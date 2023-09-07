Genes linked to depression increase chance of developing type 2 diabetes

Depression

Genes linked to depression increase the chance of developing type 2 diabetes, a first of its kind study has found.

Experts discovered that having depression is directly linked to becoming diabetic and increases a person’s chance of developing the condition by 18 per cent.

The researchers pinpointed seven genetic variants in a person’s DNA that contribute to both conditions after analysing the whole genome sequence of more than 600,000 people from the biobanks in the UK and Finland.

It had previously been thought that diabetics were more likely to become depressed as a result of living with a distressing condition.

But the landmark study, funded by Diabetes UK and published in Diabetes Care today, has revealed that depression is a risk factor for developing diabetes rather than the other way around.

Genes involved in processes including insulin secretion

It said that while there were common, indirect links between the conditions, such as obesity and physical inactivity, weight gain in people who were depressed played only a small factor of around a third.

Instead, there are seven genetic variations that control biological processes that could explain how depression increases the risk of type 2 diabetes, researchers from the University of Surrey and the European Genomic Institute of Diabetes discovered.

These genes are involved in processes around the secretion of insulin, inflammation in the brain, as well as the pancreas and fat tissue.

For example, one variant to the way a gene worked lowered the amount of insulin produced, while another increased the resistance to insulin in fat tissue, causing a lowering of energy levels, and a gradual increase in blood-sugar levels over time.

Two genes associated with the body’s immune system were also identified, with variations causing an inflammatory response and fatigue, which are linked to both depression and type 2 diabetes.

‘Depression should now be considered a risk factor’

Dr Elizabeth Robertson, the director of research at Diabetes UK, said: “depression should now be considered a risk factor.

“This knowledge could help healthcare professionals to improve care and support for people with a history of depression and prevent more cases of type 2 diabetes.”

Dr Roberston urged people with depression to use Diabetes UK’s “know your risk” tool and take proactive steps to stay healthy.

There are 4.5 million people in the UK with type 2 diabetes, which usually develops as people age and is also linked to factors like weight, activity and family history.

Around one in six adults report symptoms of moderate to severe depression, the equivalent of just over 11 million people.

The experts concluded that people with depression should be targeted for prevention of diabetes, including “increased physical activity, adequate sleep, and a proper dietary regime”.

They said that if antidepressants are required, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) “provide better glycemic control”, meaning users are less likely to develop high-blood sugar levels or gain weight.

Professor Inga Prokopenko, from the University of Surrey and a study co-author, said healthcare providers “should consider implementing additional examinations to help prevent type 2 diabetes onset in people suffering from depression”.

