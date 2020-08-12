Sable Defines High-Grade Silver Mineralisation over 2km by 500m area at El Fierro

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Sable Resources Ltd. ("Sable" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAE) is pleased to announce that it has received additional results from El Fierro Bajo zone at its recently optioned El Fierro project in San Juan Argentina. Mapping and sampling has identified four discrete outcropping structures (Vein A, Vein B, Vein C and North Vein) over a 2km by 500m footprint, open along strike in both directions. Veins A, B and C all returned assays over 1kg silver equivalent. Highlights of the new results are included below and shown on the Figure 1 location map.

"We are very impressed with the grades and continuity found at El Fierro Bajo. These at surface veins demonstrate high-grade cores with well mineralised halos of up to 7m," commented Ruben Padilla, President and CEO of Sable, who added, "With these encouraging results, the Company plans on undertaking some additional sampling and geophysics to advance the project quickly to drill stage. Mapping will also continue on structures at Fierro Alto located 6km west of Fierro Bajo to define the full extent of this strong mineralised system."

Highlighted Results:

Vein A

1859.65 g/t AgEq (1300 g/t Ag; 16.25% Pb; 0.138% Cu; and 0.222% Zn) grab sample

(1300 g/t Ag; 16.25% Pb; 0.138% Cu; and 0.222% Zn) grab sample 1159.66 g/t AgEq (832 g/t Ag; and 9.94% Pb) over 0.75m channel sample

(832 g/t Ag; and 9.94% Pb) over channel sample 971.76 g/t AgEq (648 g/t Ag; 9.43% Pb; and 0.312% Zn) over 0.4m channel sample

(648 g/t Ag; 9.43% Pb; and 0.312% Zn) over channel sample 684.54 g/t AgEq (490 g/t Ag; 5.77% Pb; and 0.105% Zn) over 0.2 m channel sample

(490 g/t Ag; 5.77% Pb; and 0.105% Zn) over channel sample 687.55 g/t AgEq (410 g/t Ag; and 8.42% Pb) over 1.2m channel sample

(410 g/t Ag; and 8.42% Pb) over channel sample 412.42 g/t AgEq (301 g/t Ag; and 3.38 % Pb) over 0.4m channel sample

(301 g/t Ag; and 3.38 % Pb) over channel sample 395.64 g/t AgEq (215 g/t Ag; and 5.48% Pb) over 1.0m channel sample

(215 g/t Ag; and 5.48% Pb) over channel sample 378.07 g/t AgEq (236 g/t Ag; and 4.31% Pb) over 0.5m channel sample

B Vein

1538.53 g/t AgEq (1490 g/t Ag; 0.43% Pb; and 0.83% Zn) grab sample

(1490 g/t Ag; 0.43% Pb; and 0.83% Zn) grab sample 472.18 g/t AgEq (291 g/t Ag; 0.142% Cu; 4.4% Pb; and 0.50% Zn) over 0.9m channel sample

(291 g/t Ag; 0.142% Cu; 4.4% Pb; and 0.50% Zn) over channel sample 228.82 g/t AgEq (85.4 g/t Ag; 4.18% Pb; and 0.136% Zn) over 1.2m channel sample

C Vein

1726.03 g/t AgEq (1040 g/t Ag; 0.20% Cu; 20% Pb; and 0.11% Zn) over 0.25m channel sample

(1040 g/t Ag; 0.20% Cu; 20% Pb; and 0.11% Zn) over channel sample 466.81 g/t AgEq (254 g/t Ag; 5.97 % Pb; 0.38% Zn) over 0.3m channel sample

North Vein

673.41 g/t AgEq (235 g/t Ag; and 13.3% Pb) grab sample

(235 g/t Ag; and 13.3% Pb) grab sample 380.90 g/t AgEq (191 g/t Ag; 0.16% Cu; and 5.24% Pb) grab sample

The Company notes that these selected samples are not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted on the El Fierro property. Channel samples have been taken from accessible places where the veins were not fully mined; grab samples were collected from waste piles outside of the adits. Sable will conduct additional underground sampling after rehab of some of the shafts.

Maps and tables with the details of highlighted results are available on Sable's website (www.sableresources.com). Silver equivalent is calculated considering a 100% recovery and based on prices of USD17.89 per Oz for Silver; USD0.86 per pound for Lead; USD1.08 per pound for Zinc; and USD2.80 per pound for Copper; when a width is shown in the results, the samples are channels perpendicular to the structures representing true width.

The El Fierro Project is located 250 km northwest of San Juan, Argentina and 120 km north of Sable's Don Julio Project in one of the best-known historical mining districts in the San Juan province. The El Fierro Project consists of two main known mineralized areas, Fierro Alto and Fierro Bajo over a trend of 6km. Both areas host a significant number of old mining workings where silver, lead and zinc were intermittently mined since the late 1800's until the 1960s decade; the property has never been drilled. Sable recently signed two option agreements covering 6,054 hectares and the Company controls all the historically known mineralized zones at El Fierro (see May 14, 2020 press release).

Sable is providing an opportunity for shareholders and other interested parties to participate in a Webinar to be held at 4 pm ET on Thursday, August 13th.

ABOUT SABLE RESOURCES LTD.

Sable is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer focused on the discovery of new precious metal projects through systematic exploration in endowed terranes located in favorable, established mining jurisdictions. Sable's main focus is developing its large portfolio of new greenfields projects to resource stage utilizing their Upper Level Epithermal Strategy. Sable is actively exploring the San Juan Regional Program (68,718ha) incorporating the Don Julio Project and the El Fierro Project in San Juan Province, Argentina; the Mexico Regional Program (1.16Mha in application, 39,000ha titled) incorporating the Margarita, Vinata and El Escarpe projects; and the Scorpius Project in Ayacucho, Peru.

