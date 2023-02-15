Republican Nikki Haley calls for 'a new generation' - preferably her - in her first 2024 campaign rally

WASHINGTON — Now that she's in the Republican presidential race, Nikki Haley used her speech at a Charleston, S.C., rally on Wednesday — her first of the 2024 campaign season — to try to crash a party primary field dominated by Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis.

While touting her experience as the former governor of South Carolina and a former United Nations ambassador, Haley stresses something else: her relative youth.

"We're ready – ready to move past the stale ideas and faded names of the past, and we are more than ready for a new generation to lead us into the future," Haley said during an announcement speech in Charleston, S.C., on Wednesday, a day after she declared her candidacy via video.

With Trump and DeSantis atop many pre-election polls – and Haley far down in low single digits – look for Haley to take several steps to gain relevance.

The 2024 race: Nikki Haley announces presidential bid in first major GOP challenge to Donald Trump

Stay in the conversation: Sign up for the OnPolitics newsletter

'New Generation'

The 51-year-old Haley has made "new generation" her mantra since she and aides began discussing her prospective candidacy weeks ago.

The newly minted Republican candidate has targeted her generational argument against 80-year-old President Joe Biden – but it could just as easily apply to the 76-year-old Trump.

Haley called for term limits for members of Congress and "mandatory mental competency tests for politicians over 75 years old."

President Donald Trump and Nikki Haley, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, at the U.N. General Assembly on Sept. 24, 2018, in New York.

During her speech, Haley mentioned Trump only in passing – she noted he appointed her U.N. ambassador – and sought to keep the focus instead on Biden and her own plans to replace him.

In the previous day's video, Haley noted that Republicans have lost the popular vote in seven of the last eight elections and added that "the Washington establishment has failed us over and over and over again."

How do you challenge Trump for the nomination?: With Nikki Haley in, let's count the ways.

Story continues

'Not a racist country'

Haley's unique background also found the spotlight in her speech.

While critiquing Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, Haley said Democratic leaders promote a "a self-loathing" within the United States over fairness to all people. Citing her "immigrant parents," Haley said: "take it from me, the first minority female governor in history, America is not a racist country.”

Who is Nikki Haley? Former S.C. GOP governor announces run for president in 2024

An early start

After her announcement speech in South Carolina, Haley travels within the next week to New Hampshire and Iowa, two other states that hold early contests for convention delegates.

Those trips give Haley something of a head start on fundraising, organizing, and appealing to Republican voters who will decide the 2024 nominee.

'An opening'

Early polls consistently put Trump and DeSantis atop the Republican field.

In a newly released Reuters/Ipsos public opinion poll, Trump received 43% support from registered Republicans. DeSantis received 31% of GOP support, while 4% supported Haley.

Republican pollster Whit Ayres, however, said his data shows voters yearning for an alternative. Ayres also noted that DeSantis is untested at the national level and that other candidates like Haley may well have a chance.

"I think the race is wide open and she has a great story to tell," Ayres said.

Who else is running in 2024? Current and former governors offer glimpse into what could be contentious presidential election

Domestic and foreign record

In announcing for president, Haley emphasized her experience in domestic and foreign affairs, starting with her two terms as governor of South Carolina. She touted her support of tax and regulation cuts.

In the past, Haley has often cited her handling of the 2015 mass murder of Black parishoners in Charleston, S.C., including removal of the Confederate battle flag from atop the statehouse in Columbia – but she did not discuss those incidents in detail during her announcement speech.

Haley did talk about her U.N. ambassador work on sanctions against North Korea and defense of Israel.

In her announcement speech, Haley said: "I know America is better than all the division and distractions that we have today," and added that, "I'm confident that the American people agree."

South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley joins hands with Charleston Mayor Joseph Riley and Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., at a memorial service at Morris Brown AME Church for the people killed during a prayer meeting inside the historic black church in Charleston, S.C.

The Trump factor

In moving forward with her presidential campaign, Haley must figure out how to deal with the specter of Trump.

So far Haley had gyrated between criticism and support for Trump.

A Trump critic in the 2016 Republican race – she endorsed Marco Rubio – Haley later accepted Trump's offer to be ambassador to the United Nations.

Republicans want to dump Trump: Will they rally behind a 2024 alternative fast enough?

Two years ago, Haley criticized Trump's leadership in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Months later, she said she wouldn't run for president if Trump did – a statement that Trump and allies plan to bring up constantly.

"Now, she’s telling us she represents a 'new generation,'" said Taylor Budowich, head of a pro-Trump organization called Make America Great Again Inc. "Sure just looks like more of the same, a career politician whose only fulfilled commitment is to herself."

Focus on Biden

Haley did not criticize or praise Trump during her speech, but had plenty to say about Biden.

The new Republican candidate attacked the current president over economic policy, inflation, crime, education, immigration, foreign adversaries, and Chinese spy balloons.

"We won't win the fight for the 21st century if we keep trusting politicians from the 20th century," Haley said.

Nikki Haley announces run for presidency

Is Haley an underdog?

The new candidate also noted that she has been an underdog before, yet has never lost an election.

In 2010, back when she was a little-known state legislator, Haley rode the Tea Party wave to victory in the Republican primary over the state's lieutenant governor, attorney general, and a U.S. House member.

"I've been underestimated before," she told backers in Charleston. "That's always fun."

She added: "As I set out on this new journey. I will simply say this. May the best woman win."

It takes a woman?

Haley spoke at length about the possibility she would be the first female Republican presidential nominee, a point she made in her video.

“You should know this about me: I don’t put up with bullies," Haley saidin the video. "And when you kick back, it hurts them more if you’re wearing heels.”

Amanda Hunter, executive director of the Barbara Lee Family Foundation, an organization that advocates for female representation in politics, said their research shows Republican women have an advantage with voters on certain policy issues like national security and the economy.

"We saw her in her video establishing her toughness; the name of the video is strong and proud," said Hunter. "It seems like she's going out of her way to establish that strength early on."

But there's still a gendered tightrope Haley will surely face.

"Women candidates have to show they're strong enough to be commander in chief, but they can't be too tough or they risk jeopardizing their likability," Hunter said.

The challengers of gender: Women face gender bias even when running against another woman, report shows

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Nikki Haley calls for 'new generation' in 2024 campaign rally