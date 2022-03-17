The generator sales market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 21.6 billion in 2022 to USD 28.6 billion in 2027, at a CAGR of 5.8%

ReportLinker

during the forecast period. Generators can be used in standby, prime, continuous, and peak shaving applications in various end-user sectors such as industrial, commercial, and residential. The global generator sales market is driven by the surging demand for uninterrupted & reliable power supply from end-users and increased demand for IT infrastructure management.

The rapidly expanding manufacturing sector is also fueling demand for generators and power generation systems. The rising adoption of hybrid generators, bi-fuel generators, and inverter generators and surging use of distributed power generation systems are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the generator sales market during the forecast period. However, rising adoption of energy storage technologies can act as a restraint for the generator sales market.



The industrial segment, by end user, is expected to be the largest market from 2022 to 2027

The end user segment is categorized as industrial, commercial, and residential.The industrial segment held the largest share of the generator sales market.



The industrial end user segment is witnessing a high demand for diesel & gas generators, particularly in developing countries.The growth of this segment is attributed to the increase in demand from mining, marine, chemicals, military, and manufacturing industries.



Industrial generators continuously supply power in the event of power failure from the grid system. The growth of the industrial segment is mainly driven by the increasing demand for distributed power generation in Asia Pacific and the oil and gas boom in North America.



Indirect Sales Channel are expected to emerge as the largest segment based on sales channel

Indirect sales channel such as OEMs, third-party service providers, procure generators and equipment from manufacturers and provide services to different end users.With most generators used for standby power, it is important that they are in working condition when needed, primarily during a power cut.



Owing to which distribution/sales network and service play the most important role in the customer’s decision-making process.Companies are focusing on expanding their distribution and services network, which is driving the generator sales market.



Better product reach and preference for procurement of generators through indirect sales channel also provide ample opportunities to boost market growth. Thus, indirect sales channel is expected to emerge as the largest growing market.



Asia Pacific: The largest generator sales market

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global generator sales market between 2022–2027, followed by North America and the Europe.The generator sales market in Asia Pacific is witnessing significant developments in the manufacturing sector due to industrialization, which has supported the demand for generators across countries of the region.



The increasing investments in LNG, chemicals, and mining along with the growth of the domestic manufacturing sector is fueling the growth for gensets in countries such as China, India, South Korea, Bangladesh, and Vietnam.The rapidly expanding data centers industry in Asia Pacific will continue driving the demand for diesel generators in the region.



Increased investments in data centers, especially in China, Australia, Japan, and Singapore, are expected to drive the demand for generators.



The generator sales market is dominated by a few major players that have a wide regional presence. The leading players in the generator sales market are Caterpillar (US), Cummins (US), Rolls-Royce (UK), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), and Generac (US). Some of the other major players include Weichai Group (China), Kohler Co. (US), Atlas Copco (Sweden), Denyo (Japan), Wacker Neuson (Germany), Doosan (South Korea), Greaves Cotton Limited (India), Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd. (India), Siemens (Germany), Aksa Energy (Turkey), Wärtsilä (Finland), Honda (Japan), Briggs & Stratton (US), ABB (Germany), Yanmar (Japan), among others.



