Tony Banks, Phil Collins and Mike Rutherford joined by Nic Collins on drums and the band’s long-time lead guitar and bass player Daryl Stuermer.
Kicking off at Chicago’s United Center on November 15, 2021, the tour is scheduled to continue on to Washington, D.C., Charlotte, Montreal, Toronto, Buffalo, Detroit, Cleveland, Philadelphia, while also making two stops in the New York metro area at Madison Square Garden on December 5, 2021, and at the brand new UBS Arena in Belmont Park on December 10, 2021. The tour will also stop in Columbus and Pittsburgh before wrapping in Boston on December 15, 2021, at TD Garden.
“The Last Domino?” North American Tour 2021 marks the first time Genesis has performed stateside since 2007’s “Turn It On Again: The Tour,” which went on to be one of the biggest grossing tours. According to the announcement, the long-running group has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2010.
Tickets for all shows will be available first through a presale powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan on May 5, followed by the general public on-sale on May 7. Fans must register for access between now and Sunday, May 2 at 11:59 pm ET. If verified and selected, fans can secure their tickets beginning Wednesday, May 5, at 10 am local time. Beginning May 7, tickets will be available through a public on-sale.
Venues in all the tour cities (except Cleveland and Philadelphia) will utilize Ticketmaster’s digital ticketing, by which attendees’ mobile phones become their tickets.
Fans can also choose from a variety of VIP package options, available beginning Wednesday, May 5 at 10 am local time.
The tour and all venues will be following all mandated precautions in accordance with state and local regulations so as to provide the most secure, Covid-19-free environment possible.
The tour is promoted by EMC Presents by arrangement with Solo and Tony Smith Personal Management.
Genesis The Last Domino? North American Tour 2021
November 15, 2021
Chicago, IL
United Center
November 18, 2021
Washington, DC
Capital One Arena
November 20, 2021
Charlotte, NC
Spectrum Center
November 22, 2021
Montreal, QC
Centre Bell
November 25, 2021
Toronto, ON
Scotiabank Arena
November 27, 2021
Buffalo, NY
KeyBank Center
November 29, 2021
Detroit, MI
Little Caesars Arena
November 30, 2021
Cleveland, OH
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
December 2, 2021
Philadelphia, PA
Wells Fargo Center
December 5, 2021
New York, NY
Madison Square Garden
December 8, 2021
Columbus, OH
Nationwide Arena
December 10, 2021
Belmont Park, NY
UBS Arena
December 13, 2021
Pittsburgh, PA
PPG Paints Arena
December 15, 2021
Boston, MA
TD Garden
