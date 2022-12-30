Generation debt: why first-time buyers won’t pay off their mortgages until 2062

Benedict Smith
·5 min read
mortgages
mortgages

“Home ownership is a very British thing,” says Leon Ward, 31. “We live in a country where you’re told it’s the right thing to do.”

Ward, a charity worker who recently bought a property by taking out a 35-year mortgage, is less certain. Loans taken out over longer terms like his have become an increasingly familiar sight since the financial crisis, and in particular over the last year as mortgage rates have soared. Stretching them out can ease the pressure on monthly payments, but means spending hundreds of thousands of pounds more on interest.

For many young people, such mortgages represent the only way to get a foot on the housing ladder; one buyer says it allowed him to start a new life with his partner. But when it brings decades of debt and extra expense, is the dream of home ownership worth it?

Chris Sykes, a mortgage broker, says longer mortgages have “definitely become more popular” among first-time buyers and homeowners remortgaging to ease monthly payments. According to think tank the Resolution Foundation, rising interest rates will swallow up another 8pc of young people’s income by the end of 2026.

Not so long ago, a typical term was about 25 years; now it is between 30 and 35 years, with some as high as 40. Data from the Building Societies Association (BSA) shows that a tenth of first-time buyers – up two percentage points in a year – opt for mortgages of more than 35 years. That means someone buying a house in 2022 could be saddled with debt until 2062.

More debt for longer

This is a costly way of buying a home in the long run. Taking out a £350,000 mortgage at a rate of 5pc over 25 years would cost you £2,047 a month. Extending it to 35 years would save £280 a month, rising to £358 for a 40-year term. However, interest payments would set you back an extra £200,000 over 40 years compared to 25 years – equivalent to 56pc of the original mortgage.

The debate over whether it’s better to buy, even if you are in debt for longer, is a fraught one. “House prices are house prices,” says the BSA’s Paul Broadhead. “You can either afford to get a mortgage and buy a house or you can’t.

“Their immediate alternative would be being in the private rented sector where you’d be paying rent for a longer period than 30, 35 or 40 years. Nor have you got the security of tenure that you would have in terms of owning your own home.”

Ward is relieved not to be renting, but his three-bedroom Victorian house in Cardiff brings other pressures. By his own account, the property was “dilapidated”, and renovation work running over-budget swallowed up any savings remaining from the deposit.

“Some people would say I was daft to buy a house that needed a 35-year mortgage,” he admits. “Others would say it was the best thing to do because bricks and mortar always go up in price.

“I’d be daft not to take it because the other option is that I could be renting and paying someone else’s mortgage. If the property price falls then I’m b-----ed, but we’ll just have to see.”

Planning to overpay

At just 20 years old, Jack O’Boyle is less concerned after buying a home in Rotherham, South Yorkshire. The sales executive admits his 35-year mortgage is “not perfect” but wanted to get settled with his partner as soon as possible. “We wanted to start the next bit of our lives together,” he says.

Neither of them plan to let the mortgage run into the 2050s. “We’ll be paying it off sooner,” Mr O’Boyle says. “It’s everyone’s plan, I imagine, but with our current financial situation it’s going to be an option.”

In some cases, longer mortgages can just be a way of getting your foot in the front door. If a better salary or bonus comes along, you can always overpay or remortgage to secure a shorter term. But as Sykes points out, this does not always turn out as planned.

“The number of people that overpay is less than those that intend to,” he says. “When it comes to ‘do I go on a holiday with my bonus or do I overpay the mortgage?’ one is a bit more exciting than the other.”

A longer mortgage can also push retirement further back. Sykes asks two questions when a client says they want a 40-year mortgage: “When do you plan to retire, and when can you feasibly work until?” Before getting a loan, a buyer would have to commit to working into their sixties and seventies if necessary.

The young buyer’s dilemma

For young people coming from university, a mortgage only piles on top of their existing mountain of debt. Around 1.5 million students leave every year with about £46,000 worth of unpaid loans each.

Joe Mascari, a 23 year-old video producer, is shocked at how his life has changed in the two years since he graduated. Having once lived with a “fridge in the living room”, he now owns part of a property in Whitechapel, east London, with a colleague.

