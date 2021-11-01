Genesis Digital Expands in US With 300MW Bitcoin Mining Facility in Texas

Genesis Digital Assets is building a new self-hosted bitcoin mining data center in West Texas with 300 megawatt of capacity and power sourced from Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), according to a statement on Monday.

Genesis Digital said ERCOT sources more than 40% of its energy from wind and solar power, consistent with the company’s goal to mine bitcoin with renewable energy.

“As we continue our rapid expansion plans in the United States, we remain committed to our sustainability and social commitments, by identifying ways to power our industrial-scale bitcoin mining farms with renewable energy and create job opportunities for the local communities in which we operate,” Executive Chairman and co-founder Abdumalik Mirakhmedov said in the statement.

The company said it currently has mining power of over 3.8 exahash per second, which is more than 2.4% of the global bitcoin mining hashrate.

The total network hashrate for bitcoin was about 144 EH/s as of Oct. 31, according to data analytics firm Glassnode.

On Sept. 21, Genesis Digital said it raised $431 million to expand its bitcoin mining operations in North America and the Nordic region.

The company plans to bring online another 9.4 EH/s mining power in the next 12 months and expects to reach a capacity of 1.5 gigawatts by the end of 2023.