Genesis Owusu, Banoffee, Nick Cave and more: the best Australian albums of 2021

Guardian Australia’s music critics and staff choose their favourite albums of the year





Amyl and the Sniffers – Comfort to Me

If this summer had a local soundtrack, it would be Hertz from Amyl and the Sniffers’ second album Comfort to Me. A product of lockdown in Melbourne, the record wears its circumstances lightly. Over the blazing fuzz of Declan Martens’ guitar, Amy Taylor issues a series of demands to the object of her affection:

Take me to the beach

Take me to the country

Climb in the backseat

If you love me

Hire me a car

I wanna go driving

Across the album’s 13 neat, brilliant tracks, Taylor’s eyes are fixed firmly on the horizon, where her future, potential and weekend holiday destinations lie. – Brodie Lancaster

Read more: Amyl and the Sniffers’ Amy Taylor: ‘I wanna punch stuff and yell ... but not all the time’

Genesis Owusu – Smiling With No Teeth

Smiling With No Teeth – Genesis Owusu’s Aria-sweeping debut – is one of the year’s most inventive, indelible hip-hop records. It’s also one of its smartest rock albums, punchiest pop releases and most lithe R&B records. Drawing not just from rap but also from electroclash, post-punk, garage rock, funk and soul, it reveals the 23-year-old Canberran (real name Kofi Owusu-Ansah) as a Prince-like chameleon, able to shift persona with a sly grace. Amid all the costume changes, though, he never loses sight of his main goal: interrogating the racism he experienced growing up in Canberra and his resulting struggles with mental health. Smiling With No Teeth runs at a brisk clip, often churning through musical ideas at a frantic pace. In Genesis Owusu’s hands, it feels like a breeze. – Shaad d’Souza

Read more: Genesis Owusu: ‘I’m Prince, if he were a rapper in 2020s Australia’

Crowded House — Dreamers are Waiting

Crowded House frontman Neil Finn. Dreamers Are Waiting is the band’s first album since 2010. Photograph: Dave Simpson/WireImage

Related: Crowded House: Dreamers Are Waiting review – record of understated hope is a Finn family affair

Three albums into their comeback following the death of original drummer Paul Hester in 2005, Crowded House have expanded to a full-blown family affair, with Neil Finn’s elder son, Liam, a fulltime multi-instrumentalist, and the youngest, Elroy, behind the kit. The band’s original producer, Mitchell Froom (who played the heavenly Hammond organ solo on Don’t Dream It’s Over), is back behind the keys, too. The results are sublime. While not as immediate as the band’s classic early work, Dreamers are Waiting feels more like the natural successor to 1993’s Together Alone than either of the band’s last two albums. – Andrew Stafford

Story continues

Read more: Neil Finn on the return of Crowded House: ‘I am ultimately very optimistic about the world’

The Goon Sax – Mirror II

It’s been delightful to see the Goon Sax evolve over the years, from high schoolers playing scrappy indie-pop song about home haircuts to this triumph of a record. The trio’s third album introduces new wave and post-punk influences while maintaining their signature hooks and sharp observational lyricism, tracking the strangeness of young adulthood. Complex songs like Bathwater show the band’s songwriting dexterity, changing tempo and style seamlessly within five minutes. Drummer Riley Jones’ songs – her first written for the band – are a highlight, especially the dreamy, fuzzy Desire. Mirror II is a transportive record, expansive in both sound and emotion. – Giselle Au-Nhien Nguyen

Read more: The Goon Sax: Mirror II review – striking, superb songwriting by Aussie indie trio

Banoffee – Tear Tracks

Like her frequent collaborator Charli XCX, the tracks that Martha Brown makes as Banoffee reek of smoke and sweat, echoing with metallic clangs as if trapped in a futuristic rave chamber – not that anyone’s complaining. Her debut, released just before the throes of the pandemic, captured the peak of the party, but almost two years on, the mood has pickled: she’s come home from Los Angeles to a breakup, forced to spend months in Melburnian isolation with her ex. The result is Tear Tracks, both a primal scream on the dancefloor (Tears, Take a Pill) and a 4am heart-to-heart – like the self-lacerating Idiot, where Brown’s voice is stretched plastic-thin, bruised and barbed at the same time. Sometimes the comedown is just as cathartic. – Michael Sun

