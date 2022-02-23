generosiTEA: Every Purchase Donates to a Worthy Cause

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2022 / generosiTEA , founded by country music recording artist Stephen Wesley , has announced its expansion across the country, with products being sold in Colorado and Connecticut, including in national drugstores and convenience stores. The company donates $.10 of every sale to a charity and states that it is coordinating with a coast-to-coast distributor to also place its products in major grocery stores, with the goal of selling at least 200,000 bottles of tea in 2022 and donating $2M to the causes supported by generosiTEA.

The developments come as nonprofits continue to recover from the drop in donations during the pandemic. The number of Americans who donated to charities in 2021 was up 8% over 2020, with overall giving rates lagging slightly behind those in 2017.

A spokesman for generosiTEA states, "We are thankful that more nonprofits are receiving the donations they need to fund their programs. We hope that our own program will contribute to their recovery, as they were hard hit during COVID and the resulting economic downturn."

The price points of generosiTEA, the company continues, are designed to include automatic $.10 charitable contributions to nonprofits. "Buying a bottle of Sweet Tea leads to a donation to the Humane Society of the United States, Raspberry Tea leads to a donation to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, and Green Tea leads to a donation to Operation Homefront, an organization dedicated to helping veterans meet their urgent needs," generosiTEA explains. "If you can't remember all those when you get to the store, don't despair, as the charities are on the labels of their respective flavors.This is money that can eventually add up for these charities and potentially make a difference in their programs."

generosiTEA is working to place its drinks in more stores across the United States so that it can potentially increase its donations to charities. "We are also trying to motivate more companies in consumer packaged goods to use our model and help them to see how easy it is to integrate charity and giving into their products," the company says. "As a result of our efforts, we hope that we will see giving be part of the shopping experience, which can only help charities and those they support."

generosiTEA is a tea company that donates a portion of every sale to a cause that its founder, country artist Stephen Wesley, cares about. Wesley launched the company in 2020 and overcame personal and professional challenges to realize his dream of helping others and lead generosiTEA to where it is today.

