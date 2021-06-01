The Generative Design Market is expected to register a CAGR of greater than 15% during the forecast period (2021 - 2026)

The upcoming trend of designing toolset with machine learning capabilities contributes to the growth of the market studied. Significant investments made during 2019, aimed at empowering designers to reduce the number of errors, thereby saving considerable time are expected to produce results in the future.

- Owing to the growing demand for advanced manufacturing with complex designs, and the need to reduce the size while improving the performance of automotive compels automotive manufacturers to increase their R&D investments and adopt generative designing.
- Companies such as Airbus, Black & Decker, Under Armour, and other massive corporations embrace generative design as a trend molding the future of the engineering industry. It enables engineers to hand the reins off to their CAD software to naturally find the best solutions to a given set of constraints. It augments the engineer’s imagination.
- Generative design is in an initial stage of development, which means that early users may come across specific challenges. For instance, precisely defining a design problem in computable terms, which generative design software has to solve, will include a steep learning curve. Engineers inexperienced with revealing the design problem as a set of parameters may end up with loosely defined structural restraints or loads, which will ultimately result in a failed design.
- There are over 30,000 parts in an average car and creating all these pieces, then putting them together requires an incredibly complex supply chain and manufacturing capabilities. However, General Motors and the San Francisco-based software company Autodesk have a plan to upend how cars are designed, reducing the number of car parts that go into each car, while making cars both lighter and stronger.
- Another point to consider with the generative design is that efficient designs cannot consistently be efficiently manufactured. For instance, in a Renishaw case study, engineers topologically optimized a suspension bell-crank. They didn’t, however, take into account the manufacturability of the optimized part. This resulted in a design that demanded a lot of supports to be printed, whereas a good practice is to design parts with as few supports needed as possible. Such instances are anticipated to lay a negative impact on the market.
- Hpowever, generative design is being used to help address the risks related to COVID-19. For instance, Digital Blue Foam is developing a tool to help address the risks associated with the use and occupancy of interior spaces due to COVID-19. Covid Space Planner analyses factors such as total occupancy and proximity, airflow and ventilation, and the duration of activity in the space. Based on these factors, the tool applies Digital Blue Foam’s generative design capabilities to recommend spatial planning strategies, such as the location of entry points, work areas, furniture placement, and retrofits, to mitigate the risk.

Key Market Trends
Automotive To Hold Significant Share

- The growing trend of lightweight vehicle product has generated demand for generative design technology. In 2019, Volkswagen Group unveiled a vintage VW Microbus, which is retrofitted with several reconceptualized components produced by generative design technology. VW is promoting this vehicle to highlight technologies they believe would be significant to the future of automotive design and manufacturing, particularly concerning electric vehicle production. Autodesk partnered with VW’s Innovation and Engineering Center, California (IECC) on this project to maximize its strength while minimizing its weight. The generative design was deployed to produce lighter-weight parts by reducing mass and material use while maintaining high-performance standards and engineering constraints.
- Also, in January 2020, Electric vehicle company Arcimoto Inc announced that it is working with XponentialWorks and ParaMatters to design and additively manufacture lightweight components for its Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV). Deploying ParaMatters’ AI-powered generative design software, several elements are being redesigned in order to generate alternative parts that carry much of the same performance characteristics but at a lighter weight.
- Weight reduction has become a critical concern for electric vehicle efficiency as the less an automobile weighs, the less energy is required to propel down the road. More efficient energy consumption equates to more excellent range per charge, which is one of the most important considerations for consumers when evaluating electric vehicles.
- According to Autodesk, General Motors used generative design earlier in 2019, in a proof-of-concept project to develop a lightweight seat bracket prototype for its electric cars of the future. with such demand for lightweight parts in automobile, the demand for generative design is anticipated to increase significantly.

Europe to Witness Significant Growth Rate

- The European automotive sector has risen to a significant position in the global industry. It has achieved record sales, and as a significant employer and a source of considerable grantmaking, it is an integral part of European society.?
- With the presence of several global automotive OEMs, Europe has the broad-scale implementation of 3D printing technology for design formulation and R&D applications in the automotive industry. Top automotive leaders, such as Mercedes, Audi, BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover, Volkswagen, and many others, have produced a potential space for 3D technology and printers in the European market. BMW Group has been deploying 3D printing technology over the past 25 years for designing various auto parts, and in 2018, it printed approximately 200,000 3D components, which was 42% higher as compared to the previous years.?
- In April 2019, AUDI AG, a German automaker, has implemented polymer-based 3D printing technology for its production line at the Bollinger Hofe plant, Germany. Such instances of adoption are high, owing to the enhanced capabilities of manufacturers and lessened dependency on the supply chain for critical components that may result in a breakdown. According to Sculpteo, a 3D printing company, the highest priorities for Europeans using 3D printing are stimulating product development and offering customized products and limited series.?
- Moreover, the region is witnessing growth in the sales of electric vehicles. Electric vehicle sales are rising in Europe as diesel vehicle sales continue a downward trend. Nearly 200,000 all-electric vehicles were sold in European Union from January to the end of September 2019, with 73,000 of those sold in the third quarter compared to just 32,000 in the same period the previous year. The increase in BEV registrations was most noticeable in Scandinavian countries such as Denmark, which saw a quadrupling of BEV sales, and Sweden and Finland, which saw a tripling followed by Poland, Belgium, and Greece.? The further modifications in the electric vehicles, such as increasing the battery time, reducing the weight of the vehicle, would demand generative design software.
- Apart from the automotive sector, the region is witnessing demand from the manufacturing industry. The increasing demand for additive manufacturing and 3D printing in the region is anticipated to augment the generative design market.
- To help industrial manufacturers improve the skills of their workforce, the French government has entrusted AIF with establishing a reference system of additive manufacturing and training skills across the nation. Within this context, Cetim, in partnership with Cetim-Certec, its associated center, has already begun to develop a full training program dedicated to additive manufacturing, which covers the entire value chain.
- Further, the significant outbreak of the COVID-19 in the region, affecting more than 120,000 people in the region, according to Worldometers as of June 2020, has significantly driven the market for 3D printing in the region.? With the increase in demand for 3D printing, especially in the healthcare sector for manufacturing of the ventilators, the need for the generative design has been witnessing growth.

Competitive Landscape
The market for Generative Design appears to be moderately fragmented. The presence of several companies, including Altair Engineering Inc. and ANSYS Inc., makes the competitive environment quite intense. Factors such as the growing demand from the automotive industry and the availability of trial or free version of the generative design will provide considerable growth opportunities to the generative design manufacturers. The major companies covered in this report are Autodesk Inc., Dassault Systèmes SE, and Desktop Metal Inc.

- April 2020- Autodesk Inc. announced to acquire a minority stake in Aurigo Software, a Bengaluru-based venture that provides cloud-based software to plan, build, and maintain capital assets and infrastructure projects. The merger would be able to provide infrastructure project owners with single end-to-end technology platform for design, procurement, and operations of infrastructure.
- August 2020 - Architecture firm Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel has launched ACPVLab, which is a research and development unit that will focus on using generative design to develop bespoke interiors. ACPVLab has developed a "handcrafted" computer script that will allow architects and interior designers to explore thousands of different layout permutations instantly.
- May 2020 - Australian property intelligence platform Archistar, which combines architectural design with artificial intelligence to inform decision-making in property, has closed a USD 6 million Series A funding round led by AirTree to accelerate its international growth and expand its product and engineering team.