Read more: Banoffee on trauma and transformation: ‘Reshaping myself helped me survive’

Baker Boy – Gela

Baker Boy’s debut album is all about the party. Photograph: Richard Nicholson/Rex/Shutterstock

First Nations artists are often burdened with an unfair expectation that their music should comment on that which oppresses them – a heavy cross to bear for the 25-year-old rapper Baker Boy. He said as much on Instagram last year (“As my Baker Boy persona I choose a path of positivity and light”) and his debut album is mostly all about the party. Baker skips through house-y R&B on Headphones, P-funk on Funk Wit Us and early 2000s Timbaland production on Meditjin. There’s defiance to be found in Baker’s unbridled joy, impeccable dance moves, blasts from his yidaki and devastating Yolŋu Matha raps. The album’s title, referring to his skin name, says it all: I am here, I am enough. And if you don’t agree – get off the damn dancefloor. – Nick Buckley

Read more: Baker Boy: ‘I wanted to show those kids back in community that they can succeed’

Courtney Barnett – Things Take Time, Take Time

Like hearing from an old friend during a long lockdown, the fourth Courtney Barnett album is downbeat but warm, full of tentative crushes, low-key longings and small, vivid moments. In one line capturing the album’s domestic vibe, she urges: “Don’t stick that knife in the toaster.” There’s no big banger on this record, and nothing that defines the zeitgeist as much as Depreston, but small moments like Rae Street add up to a satisfying portrait of 2021’s liminal vibes. – Brigid Delaney

Read more: Courtney Barnett on being forced to stop: ‘I felt myself opening up in a different way’

Miriam Lieberman – Just Transforming

Not since Deborah Conway crooned “it’s only the beginning” has an Australian singer made optimism sound so dizzyingly effortless. In a year that was short on both hope and travel, Miriam Lieberman’s sixth album is a sonic reminder that the world keeps turning – all lilting folk tunes overlaid with sprightly kora (West African harp), playful strings and dreamy three-part harmonies as though Joni Mitchell and Paul Simon had convened in a Bamako back street. Children come into the world (Song for Lior – a heart-melting lullaby to her newborn son), others face their final chapter (the title track Just Transforming) and the open road beckons (the exultant Last Night). – Janine Israel

HTRK – Rhinestones

The beloved Melbourne duo HTRK’s sixth album, Rhinestones, is a collection of vivid, elegiac torch songs based around little more than acoustic guitar, the occasional drum machine and lead singer Jonnine Standish’s rich, yearning voice. Inspired by arcane Americana and recalling the stream-of-consciousness folk of Mount Eerie, it’s a stylistic leap from the electronic music Standish and Nigel Yang once made, but one that suits HTRK, whose songs have long felt as if transmitted from some kind of dream realm. HTRK have always made music that can knock the wind out of you, but never so much as on Rhinestones. – Shaad d’Souza

Read more: ‘Find freedom in the music’: City of Melbourne to release 40 albums as part of arts revival program

You Am I – The Lives of Others

It has become de rigueur to declare every new You Am I album their best since the twin towers of Hi Fi Way and Hourly Daily, but this time it might finally be true. Split in half between Sydney and Melbourne, this pandemic-inflicted recording setup enabled a spirited collaboration, leading to unorthodox drum parts – and leaving Davey Lane alone to layer infinity guitars. Speaking of Lane, the ever-reliable guitarist brings two sterling songs to the mix, both sounding like early 70s Stones outtakes, while Rogers name-drops Ulladulla and Mollymook one moment, and takes aim at internet commentators the next. Soundwise, they haven’t reinvented the wheel – they just take it out for another mighty spin. – Nathan Jolly

Allday – Drinking With My Smoking Friends

Rumours of the artist’s death have been greatly exaggerated. Even though Allday’s fourth album famously marked a shift away from hip-hop and into janglier territory, glimmers of the rapper still inhabit Tom Gaynor’s new indie rock persona. Notably: in his unadulterated candour and that dolewave accent, which has never sounded more personable than on these 10 tracks of suburban ennui and middle-class nihilism. Droll and unassuming, Gaynor’s singing voice has the insouciance of someone busting out a guitar at a party for a few lazy riffs before sucker-punching you with earnestness, spinning stories of taking MDMA at Bunnings (The Paris End of Collins St) and downing wine in the park (Cup of Tea in the Bath) into moments of grand sentiment and fantasy. – Michael Sun

Cong Josie – Cong!

