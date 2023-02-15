Genesis GV70 Electrified review: an electric car that’s big but not all that clever

Genesis GV70 Electrified - Richard Parsons

Ever tried KFC? No, not the one with Colonel Sanders above the door – I’m talking about Korean-style fried chicken. This delightful offshoot of American fried chicken is thought to have become popular in South Korea after it was requested by US soldiers stationed there during and after the Korean War.

It has since morphed into a dish all of its own, twice-fried for extra crispness and often coated in a ketchup-based glaze called yangnyeom sauce.

An American export, tweaked for Korean tastes. And now, in automotive form, we have the yin to KFC’s yang. It’s the Genesis GV70 Electrified – a Korean export which, as I’ll explain, feels very much as though it’s been tweaked for American tastes.

Pros

Brilliantly smooth and quiet on motorways

Beautifully finished interior

Fast charging

Cons

Not as roomy as it could be

Gets flustered when hustled along

Occasionally glitchy infotainment

Sport by name, if not by nature

The GV70 isn’t an exclusively electric offering; you can also get it with a 2.5-litre petrol or a 2.2-litre diesel engine. With internal combustion, however, you choose between Premium, Sport and Luxury trims, whereas this Electrified only comes in mid-range Sport.

The £64,000-odd price puts the GV70 in direct competition with cars such as the BMW iX3, Jaguar I-Pace and Audi Q8 e-tron; bear in mind that you get a higher specification than with these three, with heated seats and steering wheel, leather upholstery, adaptive cruise control, a whopping 14.5-inch touchscreen and a suite of safety kit as standard.

And then there’s Genesis’s rather nifty buying proposition: they’ll bring you a car to test drive. If you order one, when it arrives they’ll deliver that too, backed by a five-year warranty and a personal concierge who’ll collect and return it when a service is due.

Genesis GV70 Electrified - Richard Parsons

In common with the Hyundai-Kia conglomerate’s other large EVs, you also get a 77.4kWh, 800V battery, which allows for incredibly fast charging – 240kW, to be precise, which means if you can find a suitably quick charger you can in theory charge the GV70 from 10 to 80 per cent in only 18 minutes.

That’s a big ‘if’ given the current state of UK charging infrastructure, although it does mean the electric GV70 is futureproofed somewhat – when the charging network catches up, the GV70 will be able to take advantage.

Energy consumption is not tremendous, at 3.2mpkWh, but the addition of a heat pump as standard means the range won’t drop off as much in winter as that of some rivals. Official figures give the GV70 283 miles on full charge, although our Telegraph 70-to-80 per cent rule of thumb suggests that in the real world that figure will be more like 200-230 miles.

What’s more, the GV70 supports vehicle-to-load charging at up to 3.7kW, which means you can use it as a portable power pack to charge electrical devices and even e-bikes.

Certainly distinctive in and out

You certainly won’t mistake the GV70 for anything else from the outside, thanks to its twin horizontal headlights and huge grille, the former mirrored by tail lights in a similar format. Inside it makes an even greater impression, with a big, ovoid swathe cut out of the centre of the curving dashboard and finished in gloss black plastic, emphasised by mood lighting.

Genesis GV70 Electrified - Richard Parsons

Within this section sits a climate control panel that combines a touchscreen with some physical dials and buttons for major functions; while it isn’t perfect, it’s more instantly usable and less distracting than some rivals’ alternatives, while what physical buttons there are feel slick to use.

Above this sits a lovely full-width air vent band that blends into the door trims, with the wide satnav screen perched atop the dashboard and set back towards the screen so you’re deterred from prodding it, although it is touch-sensitive.

Instead, you get the impression that Genesis’s interior designers are encouraging you to use the glossy, translucent capstan controller located by your left hand, which is an ideal placement – although making it almost identical in feel and location to the round gear shifter seems like asking for trouble.

'The touchscreen isn’t perfect, but is more instantly usable and less distracting than some rivals’ alternatives' - Richard Parsons

On the whole, the screen it controls is a decent effort, but it’s not entirely successful. There are a lot of functions buried deep within various layers and sublayers of menus, for example, which can make it quite difficult to switch functions on and off – in fact, you might spend your entire time with a GV70 not realising that you can turn off some of the bits that annoy you, so labyrinthine is the menu structure.

Our test car was also a bit glitchy here and there, occasionally refusing to recognise that a mobile phone was plugged in unless it was disconnected then reconnected.

Quality interior

The leather upholstery on the seats extends to the dashboard and door panels, meanwhile, and it feels like thick, high-quality stuff, matching Genesis’s premium aspirations. Some of the more lurid colour options can feel a little like a 1970s Cadillac, adding that first touch of slightly brash Americana – but if you don’t fancy carmine reds or blues or greens, you can choose tamer blacks or tans.

The only bits that don’t impress are the interior door handles – since you touch them every time you leave the car, the fact they’re made of 90s hi-fi-spec silver plastic means you walk away with a memory of tactile naffness.

It isn’t the roomiest of cars, either. In the back, for example, your knees won’t quite rest against the front seat backs, but neither is the space anywhere near as generous as you’d find in an iX3 or I-Pace.

Genesis GV70 - Richard Parsons

The boot lip is rather high, too, and boot space isn’t the most generous – there’s less luggage space than you’ll find in any of the GV70’s electric rivals, and not much more than in Genesis’s smaller EV, the GV60.

