General Warehousing And Storage Global Market Report 2023Including: 1) By Type: Bonded Warehousing; Private Warehousing and Storage; and Warehousing (

Major players in the global general warehousing and storage market include DHL, Kuehne + Nagel, Americold, CEVA Logistics, and Panalpina. The global general warehousing and storage market will grow from $328.65 billion in 2022 to $354.27 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%.

The global general warehousing and storage market will grow from $328.65 billion in 2022 to $354.27 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The general warehousing and storage market is expected to grow from $463.11 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.9%.



The general warehousing and storage market includes revenues earned by entities by providing businesses with the necessary space to store their products when they aren’t needed for a sale.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



General warehousing and storage refer to Warehouses that act as storage for goods that will be sold or distributed later. These warehouses are specifically designed for the storage of facilities for general merchandise, refrigerated goods, and other warehouses products.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the general warehousing and storage market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The types of ownership include private warehouses, public warehouses, bonded warehouses, which are used by various end users such as manufacturing, consumer goods, retail, food and beverages, IT hardware, healthcare, chemicals and others.



The growth in the general warehousing and storage market is due to the growth in macroeconomic fundamentals such as export-import trade, retail industry, and industrial production index.An increase in the industrial production index is expected to propel the growth of the general warehousing and storage market going forward.



Within a year, the industrial production index (IPI) measures levels of production and capacity in the manufacturing, mining, electric, and gas industries.Because of the increase in production in industries warehouses helps to store the finished goods.



For instance, according to EMBARGO ADVISORY, an India-based government organization, for the year 2021 combined industrial production index of core industries stood at 143.1 in march, 2021, which increased by 6.8 % as compared to the index of march, 2020. Therefore, an increase in the industrial production index is driving the growth of the general warehousing and storage market.



Mobile technologies have gained popularity among warehouse owners as it helps them to perform and track warehouse operations, and reduce time consumption and manpower.Mobile technology includes tablets, smartphones, and other handheld devices for communication and information.



These devices make use of GPS, RFID, VoIP, digital imaging, and voice technology for equipment status, performance, and tracking warehouse operations. These technologies also provide hands-free operations and faster data entry.



The countries covered in the general warehousing and storage market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The general warehousing and storage market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides general warehousing and storage market statistics, including general warehousing and storage industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a general warehousing and storage market share, detailed general warehousing and storage market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the general warehousing and storage industry. This general warehousing and storage market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

