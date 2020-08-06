New generation delivers message of peace on 75th anniversary of Hiroshima bomb

A new generation has delivered a message of peace and reconciliation on the 75th anniversary of the Hiroshima atomic bomb strike.

It was 8.15am on a clear, sunny day over the Japanese city of 350,000 people on August 6 1945, when the bomb bay doors of the American B-29 warplane Enola Gay opened, dropping its deadly cargo.

A quarter of the residents were incinerated in the resulting blast – its mushroom cloud famously captured in a photograph taken by the plane’s rear gunner Bob Caron.

View photos The Hiroshima bomb (George R Caron/US Air Force via AP) More

The destruction, and a second nuclear attack on Nagasaki, paved the way to end the Second World War, with the Japanese surrender following on August 15.

Seventy-five years on, at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Staffordshire, local children have been folding origami peace cranes, to remember the day the world woke up to the atomic bomb.

In a quiet stand of European and Japanese maple trees planted to mark the Anglo-Japanese Grove of Reconciliation, youngsters were hanging cranes from the branches.

At its centre is a stone of reconciliation, presented by the Japanese government, and nearby, the Hiroshima Cairn, topped by a symbolic stone donated by the city, remembering the millions who suffered and died in the war.

Holding up an origami crane, nine-year-old William Saunders said: “We are trying to make these – they turn out to be very, very hard to make.

View photos William Saunders, nine, folding origami peace cranes at the National Memorial Arboretum (Jacob King/PA) More

“They’re paper cranes.

“They represent when the bomb was dropped on Hiroshima.”

He added: “They all get hung together and it represents peace.”

Asked what he had learned in school about Hiroshima, he said: “I know that they were still in war, and then this one day it just drops on them and injured hundreds of people and it was a very sad event.”

Also at the ceremony were sisters Christine Tomkinson and Jenny Carter, who travelled to Alrewas for the event on Thursday, and whose father was a Japanese prisoner of war (POW).

Their father, Sergeant Francis Railey, was in the Royal Marines having joined two days after his 18th birthday in 1937 to escape a life working in Hafodyrynys colliery near Caerphilly, South Wales.

“He hated being underground,” said Mrs Carter.

View photos Sgt Francis Railey, Royal Marines (Family/PA) More

Story continues