Generous Donations Enhance John McGivney Children's Centre Facilities

In a recent ribbon-cutting ceremony at the John McGivney Children's Centre (JMCC), the Demeter and Thibert families made a heartwarming contribution to the Play McGivney Playground. A new outdoor bench, donated by the Demeter and Thibert families, was unveiled during the event, accompanied by a significant $5,000 donation.

Denise Westlake, expressing gratitude on behalf of her family, thanked attendees for honouring her mother, Gloria Demeter, a retired teacher and steadfast supporter of "In Honour of the Ones We Love." Gloria's commitment to the cause was highlighted as Denise shared, "In Honour is a cause that has been very near and dear to my mom and to our family." She emphasized Gloria's enjoyment of attending various fundraising events and her zest for life, love of family, and fondness for children.

Gloria's brother, Don Thibert, who serves on the board of In Honour of the Ones We Love, initiated the idea for the donated bench. Gloria described the significance of the bench: "She had a zest for life, a love of family and a fondness for children. I know it will bring her great joy to know that this bench will be in the JMCC playground. She was a hugger, and with all the little children running around and playing, this bench is a way for her to give a hug to everyone who sits on it."

Katie Buchner, JMCC Director of Finance & Corporate Services, expressed gratitude for the thoughtful and generous donation, stating, "This bench will serve as a special place of comfort for our children and families in our playground area. We thank the Demeter family so much for their thoughtfulness and generosity."

Adding to the positive news, Anita Imperioli, founder of "In Honour of the Ones We Love," surprised JMCC with an additional $5,000 donation. "In Honour has been a long-time supporter of the John McGivney Children's Centre," said Anita. "We are proud to continue to be able to support this amazing organization."

"In Honour of the Ones We Love, Inc.," established in 1997, is a charitable organization that supports patients with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses and disabilities in Windsor/Essex County.

Matt Weingarden, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter