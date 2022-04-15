General manager no longer with SMART

HANOVER – Roger Cook, longtime general manager of Saugeen Mobility and Regional Transit (SMART), is no longer with the organization.

Warren Dickert, SMART president, said the change was effective March 28.

Dickert said he had no comment on the reason for the change, describing it as an “internal thing.”

He said the board was actively conducting a recruiting process, and in the interim, board members would look after the operation, with the assistance of the two office people.

“It will be business as usual,” said Dickert, who added that he looks forward to “meeting the clients’ needs as we have all along.”

SMART recently made a presentation to Bruce County council. Dickert said that the board “would like it to become a county-wide service,” and with Bruce County undertaking a master transportation plan, it seemed like the ideal time to move ahead with the proposal.

SMART has recently upgraded its fleet of vehicles, and has been serving members of the community since 1977. SMART is a specialized transit service for those with mental or physical challenges, visual and/or cognitive impairments. Challenges need not be permanent – they can be temporary and/or seasonal.

SMART serves nine municipalities in Grey and Bruce counties: Arran-Elderslie, Brockton, Chatsworth, Hanover, Huron-Kinloss, Kincardine, Saugeen Shores, Southgate, and West Grey.

If you have any questions about SMART’s policies, or registering for service, please call 519-881-2504 or 1-866-981-2504.

Pauline Kerr, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Walkerton Herald Times