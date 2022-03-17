The generator sales market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 21.6 billion in 2022 to USD 28.6 billion in 2027, at a CAGR of 5.8%

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

during the forecast period. Generators can be used in standby, prime, continuous, and peak shaving applications in various end-user sectors such as industrial, commercial, and residential. The global generator sales market is driven by the surging demand for uninterrupted & reliable power supply from end-users and increased demand for IT infrastructure management.

New York, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Generator Sales Market by Fuel Type, Power Rating, Application, End User, Design, Sales Channel, Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04754725/?utm_source=GNW
The rapidly expanding manufacturing sector is also fueling demand for generators and power generation systems. The rising adoption of hybrid generators, bi-fuel generators, and inverter generators and surging use of distributed power generation systems are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the generator sales market during the forecast period. However, rising adoption of energy storage technologies can act as a restraint for the generator sales market.

The industrial segment, by end user, is expected to be the largest market from 2022 to 2027
The end user segment is categorized as industrial, commercial, and residential.The industrial segment held the largest share of the generator sales market.

The industrial end user segment is witnessing a high demand for diesel & gas generators, particularly in developing countries.The growth of this segment is attributed to the increase in demand from mining, marine, chemicals, military, and manufacturing industries.

Industrial generators continuously supply power in the event of power failure from the grid system. The growth of the industrial segment is mainly driven by the increasing demand for distributed power generation in Asia Pacific and the oil and gas boom in North America.

Indirect Sales Channel are expected to emerge as the largest segment based on sales channel
Indirect sales channel such as OEMs, third-party service providers, procure generators and equipment from manufacturers and provide services to different end users.With most generators used for standby power, it is important that they are in working condition when needed, primarily during a power cut.

Owing to which distribution/sales network and service play the most important role in the customer’s decision-making process.Companies are focusing on expanding their distribution and services network, which is driving the generator sales market.

Better product reach and preference for procurement of generators through indirect sales channel also provide ample opportunities to boost market growth. Thus, indirect sales channel is expected to emerge as the largest growing market.

Asia Pacific: The largest generator sales market
Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global generator sales market between 2022–2027, followed by North America and the Europe.The generator sales market in Asia Pacific is witnessing significant developments in the manufacturing sector due to industrialization, which has supported the demand for generators across countries of the region.

The increasing investments in LNG, chemicals, and mining along with the growth of the domestic manufacturing sector is fueling the growth for gensets in countries such as China, India, South Korea, Bangladesh, and Vietnam.The rapidly expanding data centers industry in Asia Pacific will continue driving the demand for diesel generators in the region.

Increased investments in data centers, especially in China, Australia, Japan, and Singapore, are expected to drive the demand for generators.

Breakdown of Primaries:
In-depth interviews have been conducted with various key industry participants, subject-matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, among other experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, as well as to assess future market prospects. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:
• By Company Type: Tier 1- 60%, Tier 2- 25%, and Tier 3- 15%
• By Designation: C-Level- 35%, Director Level- 25%, and Others- 40%

By Region: Europe- 15%, Asia Pacific- 60%, North America- 10%, the Middle East & Africa- 10%, and South America- 5%
Note: Others includes product engineers, product specialists, and engineering leads.
Note: The tiers of the companies are defined on the basis of their total revenues as of 2017. Tier 1: > USD 1 billion, Tier 2: From USD 500 million to USD 1 billion, and Tier 3: < USD 500 million
The generator sales market is dominated by a few major players that have a wide regional presence. The leading players in the generator sales market are Caterpillar (US), Cummins (US), Rolls-Royce (UK), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), and Generac (US). Some of the other major players include Weichai Group (China), Kohler Co. (US), Atlas Copco (Sweden), Denyo (Japan), Wacker Neuson (Germany), Doosan (South Korea), Greaves Cotton Limited (India), Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd. (India), Siemens (Germany), Aksa Energy (Turkey), Wärtsilä (Finland), Honda (Japan), Briggs & Stratton (US), ABB (Germany), Yanmar (Japan), among others.

Research Coverage:
The report defines, describes, and forecasts the global generator sales market, by fuel type, application, power rating, end user, sales channel, design, and region.It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market.

The report provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.It also covers various important aspects of the market.

