Generation debt: why first-time buyers won’t pay off their mortgages until 2062

mortgages

“Home ownership is a very British thing,” says Leon Ward, 31. “We live in a country where you’re told it’s the right thing to do.”

Ward, a charity worker who recently bought a property by taking out a 35-year mortgage, is less certain. Loans taken out over longer terms like his have become an increasingly familiar sight since the financial crisis, and in particular over the last year as mortgage rates have soared. Stretching them out can ease the pressure on monthly payments, but means spending hundreds of thousands of pounds more on interest.

For many young people, such mortgages represent the only way to get a foot on the housing ladder; one buyer says it allowed him to start a new life with his partner. But when it brings decades of debt and extra expense, is the dream of home ownership worth it?

Chris Sykes, a mortgage broker, says longer mortgages have “definitely become more popular” among first-time buyers and homeowners remortgaging to ease monthly payments. According to think tank the Resolution Foundation, rising interest rates will swallow up another 8pc of young people’s income by the end of 2026.

Not so long ago, a typical term was about 25 years; now it is between 30 and 35 years, with some as high as 40. Data from the Building Societies Association (BSA) shows that a tenth of first-time buyers – up two percentage points in a year – opt for mortgages of more than 35 years. That means someone buying a house in 2022 could be saddled with debt until 2062.

More debt for longer

This is a costly way of buying a home in the long run. Taking out a £350,000 mortgage at a rate of 5pc over 25 years would cost you £2,047 a month. Extending it to 35 years would save £280 a month, rising to £358 for a 40-year term. However, interest payments would set you back an extra £200,000 over 40 years compared to 25 years – equivalent to 56pc of the original mortgage.

The debate over whether it’s better to buy, even if you are in debt for longer, is a fraught one. “House prices are house prices,” says the BSA’s Paul Broadhead. “You can either afford to get a mortgage and buy a house or you can’t.

“Their immediate alternative would be being in the private rented sector where you’d be paying rent for a longer period than 30, 35 or 40 years. Nor have you got the security of tenure that you would have in terms of owning your own home.”

Ward is relieved not to be renting, but his three-bedroom Victorian house in Cardiff brings other pressures. By his own account, the property was “dilapidated”, and renovation work running over-budget swallowed up any savings remaining from the deposit.

“Some people would say I was daft to buy a house that needed a 35-year mortgage,” he admits. “Others would say it was the best thing to do because bricks and mortar always go up in price.

“I’d be daft not to take it because the other option is that I could be renting and paying someone else’s mortgage. If the property price falls then I’m b-----ed, but we’ll just have to see.”

Planning to overpay

At just 20 years old, Jack O’Boyle is less concerned after buying a home in Rotherham, South Yorkshire. The sales executive admits his 35-year mortgage is “not perfect” but wanted to get settled with his partner as soon as possible. “We wanted to start the next bit of our lives together,” he says.

Neither of them plan to let the mortgage run into the 2050s. “We’ll be paying it off sooner,” Mr O’Boyle says. “It’s everyone’s plan, I imagine, but with our current financial situation it’s going to be an option.”

In some cases, longer mortgages can just be a way of getting your foot in the front door. If a better salary or bonus comes along, you can always overpay or remortgage to secure a shorter term. But as Sykes points out, this does not always turn out as planned.

“The number of people that overpay is less than those that intend to,” he says. “When it comes to ‘do I go on a holiday with my bonus or do I overpay the mortgage?’ one is a bit more exciting than the other.”

A longer mortgage can also push retirement further back. Sykes asks two questions when a client says they want a 40-year mortgage: “When do you plan to retire, and when can you feasibly work until?” Before getting a loan, a buyer would have to commit to working into their sixties and seventies if necessary.

The young buyer’s dilemma

For young people coming from university, a mortgage only piles on top of their existing mountain of debt. Around 1.5 million students leave every year with about £46,000 worth of unpaid loans each.

Joe Mascari, a 23 year-old video producer, is shocked at how his life has changed in the two years since he graduated. Having once lived with a “fridge in the living room”, he now owns part of a property in Whitechapel, east London, with a colleague.

There are two catches. One is that they only own about a third of the apartment. “Even when I own 35pc of the place it’s still 35pc of my place,” Mascari notes. The second is that they took out a 40-year mortgage in order to do so.

“Ideally we wouldn’t want to but it was just affordability,” says Mascari. “We’ve weighed the benefits and the drawbacks, and I think we’ll still be making a profit if we sell after the five-year term of the fixed mortgage. So we’re going to take that bridge when it comes.”

Longer mortgages are the only real alternative to renting, allowing young people to build up equity and create a life for themselves. But there is a price to pay – and those who cannot afford more favourable terms will be paying it into the middle of this century. Home ownership does not always mean security.

“It’s a gamble, isn’t it?” says Ward, sighing. “We’ll just have to wait and see.”