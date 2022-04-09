Generali shareholders urged to back CEO reappointment - documents

FILE PHOTO: Logo of insurance company Generali is seen on the company headquarters in Budapest

MILAN (Reuters) - Leading investor advisers have recommended shareholders at Generali back the proposal by the Italian insurer's outgoing board to hand CEO Philippe Donnet another term at the helm, documents showed on Saturday.

In reports issued by Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) and Glass Lewis ahead of an April 29 general meeting to name a new board at Generali, the two proxy advisers recommended shareholders support the slate of board nominees put forward by the outgoing board.

Donnet's reappointment has been challenged by a rebel investor in the group.