These include an analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, market estimates, in terms of value, and future trends in the generator sales market.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report
1. The report identifies and addresses the key markets for generator sales, which would help equipment manufacturers review the growth in demand.
2. The report helps system providers understand the pulse of the market and provides insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.
3. The report will help key players understand the strategies of their competitors better and help them in making better strategic decisions.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04754725/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • The most hyped PC games of March

    Here are some of the major PC games coming later in March.

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • AHL player covered in blood after epic heavyweight fight

    This fight between Kurtis Gabriel and Mathieu Olivier was one for the ages.

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • Precious Achiuwa's defensive chemistry with Siakam is built on trust

    After Toronto’s win over the Lakers, Precious Achiuwa talked about what it’s like to play alongside Pascal Siakam on the defensive end of the floor and how he's found a new level in his game the past couple weeks. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • Broadcaster calls Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau a 'moron' who doesn't know rules

    Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • LeBron whips ball at defenceless Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes

    Was LeBron taking out some frustration, or just trying to save the ball?

  • What Scottie Barnes was thinking during LeBron ball-toss incident

    "I saw him loading up and I just thought, 'Oh man.' That's why I really just tried to cover myself so it didn't hit me in the face. He put a lot of power into it, cocked it back, threw it. I was like, damn." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • COVID-19 kept Mark Nichols from the Brier championship match — but not the celebration

    Newfoundland and Labrador curler Mark Nichols didn't get to spend his Sunday night the way he wanted to, but says watching his teammates take home a fourth Brier championship took away all the pain of not being on the ice. Nichols, the third for Team Wild Card One, was forced to miss the final weekend of competition due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. "It was a tough few days for me. I was pretty sick. I feel like I'm on the other end of it now, but it's been a whirlwind of emotions and feelings over t

  • NHL Heritage Classic in Hamilton was 'hockey heaven' for fans

    Twelve-year-old Christian Di Cesare said he went to bed Saturday night dreaming about watching his favourite NHL team play at the Heritage Classic game in Hamilton. "I dreamed watching the Toronto Maple Leafs score goal after goal after goal," he said. Di Cesare and his dad were among the thousands of hockey fans who watched Toronto take on the Buffalo Sabres at Tim Hortons Field on a cold and snowy Sunday. Blue jerseys and hats dotted city streets ahead of the outdoor game and later filled the

  • Should the Raptors roll with Dalano Banton or Malachi Flynn as backup PG?

    The Toronto Raptors have a good problem: they have two young, up-and-coming prospects at the point guard position who look poised to be steady, reliable contributors off their bench next season. Should they move one of them to help fill gaps on the roster? Or is it better to keep both? Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discussed their options on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast. Find the full episode wherever you get your podcasts.

  • Maple Leafs pull up to Heritage Classic in full steelworker gear

    Both the Leafs and Sabres rolled into Sunday's outdoor game in Hamilton in style.

  • Hedman scores 2, Stamkos 3 assists, Lightning top Kraken 4-1

    SEATTLE (AP) — Victor Hedman scored twice to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 4-1 victory against the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday night. Steven Stamkos had three assists in his 900th NHL game. Nikita Kucherov and Anthony Cirelli also scored for the Lightning, who won their second straight to finish a six-game road trip — their longest of the season. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 24 shots for his 32nd win, most in the league. Yanni Gourde scored his 14th goal for the Kraken, who have lost five of s

  • Ducks trade D Josh Manson to Colorado for prospect Helleson

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Anaheim Ducks have traded veteran defenseman Josh Manson to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for defense prospect Drew Helleson and a second-round pick in the 2023 draft. The Ducks confirmed the deal Monday to part ways with Manson, an eight-year NHL veteran who has spent his entire career in Anaheim. He is due to be an unrestricted free agent this summer. The 30-year-old Manson is a former sixth-round pick who played his way onto the Ducks' roster in late 2014. The

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • What do Russian owner's sanctions mean for Chelsea?

    Chelsea face an uncertain future after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned.

  • Saros stops 35 shots as Predators down Penguins 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Juuse Saros made 35 saves to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night. Mattias Ekholm, Tanner Jeannot, Eeli Tolvanen and Yakov Trenin scored for the Predators, who have won five of six. Roman Josi and Colton Sissons each had two assists. Jake Guentzel had the lone goal and Casey DeSmith stopped 21 shots for Pittsburgh, which won its previous two games. Ekholm scored first with 1.5 seconds remaining in the opening period.