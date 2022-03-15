Generali confident will finalise stake acquisition in Indian JV - CEO

FILE PHOTO: The Generali logo is seen on the company's building in Milan, Italy

MILAN (Reuters) - Generali is confident it will finalise the acquisition of a stake in Indian insurer Future Generali after a local court cleared the path for the deal last week, Chief Executive Philippe Donnet said on Tuesday. "The completion of the acquisition is obviously subject to regulatory approvals. And definitely, this acquisition is still on the table," Donnet said in a post-results analyst call.

He added he was "confident that it's going to happen".

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Giulia Segreti)