“General Hospital”'s Steve Burton's Ex-Wife Sheree Welcomes Baby Weeks After Divorce was Finalized

Gustin revealed her pregnancy news amid her divorce from Burton

Steve Burton and Sheree Gustin were married for over 20 years

Amid their split, Gustin revealed she was expecting her fourth baby, after which Burton announced their split publicly

Gustin has not revealed who her partner is at this time

Steve Burton's ex-wife Sheree Gustin has welcomed a baby girl.

The newly single mom, 46, welcomed daughter Addy Jay on Friday, Feb. 16, she announced on her Instagram Story on Sunday. The baby girl weighed 5 lbs., 5 oz at birth.

Gustin did not identify the name of her partner but gave a glimpse at him in a photo on her Instagram Story.

The news comes just weeks after PEOPLE confirmed the General Hospital actor and his ex finalized their divorce, agreeing to terms of the divorce including joint legal and physical custody of their minor children.

The Days of Our Lives actor, 53, and Gustin agreed to terms of the divorce in December, including joint legal and physical custody of their minor children — Brooklyn, 8, and Jack, 17 — according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. The two also share daughter Makena, 19.

Court documents obtained by PEOPLE showed that Burton officially filed for divorce in the Orange County Superior Court on July 7, 2022, and that the couple did not sign a prenuptial agreement.

According to the docs, Burton listed their official date of separation as March 1, citing irreconcilable differences.

The filing came two months after Burton shocked fans when he revealed that he and his fitness pro wife were no longer together.

"I wanted to clear something up," the former General Hospital actor wrote in an Instagram Story in May, adding, "Sheree and I are separated."

He continued, "She recently announced that she's expecting her 4th child. The child is not mine. We are still co-parenting our three beautiful kids. We would appreciate privacy at this time. Much luv, Steve."

Read the original article on People.