We all know society’s collapse is imminent. Cong Josie, the new guise of NO ZU founder Nic Oogjes, pedals countrified post-punk for an antipodean pre-apocalypse – the progeny of Mad Max and Chris Isaak; a grifter dressed in a pastel pink, scorpion-bedazzled suit and cowboy hat. Flamin’ Heart’s pounding synths open Cong! like the pre-tremors of this year’s Melbourne earthquake and the album’s lead single, Leather Whip, cracks with dangerous, raw sexuality. Saxophone and backup singers coo over skeletal drum machines across the album. As with NO ZU, Oogjes continues to send up hyper-masculine tropes, but in the guise of Cong, he might also sell your grandma’s wheelchair for scraps. Turns out the end of the world can be awesome too. – Nick Buckley

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis – Carnage

The title track of this collaboration is hands down the most beautiful song of the year. Listening to it feels like a descent – and just when it brings you right down, it lifts you up again, higher than before. It’s the work of musicians at the height of their powers and peak of their wisdom. The rest of the album doesn’t reach quite the same heights but it’s cinematic, full of experimentation and verve, and a lot of synth. This is a lockdown album, recorded at the height of the pandemic; as Cave sings on Albuquerque: “And we won’t get to anywhere, anytime this year, darling.” – Brigid Delaney

Read more: ‘The last person to touch it was Nina Simone’: Nick Cave and Warren Ellis on an old piece of chewing gum

Maple Glider – To Enjoy is the Only Thing

The dissolution of a long-term relationship and the rejection of religion are explored in Melbourne songwriter Tori Zietsch’s debut album. Zietsch’s sparse, haunting folk hammers home the ephemerality of life and the inevitability of leaving. To Enjoy is the Only Thing exists largely in quiet spaces, mostly finger-picked guitars and gentle piano, making the momentary electric swell of Good Thing even more arresting as she sings, “I’d rather kill a good thing than wait for it to die.” This record is a statement of survival, a falling away from comfort to find oneself. What could be more 2021 than that? – Giselle Au-Nhien Nguyen

Even – Reverse Light Years

The eighth album by Melbourne indie-rock lifers Even is that rare thing: a double album (17 songs in 80 minutes!) that is the exact opposite of hard work to listen to. Leader Ash Naylor – whose partner and son fell ill with Covid early in the pandemic – used Melbourne’s long lockdowns to create this jangle/power-pop masterpiece, with intricately textured, cleverly arranged songs that enabled his band to stretch out as they never have before. Along the way, he sealed his place as one of Australia’s great guitar heroes: check out his blazing solo on Gold Sunday. – Andrew Stafford

Read more: Reverse Light Years by Even review – double album of unalloyed pleasure from indie rock stalwarts

Solo Career – The Sentimentalist EP

Best known for her work in Sydney post-punk band Body Type, the music Annabel Blackman makes as Solo Career belongs firmly in the witching hour. On her beguiling debut EP, The Sentimentalist, she sings tales of small-scale anguish – family fights, communication breakdowns, annoying ex-boyfriends – atop dusty, bluish synths and hypnotically looping drum machines. Something about the combination of Blackman’s perpetually deadpan voice and the driving force of her beats gives The Sentimentalist an admirable stickiness (Movie is liable to get stuck in your head after a single listen) and places Solo Career in a lineage of underground synth heroes that includes Molly Nilsson, Chromatics, and Geidi Primes-era Grimes. One of the year’s most auspicious debuts. – Shaad d’Souza

Vika and Linda – The Wait

Vika and Linda Bull: creating soaring, sisterly harmonies. Photograph: Richard Nicholson/Rex/Shutterstock

While they have dabbled in songwriting throughout the years, Vika and Linda work best as vocal vessels for tunes written to fit their soaring, sisterly harmonies. For The Wait, Australia’s finest offer their best: Paul Kelly, Don Walker, Bernard Fanning and Kasey Chambers are among the songwriters whose material is made all the more richer here by the Bull sisters’ renditions. Vika and Linda learned to sing at church; this is certainly spiritual music. – Nathan Jolly