GENESIS' COMMITMENT TO ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY AND SAFETY RECOGNIZED BY AJAC WITH TWO INNOVATION AWARDS

Accolades from AJAC are for two world's first technologies from Genesis: In-vehicle Fingerprint Reader and Radar Based Rear Occupant Alert

MARKHAM, ON, Feb. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Genesis was presented with two awards from the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC). Genesis' In-Vehicle Fingerprint reader has been named the Best Technical Innovation in 2022, and the Genesis Radar Based Rear Occupant Alert is the Best Safety Innovation in 2022.

In-Vehicle Fingerprint Reader (CNW Group/Genesis Motors Canada)

The two Genesis features – both world's first technologies – were evaluated by a judging panel within AJAC focused specifically on the intricacies of the best new automotive technology in Canada.

Radar Based Occupant Alert takes rear occupant safety to a new level using a radar-based system to detect all motion in the rear seat and cargo area. Unlike similar features offered by other brands, Genesis' second-generation Radar Based Occupant Alert not only senses weight, but is sensitive to movement. The radar embedded in the vehicle's headliner can detect very small movements including a sleeping child's chest moving as they breathe or a pet sleeping in the cargo area. If someone is left in the vehicle, the driver is notified through numerous visual and audible alerts. Radar Based Occupant Alert is fitted as standard on all 2022 Genesis GV70 models.

"In our commitment to providing Genesis owners with an unparalleled vehicle purchase and ownership experience, we are focused on features that epitomize safety as our top priority. With Radar Based Occupant Alert, our customers have one more feature to help keep their most precious cargo safe," says Lawrence Hamilton, executive director for Genesis Motors Canada.

The In-Vehicle Fingerprint Reader provides a new benchmark for a personalized experience through convenience and ease of use. After setting up a fingerprint profile through the multimedia screen, drivers can use the fingerprint reader to load their driver profile. With the touch of a button, drivers can summon vehicle settings unique to their profile, including: mirrors and seat position; Head-Up-Display position and preferences; radio/audio presets; Bluetooth data; and climate control and vehicle settings. Genesis' In-Vehicle Fingerprint is standard across the GV70 lineup, and marks the start of in-vehicle, biometric technology, with future opportunity to expand the technology's capabilities and functions.

Story continues

"At Genesis, we believe in tailored solutions to find new ways of making life easier for our customers," said Hamilton. "The In-Vehicle Fingerprint Reader summons the most personal of driver settings at the touch of a button, removing the redundancy of re-setting your seat position and audio pre-sets each time two different drivers get behind the wheel of their shared vehicle."

Hamilton concludes, "We are honoured to accept these awards from AJAC, and grateful to the judging panel for their time to conduct comprehensive assessment and analysis of these advanced safety and convenience features."

Genesis Motors Canada

Genesis Motors Canada is headquartered in Markham, ON and distributes, markets, and services Genesis vehicles in Canada through a network of 30 agency distributors. Genesis is an all-new global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, and innovation. Genesis offers a range of models including the G70 sport sedan, G80 executive sedan, the flagship G90 sedan, and the GV80 sport utility vehicle. All Genesis vehicles sold in Canada feature set, all-inclusive pricing, Genesis at Home concierge for sales and service, complimentary scheduled maintenance, a comprehensive warranty, and more. Visit www.genesis.ca to learn more.

For more information, interviews, and images, please contact:

Jarred Pellat

Manager, Public Relations

Genesis Motor North America

Mobile: 949-683-0637

Email: jpellat@gma.com

Radar Based Occupant Alert (CNW Group/Genesis Motors Canada)

Genesis Logo En (CNW Group/Genesis Motors Canada)

SOURCE Genesis Motors Canada

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/03/c0986.html