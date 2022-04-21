Generation Development Group Limited (ASX:GDG) insider upped their holding by 1.1% earlier this year

Viewing insider transactions for Generation Development Group Limited's (ASX:GDG ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Generation Development Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Jonathan Tooth for AU$93k worth of shares, at about AU$0.87 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of AU$1.70. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Jonathan Tooth bought 240.00k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of AU$0.87. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 30% of Generation Development Group shares, worth about AU$95m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Generation Development Group Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Generation Development Group shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in Generation Development Group and their transactions don't cause us concern. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Generation Development Group. For example - Generation Development Group has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

