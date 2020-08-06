How a New Generation Is Carrying on the Legacy of Atomic Bomb Survivors

It was sunny and beautiful in Hiroshima on the morning of Aug. 6, 1945, recalls Hideko Tamura Snider: “It was the happiest morning.”

Just a day earlier, Snider and her best friend Miyoshi had convinced their mothers to let them return to the Japanese city from a mountain village where they had gone to avoid potential air raids from Allied forces in World War II. Snider, who was then in sixth grade, was elated to be home when she parted ways with her friend, looking forward to playing with each other soon. The next day, at 8:15 am, the world’s first deployed atomic bomb was dropped over Hiroshima by the U.S. aircraft Enola Gay, instantly killing an estimated 70,000 people—including Snider’s mother.

“From the outside of the city, I understand a mushroom-shaped cloud developed,” Snider says. “We were inside of the mushroom, where it was pitch dark.”

The Hiroshima death toll would rise to 140,000 by that December due to radiation exposure and other sicknesses and injuries caused by the bomb; survivors suffered ailments for their entire lives. Buildings within a 1.6-mile radius were flattened. Three days later, the U.S. dropped a second, more powerful atomic bomb on the city of Nagasaki. The city’s surrounding hills blocked some of the damage, but the blast, which had winds that reached up to 624 miles per hour and created 7,000°F of heat, would result in 75,000 deaths, only 150 of which were soldiers.

The level of destruction had never before been seen. Now, 75 years later, those days remain a defining moment in the nuclear age. But the number of people who can tell the world what it was like, as Snider does, is shrinking. As of March 2020, there are 136,682 living atomic bomb survivors, also called hibakusha; their average age is over 83; there were roughly three times as many survivors alive in 1981. The question of who will continue to voice their stories is growing more urgent—and in many cases, a new generation has stepped up to carry them forward.

It’s a concern that has been on the minds of many. In 2016, when Barack Obama became the first sitting U.S. President to visit Hiroshima, he focused his message—which was not without controversy—on healing and remembering the past, and noted that such remembering got harder every year. “Some day, the voices of the hibakusha will no longer be with us to bear witness,” he said. “But the memory of the morning of Aug. 6, 1945, must never fade. That memory allows us to fight complacency. It fuels our moral imagination.”

Talking about what happened wasn’t always as clear a part of the hibakusha experience as it is today. In the aftermath of the war, the Civil Censorship Detachment of the Allied occupation forces reviewed civilian communications. News reportage, images and scientific research on the blasts were all censored. In addition, many hibakusha felt pressure to censor themselves, at times feeling shame or facing ostracization from society for being “damaged” from radiation. “During the bomb, after the bomb, and years on end, we didn’t cry,” says Snider, now 86. “The Japanese culture is grit your teeth and hold in all your adversities and endure.”

That began to change slowly over time, as survivors started to seek recognition for what they went through and felt a desire to speak up for those whose lives were lost. Many hibakusha, like Snider, came to feel that they had a mission to share what they lived through, in an attempt to ensure that nothing like what occurred in August 1945 ever happens again. Snider, a retired psychotherapist who now lives in Medford, Ore., published her story in a memoir, One Sunny Day, in 1996, and in 2006 led the Rogue Valley Peace Choir’s Peace Journey to Japan. Snider also published When a Peace Tree Blooms, a children’s book about resilience and choosing peace. (She got some pushback on the idea of a children’s book about her story, she says, but responded that she had lived through it as a young child herself.)