In fact, there’s actually more space in the GV60 for rear seat passengers, by dint of the fact it’s electric-only, and thus its platform is designed for batteries, so it doesn’t have to cope with petrol and diesel power too; consequently, it has a flat floor.

Similarly, there’s less luggage space than you’ll find in any of the GV70’s electric rivals - Richard Parsons

Further forward the GV70 feels better, although the high centre console makes it feel a little claustrophobic, and visibility is so-so past the big, chunky window surrounds.

On the road

The GV70’s American flavour is most obvious on the road, particularly in its almost marshmallow-soft damping. There’s some very gentle background vibration, but most bumps large and small are ironed out, and around town the GV70 is impressively composed.

As the speed rises on country roads, the suspension can sometimes lapse into the sort of slightly ponderous floppiness that you’d expect from an American luxo-barge. Press on a bit too hard and the GV70 communicates its disapproval; larger crests and humps can cause the suspension to float and then wallow, and the car stumbles a little into bigger divots.

So a back road isn’t this car’s natural home.

Genesis GV70 - Richard Parsons

The steering isn’t great – around the dead-ahead there’s a bit of play, and a weird affectation whereby it feels as though subtle movements are echoed by the car’s electric steering, so that they have more of an effect than you expect, and that means you often find yourself fidgeting about correcting and re-correcting as you attempt to drive in a straight line.

If you try to hustle the GV70 this deadness becomes a real obstacle to your enjoyment, as does the almost complete lack of feel and the steering’s slow, imprecise response – altogether, you’re never really able to build enough confidence to overcome your initial nervousness about its very obvious size.

Gripping stuff

Which is a shame, because the grip and traction it can muster are phenomenal, as is the sheer pace on offer from its electric motor. Through corners it simply hooks up and goes; there’s simply no wheelspin despite the enormous power on tap.

Were this car’s four-wheel drive and traction control systems allied to more precise, more direct steering and less ponderous suspension the GV70 would be pretty capable – as evidenced by the GV60, which is pretty much just that. As it is, though, the 70 is all just a bit… blobby.

Genesis GV70 - Richard Parsons

Ease off a little, however, and the whole car feels much more comfortable. Flow it more lazily through bends and it responds much more happily, soaking up the bumps and rolling over crests with a relaxed gait.

On a motorway, where the surface is largely flat, the GV70 does an impressive job of ironing out churned-up patches of tarmac and lopes along chewing up miles as though they weren’t passing by. It’s incredibly quiet, too – usually electric cars are shown up by their wind and road noise (as it’s not cancelled by the drone of an internal combustion engine) but there’s very little of either here.

The Telegraph verdict

You might not really care how your big electric SUV goes around corners; you might care more about the way it proceeds on a motorway and whether it cossets you in a beautifully built interior as it does so.

If you spend lots of time on the road, you are certain to also care about fast charging. And you’ll probably care about having a long warranty, being able to buy without having to visit a dealer and having your car collected and returned during servicing.

You might, however, mind that there isn’t quite as much space as inside the GV70’s rivals – although, then again, given that it isn’t exactly cramped, you might not.

If all of the above sounds like you, then the GV70 Electrified is pretty compelling. It isn’t quite as sharp as the best electric SUVs – but if you’re content not to drive around as though you’ve just heard there’s a Korean fried chicken restaurant opening in the next town, then it hits the mark convincingly.

Telegraph rating: Four stars out of five

The facts

On test: Genesis GV70 Electrified Sport

Body style: five-door SUV

On sale: now

How much? £64,405 on the road (ICE range from £41,000)

How fast? 146mph, 0-62mph in 4.2sec

How economical? 3.2mpkWh (WLTP Combined)

Electric powertrain: 2xAC permanent magnet motor with 77.4kWh battery, 240kW on-board charger, Type 2/CCS charging socket

Electric range: 283 miles (WLTP combined)

Maximum power/torque: 483bhp/516lb ft

CO2 emissions: 0g/km (in use), 36g/km (well-to-wheel)

VED: £0

Warranty: 5 years / unlimited miles

Spare wheel as standard: no (not available)

The rivals

Jaguar I-Pace R-Dynamic S

395bhp, 292 miles, £69,995 on the road

Jaguar I-Pace R-Dynamic S

It’s sharper and more involving than the GV70, yet the I-Pace still feels pretty fluent and comfortable to drive. And despite its age, Jaguar’s electric SUV still doesn’t feel out of date, which is impressive. Nevertheless, its price tag is pretty hefty, especially when you consider this is an entry-level model that lacks some of the GV70’s equipment – and that it won’t charge as quickly.

BMW iX3 M Sport

282bhp, 285 miles, £64,165 on the road

BMW iX3 M Sport

BMW’s “normal-looking” electric SUV actually feels more well-rounded than the headline-grabbing iX, and on paper it undercuts the GV70 while also offering a sharper driving experience. Look closer and you’ll note you get a lot less power here, and only two-wheel drive versus the GV70’s four. Still, if that’s all you need, the iX3 is a better all-rounder and almost as comfy on a long cruise.

Audi Q8 e-tron

335bhp, 283 miles, £68,595 on the road

Audi Q8 e-tron

Like the GV70, this is big, heavy and comfy. Possibly comfier? It’s hard to say – but that it runs the air-sprung Audi this close can only reflect well on the Genesis. Especially when you consider just how much more affordable the GV70 is – and that this version of the Q8 is an entry-level model with much less equipment. It is, to be fair, much roomier, though.