There are two catches. One is that they only own about a third of the apartment. “Even when I own 35pc of the place it’s still 35pc of my place,” Mascari notes. The second is that they took out a 40-year mortgage in order to do so.

“Ideally we wouldn’t want to but it was just affordability,” says Mascari. “We’ve weighed the benefits and the drawbacks, and I think we’ll still be making a profit if we sell after the five-year term of the fixed mortgage. So we’re going to take that bridge when it comes.”

Longer mortgages are the only real alternative to renting, allowing young people to build up equity and create a life for themselves. But there is a price to pay – and those who cannot afford more favourable terms will be paying it into the middle of this century. Home ownership does not always mean security.

“It’s a gamble, isn’t it?” says Ward, sighing. “We’ll just have to wait and see.”

Latest Stories

  • Tatum, Brown score 29 each and Celtics beat Clippers 116-110

    BOSTON (AP) — Even from atop the NBA standings, the Boston Celtics remember the losses. Three weeks after absorbing their worst one of the season in Los Angeles, the Celtics turned back the Clippers in Boston 116-110 on Thursday night, getting 29 points apiece from Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. “We definitely wanted to play better than we played last time,” Brown said. “Those guys beat us up pretty bad in L.A. So we wanted to change the narrative tonight on our home floor and come out and get a

  • Nuggets rally to beat Kings 113-106 for 5th straight win

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Michael Porter Jr. scored 30 points, Jamal Murray added 25 and the Denver Nuggets rallied from a 20-point deficit to beat the Sacramento Kings 113-106 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win. Porter and Murray sparked an 8-0 run in a span of 56 seconds late in the fourth quarter to turn a tie game into another win for the top team in the Western Conference. Porter's 3-pointer broke a 96-all tie with 3:14 to play and Murray followed with a desperation 3 just before

  • Vassell, Johnson help Spurs hold on to beat Jazz, 126-122

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Devin Vassell had 24 points, Keldon Johnson added 21 points and the San Antonio Spurs fended off the Utah Jazz in the final minutes for a 126-122 victory Monday night. The Spurs led 121-110 with 2 1/2 minutes remaining. The Jazz scored seven points in 33 seconds, but they could not complete the rally. Lauri Markkanen had 32 points and Jordan Clarkson added 25 points for Utah, which had won two straight. Clarkson’s 3-pointer pulled Utah within 123-120 with 30.1 seconds remainin

  • Playoff hopes for Packers, Dolphins on diverging paths

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Packers, beneficiaries of results from Christmas Eve games, did their part by beating the Dolphins 26-20 on Sunday. Green Bay (7-8) overcame a 10-point second-quarter deficit, intercepted Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa three times and scored 16 unanswered points to close the gap on the final NFC wild-card berth. Green Bay still needs additional help to overtake Washington (7-7-1), but finished December with three consecutive wins. "I don’t think we’ve struggle

  • Czechia stuns Canada with big win in world juniors opener

    Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

  • Splitting up Matthews and Marner has worked a treat for Maple Leafs

    Pairing Auston Matthews with William Nylander and putting them on a line with Michael Bunting has created an offensive juggernaut for the Leafs, something that would have been unimaginable when Matthews was producing magic alongside Mitch Marner.

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Mayfield, Akers lead Rams' 51-14 blowout of Broncos

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson got back together Sunday, near the end of their first season apart following a decade together. Wagner and his Los Angeles Rams were the only ones who enjoyed the holiday reunion. Wagner first intercepted a pass by his longtime Seahawks teammate, setting up the Rams' second touchdown drive in their 31-point first half. Wagner also sacked the Broncos quarterback right before halftime, settling a long-standing bet between these good friends.

  • Questions for Maple Leafs as Morgan Rielly returns to lineup

    Morgan Rielly is moving closer to returning to the ice for the first time since injuring his knee in a game against the New York Islanders on Nov. 21 but Sheldon Keefe must decide how to deploy his first choice defenceman on the power play and the penalty kill.

