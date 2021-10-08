Genesis Postpones Tour Dates Due to Positive COVID Tests 'Within the Band': 'Hugely Frustrating'

Phil Collins of Genesis performs on stage "The Last Domino Tour" at The SSE Hydro on October 07, 2021 in Glasgow

Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns Genesis

Genesis has postponed a slew of tour dates after multiple band members tested positive for COVID-19.

The band issued a statement Friday morning announcing that the final four U.K. dates of The Last Domino? Tour have been pushed back "due to positive COVID 19 tests within the band."

"This is a hugely frustrating development for the band who are devastated with this unlucky turn of events," the statement read. "They hate having to take these steps but the safety of the audience and touring crew has to take priority. They look forward to seeing you upon their return."

The statement said Genesis was looking to reschedule the dates "as soon as possible." The affected shows were Friday night's show at Glasgow SSE Hydro, as well as the Oct. 11, 12 and 13 shows at The O2 in London.

The group — comprised of Phil Collins, 70, Mike Rutherford, 71, and Tony Banks, 71 — is on tour for the first time in 13 years in a set of shows that was originally slated for November and December of 2020, but delayed due to the pandemic.

RELATED: Phil Collins Returns to the Stage (Seated!) with Genesis Amid Health Woes

Though Collins, who originally left the group in 1996 to focus on a solo career, has been present on tour, he has not played the drums due to health issues. Instead, his 20-year-old son Nic has stepped in.

Mike Rutherford, Phil Collins and Tony Banks of Genesis perform on stage "The Last Domino Tour" at The SSE Hydro on October 07, 2021 in Glasgow

Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns Genesis

"I'd love to but you know, I mean, I can barely hold a stick with this hand," he told BBC Breakfast in a recent interview. "So there are certain physical things that get in the way. I'm kind of physically challenged a bit which is very frustrating because I'd love to be playing up there with my son."

With the early conclusion of the U.K. dates, Genesis is next scheduled to head to North America, where they'll play a number of dates in the U.S. and Canada through Dec. 16.