  • Canada leaves Spengler Cup without a win after 3-1 loss to Sweden's Orebro

    DAVOS, Switzerland — Canada finished with a winless record at the Spengler Cup after dropping a 3-1 decision to Swedish club Orebro HK on Thursday in quarterfinal action at the international hockey tournament. Goals from Filip Berglund and Linus Oberg put Orebro up 2-0 after two periods but Chris DiDomenico scored with just over six minutes remaining in the third to halve the lead. With DiDomenico in the penalty box for cross-checking, Mathias Brome scored into an empty net with 26 seconds left

  • Despite back-to-back blunders, Patriots playoff hopes alive

    That the New England Patriots are still alive in the AFC playoff race is not a credit to them as much as the good fortune of chasing some teams that have bumbled their way into Christmas even worse. Miami has lost four consecutive games. The Jets have lost four in a row. The Titans have lost five straight. What it all adds up to is that New England (7-8) will earn a wild-card berth if it wins its last two games. Here’s the problem: This week’s opponent may be the slumping Dolphins (8-7), but the

  • Johnston, Seguin lead Stars over Wild 4-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Wyatt Johnston scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and Tyler Seguin scored twice as the Dallas Stars defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-1 on Thursday. Jamie Benn also scored for the Stars, who outshot Minnesota 43-25. Jake Oettinger made 24 saves for his third straight victory. Kirill Kaprizov scored his 20th goal of the season for Minnesota. Marc-Andre Fleury made 39 saves. Dallas won the special teams battle, scoring twice on three power plays and blanking the

  • Tagovailoa throws 3 picks, Packers defeat Dolphins 26-20

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Green Bay's defense intercepted Tua Tagovailoa three times in the fourth quarter to help the Packers come from behind to defeat the Miami Dolphins 26-20 and keep their playoff hopes alive. Aaron Rodgers threw for 238 yards and a touchdown and had one interception for the Packers (7-8), who have won their last three games after starting the season 4-8. Miami (8-7) lost its fourth straight game and must win its final two to make the postseason. The Dolphins trailed by si

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Doncic, Mavs top Lakers 124-115 to celebrate Nowitzki statue

    DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks had trailed from the opening bucket when the crowd erupted at the sight of retired star Dirk Nowitzki on the video boards late in the first half. Nowitzki's old team joined the celebration soon enough on the day of his statue unveiling. Doncic scored 32 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. had 16 of his 26 points in a huge third quarter for Dallas and the Mavericks beat the Los Angeles Lakers 124-115 on Sunday. Christian Wood added 30 points and tied a care

  • NHL best and worst: Elias Pettersson finally finding his groove

    Elias Pettersson exploded for a five-point night to headline this holiday edition of the NHL's best and worst of the week.

  • Broncos fire rookie head coach Hackett after 4-11 start

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday with two games left in the season. Owner and CEO Greg Penner said he'll lead the search for a new coach with assistance from GM George Paton, in whom he expressed confidence while announcing Hackett's dismissal. Firing Hackett with two games left in a lost season allows Penner to begin his search for a replacement immediately. The Broncos scheduled a news conference for Tuesday, when they're expect

  • Jets' White cleared by docs, will start at QB on Sunday

    Mike White is back at quarterback for the New York Jets. And just in time, with their playoff hopes hanging by a thread. White was cleared by team doctors and will start Sunday in Seattle after he missed the Jets' past two games while dealing with broken ribs suffered in New York's 20-12 loss at Buffalo on Dec. 11. “I thought Mike had been doing a great job moving the offense, sustaining drives and getting first downs,” coach Robert Saleh said while confirming the decision. "Much more efficient.

  • With Curry out, Poole scores 32 as Warriors beat Grizzlies

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jordan Poole is far from a finished product, and the fourth-year guard showed both signs of brilliance and struggles controlling his emotions on the big Christmas Day basketball stage. Poole scored 32 points — highlighted by emphatic one-handed slam off a pass from Draymond Green in the third — to outduel Ja Morant before being ejected early in the fourth, and the Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies 123-109 on Sunday night in a rematch of the Western Conference Finals won in

  • As he turns 38, LeBron is clear: He still wants title shots

    MIAMI (AP) — It was 2006. LeBron James wasn’t even midway through his first stint in Cleveland. He made the playoffs for the first time, was already a globally recognized star and well on his way to becoming the game’s best player. As a 21-year-old, he averaged 30.2 points. Fast forward 16 years. He’s left Cleveland, gone to Miami, won two championships, gotten married, became a father of three, gone back to Cleveland, won another championship, left for Los Angeles, won a fourth championship wit